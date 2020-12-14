Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ENEOS Holdings, Inc.    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENEOS : Integrated Report 2020（8,234KB）

12/14/2020 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENEOS REPORT

Integrated Report

2020

April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020

EV

H2

Aiming to Become One of the Most Prominent and Internationally Competitive Energy and Materials Company Groups in Asia

New Trade Names and Group Management Structure in June 2020

In order to achieve sustainable growth under our Long-Term Vision to 2040, announced in 2019, we must speed up the transformation of our management structure. To this end, to enable us to accelerate our decision-making and the execution of duties, we changed our structure from that of a holding company with three principal operating companies to a structure that integrates our management with the management of JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy (currently ENEOS), the largest operating company in the Group, and changed the Group name to the ENEOS Group.

We will use the strong recognition of the ENEOS brand to promote the nurturing and creation of growth businesses and aim to develop ENEOS into a global brand in order to achieve our goal of becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia.

EV

H2

1 ENEOS Holdings, Inc. ENEOS REPORT Integrated Report 2020

ENEOS Group Management Structure

Holdings

Management integration and change of trade names :

June 2020 (on day of General Meeting of Shareholders)

Energy

Oil and Natural Gas Exploration

and Production (E&P)

Metals

Publicly traded affiliates

NIPPO, etc.

Change of Trade Names

Along with changes in the Group's management structure, the trade names of the Company and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation were changed to ENEOS, the brand name used by the Group's energy business, as indicated below.

Before

After

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. ENEOS REPORT Integrated Report 2020 2

Ota Katsuyuki

Representative Director,

President

Sugimori Tsutomu

Representative Director,

Chairman of the Board,

Group CEO

3 ENEOS Holdings, Inc. ENEOS REPORT Integrated Report 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:13aENEOS : Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019(IFRS) with Independent Auditor's Re..
PU
04:09aENEOS : Integrated Report 2020（8,234KB）
PU
04:09aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL 2019 : From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
PU
12/07Japanese companies form industry group to support hydrogen supply chain
RE
12/01Japan says reached oil storage deal with Kuwait
RE
11/30ENEOS : Q&a（118kb）
PU
11/25ENEOS : Announcement on Issuance of ENEOS Green Bonds (Unsecured Straight Bonds)..
PU
11/20Japan oil refiners chief expects OPEC+ to delay plan to boost output in Janua..
RE
11/12Eneos' Fiscal First-Half Profit Slips 49% as Revenue Slides
MT
11/11ENEOS : Supplementary Information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 454 B 71 647 M 71 647 M
Net income 2021 104 B 998 M 998 M
Net Debt 2021 1 947 B 18 711 M 18 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 1 132 B 10 892 M 10 879 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 40 983
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 521,11 JPY
Last Close Price 352,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Ohta President & Representative Director
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Hiroji Adachi Director, EVP & Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.-29.20%10 892
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.23%185 197
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.74%172 698
BP PLC-41.63%73 280
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.01%71 561
NESTE OYJ88.97%54 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ