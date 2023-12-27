Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2023 

Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 27.12.2023
   
   
Trade date27.12.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount1,365Shares
Average price/ share18.9495EUR
Total cost25,866.07EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 4 676 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2023
   
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
