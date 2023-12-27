Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2023 

Enento Group Oyj, formerly Asiakastieto Group Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the provision of information services. It provides corporate, risk management, and sales and marketing information in Finland, as well as electronic and Website services and company and personal information services accessible to all. It maintains a private company information database of Finnish enterprises and their key individuals. The Group serves both consumers and several industries. The Company operates in Finland under the brands Asiakastieto and Emaileri, in Sweden under the brand UC, Proff and Allabolag and in Norway and Denmark under the brand Proff.

Sector Professional Information Services