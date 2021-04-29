Log in
    ENENTO   FI4000123195

ENENTO GROUP OYJ

(ENENTO)
  Report
Enento Oyj : Esitysmateriaali Q1 / 2021

04/29/2021 | 05:41am EDT
CEO Jukka Ruuska and

CFO Elina Stråhlman

29 April 2021

Content

Enento Group in brief

New Business Areas and Functional Units

Nordic integration progress and business development

New services Q1 / 2021

Key ratios Q1 / 2021

Guidance and long-term financial targets

2

Enento Group Plc 29.4.2021

ENENTOGROUP 2021

Building trust in the everyday.

In Finland we operate under the brands Asiakastieto and Emaileri, in Sweden under UC, Allabolag and Proff and both in Norway and Denmark under the brand Proff.

LISTED ON

MARKET CAPITALISATION

31.3.2021

NASDAQ HELSINKI

843 MEUR

Partners

Approximately 55,000 corporate

in Nordic

customers within banking, -finance,

region and

retail, public sector and small

in Europe.

companies.

EMPLOYEES

BUSINESS AREAS

31.3.2021

31.3.2021

47

FINLAND

7,8

5,1

RISK DECISIONS

426

172

SWEDEN

%

SME & CONSUMERS

26,6

OF NET SALES

TOGETHER

Q1 / 2021

DIGITAL PROCESSES

60,6

NORWAY &

207

DENMARK

CUSTOMER DATA

MANAGEMENT

ALMOST

500,000

consumer customers

Our mission

We build trust in the everyday.

4 Enento Group Plc 29.4.2021

New technology.

New business areas and

Changes in legislation

models: Rise of fintech,

Digitalization.

and regulation.

sharing economy

and ecosystems.

Sustainability.

New opportunities for creating value.

Explosive

Need for trust,

privacy and

growth of data.

control of private data.

Agility.

Innovation.

Speed to market.

5 Enento Group Plc 29.4.2021

Disclaimer

Enento Group Oyj published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
