Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 9.1.2024
   
   
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.1.2024 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date9.1.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount900Shares
Average price/ share19.1693EUR
Total cost17,252.37EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 19 600 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.1.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Enento Group Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For further information:  
Arto Paukku  
Investor Relations Officer  
tel. +358 50 469 5380  
   
www.enento.com  







  • Enento 9.1 trades