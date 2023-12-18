Official ENENTO GROUP OYJ press release

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 DECEMBER 2023 AT 6.45 P.M. EET

Enento launches a share buyback program of EUR 1 million

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc has today decided to launch a share buyback program of up to EUR 1 million under the authorization of the Annual General Meeting.

The maximum number of shares to be repurchased under the program is 55,000 which represents approximately 0.23% of the company’s total number of shares. The program will commence at the earliest on 21 December 2023 and end no later than 8 February 2024. The purpose of the share buyback program is to optimize Enento's capital structure through reduction of capital. The repurchase of shares will reduce Enento's unrestricted equity and the repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The repurchase of shares in public trading will be executed in accordance with the safe harbour arrangement of Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, including but not limited to daily price and volume limits. The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Enento has appointed Nordea to execute the share buyback program in compliance with applicable price and volume limits as well as applicable terms. Enento has the option to suspend and terminate the program during the buyback period and will, in such case, issue a stock exchange release to this effect.

The Annual General Meeting, held on 28 March 2023, authorized the Board of Directors to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 1,500,000 of Enento’s own shares, representing approximately 6.24% of total number of shares. Following the completion of the buyback program of 240,000 shares in June 2023, there remains an authorization to repurchase up to 1,260,000 additional shares as per the directive given by the Annual General Meeting.

Helsinki, 18 December 2023

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information:

Arto Paukku

Investor Relations Officer

tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 399 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.