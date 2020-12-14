ENEOS : Integrated Report 2020（8,234KB）

ENEOS REPORT
Integrated Report
2020
April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
Aiming to Become One of the Most Prominent and Internationally Competitive Energy and Materials Company Groups in Asia
New Trade Names and Group Management Structure in June 2020
In order to achieve sustainable growth under our Long-Term Vision to 2040, announced in 2019, we must speed up the transformation of our management structure. To this end, to enable us to accelerate our decision-making and the execution of duties, we changed our structure from that of a holding company with three principal operating companies to a structure that integrates our management with the management of JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy (currently ENEOS), the largest operating company in the Group, and changed the Group name to the ENEOS Group.
We will use the strong recognition of the ENEOS brand to promote the nurturing and creation of growth businesses and aim to develop ENEOS into a global brand in order to achieve our goal of becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia.
ENEOS Group Management Structure
Holdings
Management integration and change of trade names :
June 2020 (on day of General Meeting of Shareholders)
Oil and Natural Gas Exploration
and Production (E&P)
Metals
Publicly traded affiliates
NIPPO, etc.
Change of Trade Names
Along with changes in the Group's management structure, the trade names of the Company and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation were changed to ENEOS, the brand name used by the Group's energy business, as indicated below.
|
Before
|
|
|
|
After
|
|
JXTG Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
|
|
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
|
|
|
ENEOS Corporation
|
Ota Katsuyuki
Representative Director,
President
Sugimori Tsutomu
Representative Director,
Chairman of the Board,
Group CEO
