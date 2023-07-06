ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 6 JULY 2023 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST

Enento Group will publish Half Year FinancialReport on 20July 2023

Enento Group will publish its Half Year Financial Report on Thursday, 20 July 2023, approximately at 11.00 am EEST. The interim report will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/.

A webcast is scheduled on the same day at 2.00 pm EEST for analysts, investors, and media. During the webcast, CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will deliver a presentation on the results. The webcast will be conducted in English.

The webcast can be followed at: https://enento.videosync.fi/q2-2023

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on Enento’s investor website.

