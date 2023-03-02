Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Enento Group Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENENTO   FI4000123195

ENENTO GROUP OYJ

(ENENTO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:42 2023-03-01 am EST
19.30 EUR   +0.84%
02:01aFinnish Data Protection Authority imposes administrative fine on Suomen Asiakastieto Oy
GL
02/13Enento Group Plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
02/13Transcript : Enento Group Oyj, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finnish Data Protection Authority imposes administrative fine on Suomen Asiakastieto Oy

03/02/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 2 MARCH 2023 AT 9.00 A.M. EET

Finnish Data Protection Authority imposes administrative fine on Suomen Asiakastieto Oy

Enento Group Plc was informed on 28 February 2023, that the Finnish Data Protection Ombudsman (DPA) has imposed an administrative fine of EUR 440 000 on Suomen Asiakastieto Oy (Asiakastieto), the Finnish subsidiary of Enento Group Plc.

On 16 January 2023, the DPA sent to Asiakastieto a request for additional clarification concerning the previous clarification made in 2021 regarding the payment default entries, that Asiakastieto has made to credit registers based on legally binding court decisions. In the additional clarification Asiakastieto informed DPA that it had removed the payment defaults concerning the cases mentioned in the DPA decision already in November 2021.

The DPA and the Ombudsman´s Sanctions Board have now decided to impose an administrative fine on Asiakastieto. Due to a misunderstanding, Asiakastieto had not removed the payment default entries in 2021 concerning all the cases where it was possible that the payment default was incorrect (i.e., the payment default entry did not indicate unwillingness or inability to pay). DPA had interpreted Asiakastieto´s actions in the way, that Asiakastieto had not followed DPA´s order, but had neither appealed the decision. The payment default entries in question were removed from the credit register in January 2023. The deleted payment default entries represent 0.15 percent of all payment default entries in Asiakastieto's credit register.

Asiakastieto will review and evaluate DPA’s decision and decides later whether to appeal the decision. Asiakastieto has not intentionally failed to comply with the DPA's previous order, but it is an unintentional error in the interpretation of the order. The administrative fine will be treated as an item affecting comparability.

Enento Group and all its subsidiaries take data protection issues extremely seriously and we are actively developing our operations based on feedback from the authorities.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Mikko Karemo
Deputy CEO
tel. +358 10 270 7124

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


All news about ENENTO GROUP OYJ
02:01aFinnish Data Protection Authority imposes administrative fine on Suomen Asiakastieto Oy
GL
02/13Enento Group Plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
02/13Transcript : Enento Group Oyj, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
02/13Enento Group's Financial Statement R : Year ending with continued positive profitability d..
GL
02/13Enento Group's Financial Statement R : Year ending with continued positive profitability d..
AQ
02/13Enento Group Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/13Enento Group Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09Change in Enento Group's Executive Management Team
GL
02/09Change in Enento Group's Executive Management Team
AQ
02/09Enento Group Announces Directorate Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 168 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2022 21,3 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net Debt 2022 133 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 464 M 495 M 495 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 443
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Enento Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENENTO GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,30 €
Average target price 26,17 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeanette Christensen Jäger Chief Executive Officer
Elina Stråhlman Chief Financial Officer
Antti Kauppila Chief Financial officer
John Patrick Sture Lapveteläinen Chairman
Daniel Ejderberg Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENENTO GROUP OYJ-9.81%495
S&P GLOBAL, INC.1.87%109 866
RELX PLC10.49%57 709
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.99%57 605
MSCI, INC.10.81%41 751
WOLTERS KLUWER13.13%28 798