ENEOS : Begins Collaboration for Providing Next-generation Healthcare Services--Commencing verification test using "Smart Life Box" jointly developed with Next Innovation--（PDF：416.0 KB）

Novmber 19, 2021

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

ENEOS Begins Collaboration for Providing Next-generation Healthcare Services

-Commencing verification test using "Smart Life Box" jointly developed with Next Innovation-

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (President: Katsuyuki Ota; "ENEOS") announces that it has invested in Next

Innovation Inc. (President: Kenichi Ishii; "Next Innovation") and commenced a collaboration to provide next-generation healthcare services. The companies had jointly developed the dedicated unmanned booth "Smart Life Box" and started its verification test today.

In this verification test, the companies provide free online professional health consultation service for the local community people at "Smart Life Box" installed in A-Shi-Ta - Community Health Promotion Laboratory*, which has been opened after renovation by Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui Fudosan") at Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KASHIWANOHA. "Smart Life Box" secures privacy and is being kept clean with a disinfection device. Vital signs can be measured using the medical instruments installed within the Box, which allows video communication with medical experts referring to the data.

In the ENEOS Group's Long-Term Vision, the Group aims to build an "ENEOS platform" that comprehensively provides the highly convenient services customers want. In the field of healthcare, as one of the lifestyle support services offered by the platform, ENEOS has studied services taking into consideration regional characteristics and accessibility to medical services. This verification test will be the first healthcare service initiative within the ENEOS platform.

Next Innovation, with which ENEOS collaborates for this initiative, is a startup that operates the "smaluna" app that prescribes pills via online medical examinations. To provide healthcare services at places within one's sphere of daily life outside the home, ENEOS jointly developed "Smart Life Box" with Next Innovation, utilizing their know-how regarding online medical examinations. Further expansion of easy-to-use, high- quality healthcare services can be expected through the two companies' collaboration.

"Smart Life Box" will start by providing health consultation services for women-an area in which Next Innovation has knowledge-and progressively extend services to other people in the local community and expand the range of offered services by March 31, 2022.

Public Relations Dept. Public Relations Group 1-1-2 Otemachi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 100-8161 TEL 03-6257-7150 www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english