ENEOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:
August 13, 2021
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:
-
Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results:
Yes
Quarterly financial results presentation:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)
1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of FY2021 (From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of the parent
income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
1Q of FY2021
2,224,073
43.8
161,980
669.9
157,230
974.8
97,622
-
125,161
-
1Q of FY2020
1,546,194
(38.5)
21,038
(57.3)
14,629
(65.6)
(4,881)
-
(20,902)
-
Basic profit per share
Diluted profit per share
Yen
Yen
1Q of FY2021
30.41
30.33
1Q of FY2020
(1.52)
(1.52)
(2) Financial Position
Total equity attributable
Equity ratio
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
to owners of the parent
of the parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
1Q of FY2021
8,340,909
2,833,711
2,399,631
28.8
FY2020
8,058,818
2,752,568
2,325,108
28.9
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2020
-
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
FY2021
-
FY2021
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2021 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic profit per share
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2021
9,500,000
24.1
260,000
2.3
240,000
3.9
140,000
22.8
43.60
Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: No
The forecasts of consolidated results for the full fiscal year of 2021 remain unchanged from the previous forecasts announced on May 12, 2021.
Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of June 30, 2021.
As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.
Forecasts for FY2021:230,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: 6.7%)
(Reference) Actual results for FY2020: 215,500 million yen
(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.
Explanatory Notes
(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: None
Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.
(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:
None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued (Common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
First Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021:
3,230,282,649 shares
FY2020 ended March 31, 2021:
3,230,282,649 shares
(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
First Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021:
19,218,715 shares
FY2020 ended March 31, 2021:
19,626,899 shares
(iii) Average number of shares issued during the period
First Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021:
3,210,719,869 shares
First Quarter of FY2020 ended June 30, 2020:
3,217,482,341 shares
This report is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)
This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following:
changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (4) litigation and other similar risks.
Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.
Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto
(1) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
FY2020
1Q of FY2021
(As of March 31, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2021)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
417,724
427,251
Trade and other receivables
1,129,421
1,051,436
Inventories
1,295,576
1,579,015
Other financial assets
50,530
79,551
Other current assets
141,626
162,959
Sub total
3,034,877
3,300,212
Assets held for sale
4,727
5,057
Total current assets
3,039,604
3,305,269
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,551,070
3,541,412
Goodwill
181,507
181,634
Intangible assets
342,391
341,450
Investments accounted for using the equity
445,304
459,737
method
Other financial assets
386,295
405,980
Other non-current assets
10,080
11,794
Deferred tax assets
102,567
93,633
Total non-current assets
5,019,214
5,035,640
TOTAL ASSETS
8,058,818
8,340,909
1
(Millions of yen)
FY2020
1Q of FY2021
(As of March 31, 2021)
(As of June 30, 2021)
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
1,583,199
1,452,510
Bonds and borrowings
616,567
669,692
Income taxes payable
26,186
40,563
Lease liabilities
71,756
65,661
Other financial liabilities
28,808
34,290
Provisions
18,693
14,176
Other current liabilities
329,697
340,901
Total current liabilities
2,674,906
2,617,793
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
1,420,333
1,691,994
Liabilities for retirement benefits
242,269
234,496
Lease liabilities
428,666
416,110
Other financial liabilities
34,120
37,709
Provisions
175,634
176,196
Other non-current liabilities
53,272
56,656
Deferred tax liabilities
277,050
276,244
Total non-current liabilities
2,631,344
2,889,405
Total liabilities
5,306,250
5,507,198
EQUITY
Common stock
100,000
100,000
Capital surplus
1,066,459
1,066,387
Retained earnings
1,042,416
1,107,977
Treasury stock
(8,793)
(8,620)
Other components of equity
125,026
133,887
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
2,325,108
2,399,631
Non-controlling interests
427,460
434,080
Total equity
2,752,568
2,833,711
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
8,058,818
8,340,909
2
