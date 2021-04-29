Enento Oyj : Esitysmateriaali Q1 / 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 162 M 196 M 196 M Net income 2021 28,1 M 34,0 M 34,0 M Net Debt 2021 132 M 160 M 160 M P/E ratio 2021 28,7x Yield 2021 2,97% Capitalization 810 M 980 M 981 M EV / Sales 2021 5,82x EV / Sales 2022 5,31x Nbr of Employees 425 Free-Float 95,7% Chart ENENTO GROUP OYJ Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENENTO GROUP OYJ Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 38,00 € Last Close Price 33,70 € Spread / Highest target 18,7% Spread / Average Target 12,8% Spread / Lowest Target 8,31% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jukka Ruuska Chief Executive Officer Elina Stråhlman Chief Financial Officer John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman Jörgen Olofsson Chief Information Officer Petri Carpén Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ENENTO GROUP OYJ 0.30% 980 S&P GLOBAL INC. 15.62% 91 556 RELX PLC 7.53% 51 690 THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 9.12% 45 566 MSCI INC. 8.40% 39 884 EQUIFAX INC. 21.52% 27 663