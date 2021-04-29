|
Enento Oyj : Esitysmateriaali Q1 / 2021
CEO Jukka Ruuska and
CFO Elina Stråhlman
29 April 2021
Content
Enento Group in brief
New Business Areas and Functional Units
Nordic integration progress and business development
New services Q1 / 2021
Key ratios Q1 / 2021
Guidance and long-term financial targets
ENENTOGROUP 2021
Building trust in the everyday.
In Finland we operate under the brands Asiakastieto and Emaileri, in Sweden under UC, Allabolag and Proff and both in Norway and Denmark under the brand Proff.
|
|
LISTED ON
|
|
MARKET CAPITALISATION
|
|
|
|
31.3.2021
|
|
|
|
NASDAQ HELSINKI
|
|
|
|
843 MEUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Partners
|
|
|
Approximately 55,000 corporate
|
|
|
in Nordic
|
|
|
customers within banking, -finance,
|
|
region and
|
|
retail, public sector and small
|
|
|
in Europe.
|
|
|
companies.
|
|
|
|
EMPLOYEES
|
|
|
BUSINESS AREAS
|
|
|
|
31.3.2021
|
|
|
31.3.2021
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
FINLAND
|
|
7,8
|
5,1
|
|
RISK DECISIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
426
|
172
|
SWEDEN
|
|
|
%
|
|
SME & CONSUMERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,6
|
|
OF NET SALES
|
|
|
|
TOGETHER
|
|
|
|
Q1 / 2021
|
|
DIGITAL PROCESSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,6
|
|
|
|
NORWAY &
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DENMARK
|
|
|
|
|
CUSTOMER DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANAGEMENT
ALMOST
500,000
consumer customers
Our mission
We build trust in the everyday.
4 Enento Group Plc 29.4.2021
|
New technology.
|
New business areas and
|
Changes in legislation
|
models: Rise of fintech,
|
Digitalization.
|
and regulation.
|
sharing economy
|
and ecosystems.
|
Sustainability.
|
New opportunities for creating value.
|
Explosive
|
Need for trust,
|
privacy and
|
growth of data.
|
control of private data.
|
Agility.
Innovation.
Speed to market.
5 Enento Group Plc 29.4.2021
|
|All news about ENENTO GROUP OYJ
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
162 M
196 M
196 M
|Net income 2021
|
28,1 M
34,0 M
34,0 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
132 M
160 M
160 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|28,7x
|Yield 2021
|2,97%
|
|Capitalization
|
810 M
980 M
981 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,82x
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|425
|Free-Float
|95,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ENENTO GROUP OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
38,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
33,70 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
18,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
8,31%