ENEOS : FY2021 1Q Financial Results
Security Code
Tokyo 5020
August 13, 2021
FY2021 1Q Financial Results
Tanaka Soichiro Senior Vice President
Agenda
Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 1Q / Business Environment
p. 4
p. 2
2
Overview of FY 2021 1Q Financial Results
p. 6
70
1
7
Reference
p. 15
1
Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 1Q / Business Environment
2
Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 1Q
Highlights of the Financial Results
FY2021 1Q
： Operating Income (Excl. Inventory Valuation Effects) ¥74.5bn (vs.FY20/1Q - ¥8.7bn ）
Increase in profits of Oil & Natural Gas E&P and Metals Segments due mainly to a rise in resource prices
Decrease in energy segment profits owing to deterioration of domestic petroleum product and export margins, and other
Key Factors
Crude Oil (Dubai)
（ $/B ）
Copper (LME)
（ ¢/lb ）
Exchange Rate
（ ¥/$ ）
Operating Income
Operating Income
Excl. Inventory Valuation Effects
Energy
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
Metals
Other
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
FY20/1Q
(Actual) FY21/1Q (Actual) Changes
31
67
+36
242
440
+198
108
109
+1
(JPY billion)
21.0
162.0
+141.0
83.2
74.5
- 8.7
43.8
7.5
- 36.3
0.7
15.3
+14.6
19.2
40.8
+21.6
19.5
10.9
- 8.6
- 4.9
97.6
+102.5
Announced May 2021
60
340
105
230
3
Crude Oil (Dubai), Copper (LME), Exchange Rate
Copper (LME)
Exchange Rate
$/B
2019
2020
80
2021
60
40
20
0
April
SeptemberOctober
¢/lb
＄/ton
2019
2020
2021
450
9,912
400
8,819
110
350
7,716
300
6,614
105
250
5,512
200
4,409
100
April
SeptemberOctober
Rise due to expectations of economic recovery resulting from steady vaccination progress against COVID-19
Remains in high price range due to economic recovery and expectations of increase in copper demand in China
The weak yen trend has continued since the beginning of the year, reaching 110 yen/$ in June
4
Sales 2022
9 720 B
88 029 M
88 029 M
Net income 2022
214 B
1 934 M
1 934 M
Net Debt 2022
1 633 B
14 791 M
14 791 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,33x
Yield 2022
4,77%
Capitalization
1 527 B
13 838 M
13 828 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,33x
EV / Sales 2023
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
40 753
Free-Float
95,1%
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
475,60 JPY
Average target price
577,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target
21,4%
