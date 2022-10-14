Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Enento Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENENTO   FI4000123195

ENENTO GROUP OYJ

(ENENTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:12 2022-10-14 am EDT
20.09 EUR   +0.75%
04:01aEnento Group will publish January–September interim report on October 28, 2022
GL
04:00aEnento Group will publish January–September interim report on October 28, 2022
AQ
09/23Enento Group signed EUR 180 million syndicated loan agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enento Group will publish January–September interim report on October 28, 2022

10/14/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 14 OCTOBER 2022 AT 11.00 AM EEST

Enento Group will publish JanuarySeptember interim report on October 28, 2022

Enento Group will publish its January–September interim report on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11.00 am EEST. The interim report will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/.

Webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, starting at 2.00 pm EEST. At the webcast, CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the results. The webcast will be held in English.

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/2022-10-28-enento-q3

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:
Finland: +358 9 2319 5437
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
United States, Local: +1 (0) 786 697 3501

The conference ID code: 018269

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website. 

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Elina Stråhlman
CFO
Tel. +358 40 564 7877

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


All news about ENENTO GROUP OYJ
04:01aEnento Group will publish January–September interim report on October 28, 2022
GL
04:00aEnento Group will publish January–September interim report on October 28, 2022
AQ
09/23Enento Group signed EUR 180 million syndicated loan agreement
GL
09/23Enento Group signed EUR 180 million syndicated loan agreement
AQ
09/23Enento Group Oyj Signed EUR 180 Million Syndicated Loan Agreement
CI
07/21Transcript : Enento Group Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/21Correction To The Release On 21 July : Enento Group's Half Year Financial Report 1.1. &nda..
GL
07/21Correction To The Release On 21 July : Enento Group's Half Year Financial Report 1.1. &nda..
AQ
07/21Enento Oyj : Presentation material Half Year Financial Report 2022
PU
07/21Enento Group's Half Year Financial R : Continuing growth with solid development in Consume..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 169 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 26,3 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net Debt 2022 134 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 5,18%
Capitalization 479 M 468 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Enento Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,94 €
Average target price 29,67 €
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeanette Christensen Jäger Chief Executive Officer
Elina Stråhlman Chief Financial Officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman
Daniel Ejderberg Chief Information Officer
Petri Carpén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENENTO GROUP OYJ-39.58%468
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-38.30%97 105
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-8.87%48 323
RELX PLC-10.20%47 023
MSCI, INC.-33.72%32 334
WOLTERS KLUWER-6.20%24 058