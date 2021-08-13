Log in
ENEOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

ENEOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

08/13/2021 | 12:11am EDT
This document contains a financial summary and financial statements translated from the original

Japanese version, for convenience only.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 [IFRS]

August 13, 2021

Company name:

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Code number:

5020

URL: https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/

Representative:

Ota Katsuyuki

Representative Director, President

Contact person:

Inoue Ryo

Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Investor Relations Department

Telephone:

+81-3-6257-7075

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report:

August 13, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:

-

Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results:

Yes

Quarterly financial results presentation:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of FY2021 (From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of the parent

income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

1Q of FY2021

2,224,073

43.8

161,980

669.9

157,230

974.8

97,622

-

125,161

-

1Q of FY2020

1,546,194

(38.5)

21,038

(57.3)

14,629

(65.6)

(4,881)

-

(20,902)

-

Basic profit per share

Diluted profit per share

Yen

Yen

1Q of FY2021

30.41

30.33

1Q of FY2020

(1.52)

(1.52)

(2) Financial Position

Total equity attributable

Equity ratio

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

to owners of the parent

of the parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

1Q of FY2021

8,340,909

2,833,711

2,399,631

28.8

FY2020

8,058,818

2,752,568

2,325,108

28.9

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2020

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

FY2021

-

FY2021

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2021 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic profit per share

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2021

9,500,000

24.1

260,000

2.3

240,000

3.9

140,000

22.8

43.60

Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: No

The forecasts of consolidated results for the full fiscal year of 2021 remain unchanged from the previous forecasts announced on May 12, 2021.

Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of June 30, 2021.

As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.

Operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors:

Forecasts for FY2021:230,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: 6.7%)

(Reference) Actual results for FY2020: 215,500 million yen

(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.

Explanatory Notes

(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: None

Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.

(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:

None

    1. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  2. Number of shares issued (Common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

First Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021:

3,230,282,649 shares

FY2020 ended March 31, 2021:

3,230,282,649 shares

(ii) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

First Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021:

19,218,715 shares

FY2020 ended March 31, 2021:

19,626,899 shares

(iii) Average number of shares issued during the period

First Quarter of FY2021 ended June 30, 2021:

3,210,719,869 shares

First Quarter of FY2020 ended June 30, 2020:

3,217,482,341 shares

This report is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)

This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following:

  1. changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (4) litigation and other similar risks.

Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.

Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto

(1) Summary of Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

FY2020

1Q of FY2021

(As of March 31, 2021)

(As of June 30, 2021)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

417,724

427,251

Trade and other receivables

1,129,421

1,051,436

Inventories

1,295,576

1,579,015

Other financial assets

50,530

79,551

Other current assets

141,626

162,959

Sub total

3,034,877

3,300,212

Assets held for sale

4,727

5,057

Total current assets

3,039,604

3,305,269

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,551,070

3,541,412

Goodwill

181,507

181,634

Intangible assets

342,391

341,450

Investments accounted for using the equity

445,304

459,737

method

Other financial assets

386,295

405,980

Other non-current assets

10,080

11,794

Deferred tax assets

102,567

93,633

Total non-current assets

5,019,214

5,035,640

TOTAL ASSETS

8,058,818

8,340,909

1

(Millions of yen)

FY2020

1Q of FY2021

(As of March 31, 2021)

(As of June 30, 2021)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,583,199

1,452,510

Bonds and borrowings

616,567

669,692

Income taxes payable

26,186

40,563

Lease liabilities

71,756

65,661

Other financial liabilities

28,808

34,290

Provisions

18,693

14,176

Other current liabilities

329,697

340,901

Total current liabilities

2,674,906

2,617,793

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

1,420,333

1,691,994

Liabilities for retirement benefits

242,269

234,496

Lease liabilities

428,666

416,110

Other financial liabilities

34,120

37,709

Provisions

175,634

176,196

Other non-current liabilities

53,272

56,656

Deferred tax liabilities

277,050

276,244

Total non-current liabilities

2,631,344

2,889,405

Total liabilities

5,306,250

5,507,198

EQUITY

Common stock

100,000

100,000

Capital surplus

1,066,459

1,066,387

Retained earnings

1,042,416

1,107,977

Treasury stock

(8,793)

(8,620)

Other components of equity

125,026

133,887

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

2,325,108

2,399,631

Non-controlling interests

427,460

434,080

Total equity

2,752,568

2,833,711

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

8,058,818

8,340,909

2

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 04:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
