Published: 2024-04-04 17:30:00 CEST
Enento Group Oyj
Changes in company's own shares
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 4.4.2024
Enento Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 04, 2024 at 18:30:00 EEST
Trade date
4.4.2024
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
ENENTO
Amount
250 shares
Average price/ share
17,2160 EUR
Total cost
4 304,00 EUR
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 82 398 shares including the shares repurchased on 4.4.2024
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Pankki Suomi Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku, Investor Relations Officer
Enento Group Plc
Puh. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com
Attachments:
