ENEOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 （278KB）

Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Investor Relations Department
Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 28, 2023
Scheduled date of filing of Securities Report:
June 28, 2023
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:
June 29, 2023
Supplemental materials for the financial results:
Yes
Financial results presentation:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)
1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Profit for the year
Total comprehensive
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
attributable to owners
income for the year
of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY2022
15,016,554
37.5
281,285
(64.2)
257,435
(66.6)
143,766
(73.2)
247,902
(63.4)
FY2021
10,921,759
42.6
785,905
209.2
771,789
234.3
537,117
371.2
677,727
316.5
Profit ratio to equity
Profit before tax ratio to
Operating profit ratio to
Basic profit per share
Diluted profit per share
attributable to owners
total assets
revenue
of the parent
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY2022
46.57
46.47
5.0
2.6
1.9
FY2021
167.27
166.87
20.7
8.7
7.2
(Reference) Equity
in earnings of affiliates:
FY2022: 74,842 million yen; FY2021: 86,811 million yen
(2) Financial Position
Total equity attributable
Equity ratio attributable
Equity attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the parent per
to owners of the parent
to owners of the parent
share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2022
9,954,517
3,287,578
2,859,832
28.7
948.67
FY2021
9,648,219
3,234,079
2,860,797
29.7
890.88
(3) Cash Flows
Net cash flows
Net cash flows
Net cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents
from operating activities
from investing activities
from financing activities
at the end of the year
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
FY2022
(110,246)
(115,928)
(13,316)
311,517
FY2021
209,509
(349,925)
226,046
523,988
2. Dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
Dividend ratio of
Dividend payout
equity
Total dividend
attributable to
End of 1st
End of 2nd
End of 3rd
ratio
Year-End
Total
amount
owners of the
quarter
quarter
quarter
(Consolidated)
parent
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
FY2021
-
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
70,906
13.2
2.7
FY2022
-
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
67,143
47.2
2.4
FY2023 (Forecast)
-
11.00
-
11.00
22.00
36.8
Note: Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of dividend payout ratio (consolidated) for FY2023 (forecast) specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of March 31, 2023.
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the year
attributable to owners
Basic profit per share
of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2023
13,400,000
(10.8)
340,000
20.9
310,000
20.4
180,000
25.2
59.71
Note: Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of March 31, 2023.
As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.
340,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: 37.9%)
(Reference) Actual results for FY2022:
246,517 million yen
(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.
Explanatory Notes
(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: Yes
Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.
Newly included: BST ENEOS Elastomer Co., Ltd.
(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates
(i) Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:
None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:
None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Number of shares issued (Common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) FY2022 ended March 31, 2023: 3,032,850,649 shares
FY2021 ended March 31, 2022: 3,230,282,649 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period FY2022 ended March 31, 2023: 18,280,020 shares FY2021 ended March 31, 2022: 19,086,925 shares
Average number of shares issued during the period FY2022 ended March 31, 2023: 3,086,883,386 shares FY2021 ended March 31, 2022: 3,211,095,652 shares
This report is not subject to audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)
This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following:
(1) changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (3) litigation and other similar risks.
Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto