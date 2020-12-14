ENEOS : Integrated Report 2020（8,234KB）

Aiming to Become One of the Most Prominent and Internationally Competitive Energy and Materials Company Groups in Asia

New Trade Names and Group Management Structure in June 2020

In order to achieve sustainable growth under our Long-Term Vision to 2040, announced in 2019, we must speed up the transformation of our management structure. To this end, to enable us to accelerate our decision-making and the execution of duties, we changed our structure from that of a holding company with three principal operating companies to a structure that integrates our management with the management of JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy (currently ENEOS), the largest operating company in the Group, and changed the Group name to the ENEOS Group.

We will use the strong recognition of the ENEOS brand to promote the nurturing and creation of growth businesses and aim to develop ENEOS into a global brand in order to achieve our goal of becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia.

EV H2

