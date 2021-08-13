ENEOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 （171KB）

This document contains a financial summary and financial statements translated from the original

Japanese version, for convenience only.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 [IFRS]

August 13, 2021 Company name: ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Code number: 5020 URL: https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/ Representative: Ota Katsuyuki Representative Director, President Contact person: Inoue Ryo Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Investor Relations Department Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Securities Report: August 13, 2021 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments: - Supplemental materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of FY2021 (From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Operating Results (Percentage figures represent changes from same period in the previous fiscal year.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Total comprehensive owners of the parent income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 1Q of FY2021 2,224,073 43.8 161,980 669.9 157,230 974.8 97,622 - 125,161 - 1Q of FY2020 1,546,194 (38.5) 21,038 (57.3) 14,629 (65.6) (4,881) - (20,902) - Basic profit per share Diluted profit per share Yen Yen 1Q of FY2021 30.41 30.33 1Q of FY2020 (1.52) (1.52) (2) Financial Position Total equity attributable Equity ratio Total assets Total equity attributable to owners to owners of the parent of the parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % 1Q of FY2021 8,340,909 2,833,711 2,399,631 28.8 FY2020 8,058,818 2,752,568 2,325,108 28.9 2. Dividends Annual cash dividends per share End of 1st quarter End of 2nd quarter End of 3rd quarter Year-End Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2020 - 11.00 - 11.00 22.00 FY2021 - FY2021 11.00 - 11.00 22.00 (Forecast)

Note: Revision to the most recent dividend forecast: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2021 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic profit per share owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen FY2021 9,500,000 24.1 260,000 2.3 240,000 3.9 140,000 22.8 43.60

Note: Revision to the most recent consolidated earnings forecast: No

The forecasts of consolidated results for the full fiscal year of 2021 remain unchanged from the previous forecasts announced on May 12, 2021.

Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of June 30, 2021.