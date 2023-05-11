ENEOS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 （278KB）

at the end of the year

(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off.)

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends per share Dividend ratio of Dividend payout equity Total dividend attributable to End of 1st End of 2nd End of 3rd ratio Year-End Total amount owners of the quarter quarter quarter (Consolidated) parent (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % FY2021 - 11.00 - 11.00 22.00 70,906 13.2 2.7 FY2022 - 11.00 - 11.00 22.00 67,143 47.2 2.4 FY2023 (Forecast) - 11.00 - 11.00 22.00 36.8

Note: Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of dividend payout ratio (consolidated) for FY2023 (forecast) specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of March 31, 2023.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures are changes from the amount for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit for the year attributable to owners Basic profit per share of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen FY2023 13,400,000 (10.8) 340,000 20.9 310,000 20.4 180,000 25.2 59.71

Note: Average number of shares issued during the period that forms the basis for the calculation of basic profit per share specified above is calculated with the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) as of March 31, 2023.

As for the forecasts of operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors*, please see the following.

Operating profit excluding inventory valuation factors:

Forecasts for FY2023: 340,000 million yen (percentage change from the previous fiscal year: 37.9%) (Reference) Actual results for FY2022: 246,517 million yen

(*) The impact of inventory valuation on the cost of sales by using the weighted-average method and by writing down the book value.