  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Enento Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENENTO   FI4000123195

ENENTO GROUP OYJ

(ENENTO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:25:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
18.83 EUR   -0.89%
11:31aEnento Group Plc : Share repurchase 30.5.2023
GL
11:30aEnento Group Plc : Share repurchase 30.5.2023
AQ
05/29Enento Group Plc : Share repurchase 29.5.2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.5.2023

05/30/2023 | 11:31am EDT
Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 30.5.2023
   
   
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.5.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date30.5.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount5,000Shares
Average price/ share18.9042EUR
Total cost94,521.00EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 126 200 shares
including the shares repurchased on 30.5.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Enento Group Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For further information:  
Arto Paukku  
Investor Relations Officer  
tel. +358 50 469 5380  
   
www.enento.com  







Financials
Sales 2023 164 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2023 24,5 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net Debt 2023 121 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 5,26%
Capitalization 454 M 487 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Enento Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,00 €
Average target price 27,00 €
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeanette Christensen Jäger Chief Executive Officer
Elina Stråhlman Chief Financial Officer
Antti Kauppila Chief Financial officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman
Daniel Ejderberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENENTO GROUP OYJ-11.22%487
S&P GLOBAL, INC.7.71%115 735
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.38%58 554
RELX PLC8.70%58 152
MSCI, INC.2.29%38 097
WOLTERS KLUWER9.50%28 146
