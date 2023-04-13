ENEOS : Completion of the procedures for withdrawal from the E&P business in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (update)

[Translation] April 13, 2023 To whom it may concern: Company Name: ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Representative: Saito Takeshi Representative Director, President Security code: 5020; TSE Prime Market / NSE Premier Market Contact: Yokoyama Sho Group Manager Investor Relations Group Investor Relations Department (Telephone Number: +81-3-6257-7075)

Completion of the procedures for withdrawal from the E&P business in the Republic of the Union

of Myanmar (update)

Pursuant to the ENEOS Holdings, Inc. ("ENEOS Holdings") press release entitled"Withdrawal from the E&P business in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," dated May 2, 2022, in which ENEOS Holdings announced that its consolidated subsidiary Nippon Oil Exploration (Myanmar), Limited ("JXM", President:Oka Shinji), 40% of the shares of which are owned by JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation ("JX", President & CEO: Nakahara Toshiya), had informed PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited (the project operator) and other joint venture partners of its intention to withdraw from the joint operating agreement on April 29, 2022, the withdrawal from the E&P business in Myanmar has been completed on April 12, 2023.

The impact of this transaction on our consolidated financial results is expected to be minimal.

