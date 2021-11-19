Log in
ENEOS : Begins Collaboration for Providing Next-generation Healthcare Services--Commencing verification test using "Smart Life Box" jointly developed with Next Innovation--（PDF：416.0 KB）

11/19/2021 | 06:54am EST
Novmber 19, 2021

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

ENEOS Begins Collaboration for Providing Next-generation Healthcare Services

-Commencing verification test using "Smart Life Box" jointly developed with Next Innovation-

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (President: Katsuyuki Ota; "ENEOS") announces that it has invested in Next

Innovation Inc. (President: Kenichi Ishii; "Next Innovation") and commenced a collaboration to provide next-generation healthcare services. The companies had jointly developed the dedicated unmanned booth "Smart Life Box" and started its verification test today.

In this verification test, the companies provide free online professional health consultation service for the local community people at "Smart Life Box" installed in A-Shi-Ta - Community Health Promotion Laboratory*, which has been opened after renovation by Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui Fudosan") at Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KASHIWANOHA. "Smart Life Box" secures privacy and is being kept clean with a disinfection device. Vital signs can be measured using the medical instruments installed within the Box, which allows video communication with medical experts referring to the data.

In the ENEOS Group's Long-Term Vision, the Group aims to build an "ENEOS platform" that comprehensively provides the highly convenient services customers want. In the field of healthcare, as one of the lifestyle support services offered by the platform, ENEOS has studied services taking into consideration regional characteristics and accessibility to medical services. This verification test will be the first healthcare service initiative within the ENEOS platform.

Next Innovation, with which ENEOS collaborates for this initiative, is a startup that operates the "smaluna" app that prescribes pills via online medical examinations. To provide healthcare services at places within one's sphere of daily life outside the home, ENEOS jointly developed "Smart Life Box" with Next Innovation, utilizing their know-how regarding online medical examinations. Further expansion of easy-to-use, high- quality healthcare services can be expected through the two companies' collaboration.

"Smart Life Box" will start by providing health consultation services for women-an area in which Next Innovation has knowledge-and progressively extend services to other people in the local community and expand the range of offered services by March 31, 2022.

Public Relations Dept. Public Relations Group 1-1-2 Otemachi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 100-8161 TEL 03-6257-7150 www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english

In the future, as a new lifestyle support service that supports the lives of people within local communities, ENEOS will also be considering the installation of "Smart Life Box" at various places-such as local government offices and companies-and the commercialization of a highly convenient service unique to ENEOS using the network of service stations.

ENEOS aims to increase the added value of the "ENEOS platform" by aggressively introducing highly convenient services customers want including this initiative. The ENEOS Group is contributing toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3. Good health and well-being, 9. Industry, innovation and infrastructure, and 11. Sustainable cities and communities.

*A-Shi-Ta - Community Health Promotion Laboratory

https://www.ast-lab.jp/(Japanese only)

To provide local community people with experience of next-generation healthcare

Objectives

services

To obtain feedback from users for future expansion of the range of offered

services

Period

September 15, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Location

A-Shi-Ta - Community Health Promotion Laboratory

(within LaLaport KASHIWANOHA)

Description of

To measure vital signs and provide online professional health consultation service

verification test

including recommendation to get appropriate medical attention at local medical

institutions if needed

Public Relations Dept. Public Relations Group 1-1-2 Otemachi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 100-8161 TEL 03-6257-7150 www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english

How to use:

Identity verification and booth reservation are carried out through a dedicated app. For more details, please visit the website (https://smartlifebox.com) (Japanese only) * The inside of the booth is being kept clean with a disinfection device.



