Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 21.6.2023 

Trade date21.6.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount5,000Shares
Average price/ share18.9620EUR
Total cost94,810.00EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 193 400 shares
including the shares repurchased on 21.6.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Enento Group Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For further information:  
Arto Paukku  
Investor Relations Officer  
tel. +358 50 469 5380  
   
www.enento.com  







Attachment

  • Enento 21.6 trades