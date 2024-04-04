English Finnish
Published: 2024-04-04 17:30:00 CEST
Enento Group Oyj
Changes in company's own shares
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 4.4.2024

Enento Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 04, 2024 at 18:30:00 EEST

Trade date 4.4.2024
Bourse trade Buy
Share ENENTO
Amount 250 shares
Average price/ share 17,2160 EUR
Total cost 4 304,00 EUR

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 82 398 shares including the shares repurchased on 4.4.2024

On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Pankki Suomi Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen

For further information:
Arto Paukku, Investor Relations Officer
Enento Group Plc
Puh. +358 50 469 5380

www.enento.com

