Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Enento Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENENTO   FI4000123195

ENENTO GROUP OYJ

(ENENTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03 2022-07-07 am EDT
21.20 EUR   +1.44%
06:00aEnento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21 July 2022
AQ
05/12Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares
GL
05/12Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21 July 2022

07/07/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 7 JULY 2022 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21 July 2022

Enento Group Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1.1. – 30.6.2022 on Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after the publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the second quarter 2022.

Date and time: Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/2022-07-21-enento-q2

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0572
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 3641
United States, LA: +1 323-701-0170

The conference ID code: 655339

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.30 p.m. EEST and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


All news about ENENTO GROUP OYJ
06:00aEnento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 21 July 2022
AQ
05/12Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change..
GL
05/12Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change..
GL
05/10Enento Group continues to invest in its unique Sales Intelligence service offering by i..
GL
05/10Enento Group continues to invest in its unique Sales Intelligence service offering by i..
AQ
05/10Andreas Darner appointed to Enento Group's Executive Management Team in the role as Dir..
GL
05/10Andreas Darner appointed to Enento Group's Executive Management Team in the role as Dir..
AQ
05/10Enento Group Plc Appoints Andreas Darner as Director, Strategy and Transformation
CI
04/29Enento Group Plc – Managers' transactions – CEO Jeanette Jäger
GL
04/29Enento Group Plc – Managers' transactions – CEO Jeanette Jäger
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 170 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2022 27,2 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net Debt 2022 132 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 502 M 511 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Enento Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,90 €
Average target price 34,00 €
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeanette Christensen Jäger Chief Executive Officer
Elina Stråhlman Chief Financial Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman
Daniel Ejderberg Chief Information Officer
Petri Carpén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENENTO GROUP OYJ-36.67%511
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-27.04%118 632
RELX PLC-5.62%51 731
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-10.48%50 852
MSCI, INC.-30.43%34 578
WOLTERS KLUWER-7.45%24 879