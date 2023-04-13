Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:30:33 2023-04-13 am EDT
472.30 JPY   -0.30%
ENEOS : Completion of the procedures for withdrawal from the E&P business in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (update)

04/13/2023 | 12:15am EDT
[Translation]

April 13, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Saito Takeshi

Representative Director, President

Security code:

5020;

TSE Prime Market /

NSE Premier Market

Contact:

Yokoyama Sho

Group Manager

Investor Relations Group

Investor Relations Department

(Telephone Number: +81-3-6257-7075)

Completion of the procedures for withdrawal from the E&P business in the Republic of the Union

of Myanmar (update)

Pursuant to the ENEOS Holdings, Inc. ("ENEOS Holdings") press release entitled"Withdrawal from the E&P business in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," dated May 2, 2022, in which ENEOS Holdings announced that its consolidated subsidiary Nippon Oil Exploration (Myanmar), Limited ("JXM", President:Oka Shinji), 40% of the shares of which are owned by JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation ("JX", President & CEO: Nakahara Toshiya), had informed PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited (the project operator) and other joint venture partners of its intention to withdraw from the joint operating agreement on April 29, 2022, the withdrawal from the E&P business in Myanmar has been completed on April 12, 2023.

The impact of this transaction on our consolidated financial results is expected to be minimal.

End

< Outline of JXM >

1.

Establishment

December 4, 1991

2.

Headquarters

1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3.

Representative

Oka Shinji

4.

Shareholders

Japanese Government (Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry)

50.0%

JX (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENEOS Holdings)

40.0%

Mitsubishi Corporation

10.0%

5.

Interest in Yetagun gas fields

19.31784%

6.

Sales Volume

585 boed (FY2021 Actual)

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 04:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
