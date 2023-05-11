Advanced search
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:28 2023-05-11 am EDT
499.80 JPY   +4.04%
12:24aEneos : Third Medium-Term Management Plan（3,323KB）
PU
12:24aEneos : Presentation（894KB）
PU
12:24aEneos : Supplementary Information（2,793KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENEOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 （278KB）

05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document contains a financial summary and financial statements translated from the original

Japanese version, for convenience only.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 [IFRS]

May 11, 2023

Company name:

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Code number:

5020

URL: https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/

Representative:

Saito Takeshi

Representative Director, President

Contact person:

Eguchi Sayuri

Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Investor Relations Department

Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 28, 2023

Scheduled date of filing of Securities Report:

June 28, 2023

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments:

June 29, 2023

Supplemental materials for the financial results:

Yes

Financial results presentation:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)

Profit for the year

Total comprehensive

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

attributable to owners

income for the year

of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2022

15,016,554

37.5

281,285

(64.2)

257,435

(66.6)

143,766

(73.2)

247,902

(63.4)

FY2021

10,921,759

42.6

785,905

209.2

771,789

234.3

537,117

371.2

677,727

316.5

Profit ratio to equity

Profit before tax ratio to

Operating profit ratio to

Basic profit per share

Diluted profit per share

attributable to owners

total assets

revenue

of the parent

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2022

46.57

46.47

5.0

2.6

1.9

FY2021

167.27

166.87

20.7

8.7

7.2

(Reference) Equity

in earnings of affiliates:

FY2022: 74,842 million yen; FY2021: 86,811 million yen

(2) Financial Position

Total equity attributable

Equity ratio attributable

Equity attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

owners of the parent per

to owners of the parent

to owners of the parent

share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2022

9,954,517

3,287,578

2,859,832

28.7

948.67

FY2021

9,648,219

3,234,079

2,860,797

29.7

890.88

(3) Cash Flows

Net cash flows

Net cash flows

Net cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents

from operating activities

from investing activities

from financing activities

at the end of the year

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

FY2022

(110,246)

(115,928)

(13,316)

311,517

FY2021

209,509

(349,925)

226,046

523,988

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

Dividend ratio of

Dividend payout

equity

Total dividend

attributable to

End of 1st

End of 2nd

End of 3rd

ratio

Year-End

Total

amount

owners of the

quarter

quarter

quarter

(Consolidated)

parent

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

FY2021

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

70,906

13.2

2.7

FY2022

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

67,143

47.2

2.4

FY2023 (Forecast)

-

11.00

-

11.00

22.00

36.8

Note: Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of dividend payout ratio (consolidated) for FY2023 (forecast) specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of March 31, 2023.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit for the year

attributable to owners

Basic profit per share

of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2023

13,400,000

(10.8)

340,000

20.9

310,000

20.4

180,000

25.2

59.71

Note: Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of March 31, 2023.

As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.

Operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors:

Forecasts for FY2023:

340,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: 37.9%)

(Reference) Actual results for FY2022:

246,517 million yen

(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.

Explanatory Notes

(1) Changes in the number of material subsidiaries during the term under review: Yes

Note: This item indicates whether there were changes in specified subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation.

Newly included: BST ENEOS Elastomer Co., Ltd.

(2) Changes in accounting policies and in accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting policies required by the IFRS:

None

(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above:

None

    1. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  2. Number of shares issued (Common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock) FY2022 ended March 31, 2023: 3,032,850,649 shares
      FY2021 ended March 31, 2022: 3,230,282,649 shares
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period FY2022 ended March 31, 2023: 18,280,020 shares FY2021 ended March 31, 2022: 19,086,925 shares
    3. Average number of shares issued during the period FY2022 ended March 31, 2023: 3,086,883,386 shares FY2021 ended March 31, 2022: 3,211,095,652 shares
  • This report is not subject to audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements on results, and other specific comments (Note on Statements Regarding Prospective Matters)
    This material contains forward-looking statements; however, actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements, due to various factors, including the following:
    (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources and materials industries; (2) revisions to laws and strengthening of regulations; and (3) litigation and other similar risks.
  • Changes from the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period in the previous fiscal year) are not presented ("-") if either or both of the fiscal year (or period) under review and the previous fiscal year (or corresponding period) are negative, or if the percentage change is 1,000% or greater.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Explanatory Notes Thereto

(1) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of March 31, 2023)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

547,272

311,517

Trade and other receivables

1,499,758

1,609,526

Inventories

1,994,830

2,153,569

Other financial assets

121,193

102,524

Other current assets

145,533

444,056

Sub total

4,308,586

4,621,192

Assets held for sale

-

266,516

Total current assets

4,308,586

4,887,708

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,543,053

3,431,358

Goodwill

251,175

256,457

Intangible assets

518,995

516,944

Investments accounted for using the equity

497,571

431,948

method

Other financial assets

470,550

332,437

Other non-current assets

19,114

30,367

Deferred tax assets

39,175

67,298

Total non-current assets

5,339,633

5,066,809

TOTAL ASSETS

9,648,219

9,954,517

1

(Millions of yen)

FY2021

FY2022

(As of March 31, 2022)

(As of March 31, 2023)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,789,756

1,852,664

Bonds and borrowings

858,829

1,060,002

Income taxes payable

36,351

43,514

Other financial liabilities

91,888

28,592

Lease liabilities

69,275

67,923

Provisions

28,067

16,159

Other current liabilities

408,842

311,277

Sub total

3,283,008

3,380,131

Liabilities directly associated with assets held

-

87,590

for sale

Total current liabilities

3,283,008

3,467,721

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

1,876,629

2,049,399

Liabilities for retirement benefits

220,188

209,405

Other financial liabilities

42,462

37,750

Lease liabilities

413,276

383,210

Provisions

125,923

114,239

Other non-current liabilities

55,887

47,095

Deferred tax liabilities

396,767

358,120

Total non-current liabilities

3,131,132

3,199,218

Total liabilities

6,414,140

6,666,939

EQUITY

Common stock

100,000

100,000

Capital surplus

1,049,093

932,432

Retained earnings

1,517,733

1,635,585

Treasury stock

(8,557)

(8,311)

Other components of equity

202,528

200,126

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

2,860,797

2,859,832

Non-controlling interests

373,282

427,746

Total equity

3,234,079

3,287,578

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

9,648,219

9,954,517

2

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
