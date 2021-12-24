ENEOS : Notice Concerning Results of Tender Offer for Subsidiary's Shares（PDF：107.8 KB）

Log in
12/24/2021 | 08:17pm EST
December 25, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Ota Katsuyuki

Representative Director, President

Securities code:

5020; First Section of the TSE and the

NSE

Contact:

Inoue Ryo

Group Manager

Investor Relations Group

Investor Relations Department

(Telephone Number: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice Concerning Results of Tender Offer for Subsidiary's Shares

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces that the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Execution of Master Agreement Regarding Tender Offer for Subsidiary's Shares and Other Transactions" dated September 7, 2021 (the "September 7, 2021 Press Release") was completed on December 24, 2021. As stated in the September 7, 2021 Press Release, the Company had entered into a master agreement (the "Agreement") regarding the tender offer for the common shares of NIPPO CORPORATION (the "Target Company Shares") and other transactions, with GK Nogizaka Holdings and Aether Holdings GK (hereinafter collectively, "GSSPC"), whose respective shares are all indirectly held by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Tender Offer was commenced on November 12, 2021 by Roadmap Holdings GK (an entity established by GSSPC for the main purpose of acquiring and owning the Target Company Shares through the Tender Offer; "Roadmap").

For the series of future transactions under the Agreement, see "2. Contents of the Transaction" in the September 7, 2021 Press Release.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 01:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 972 B 87 231 M 87 231 M
Net income 2022 278 B 2 434 M 2 434 M
Net Debt 2022 2 091 B 18 293 M 18 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,97x
Yield 2022 5,18%
Capitalization 1 385 B 12 109 M 12 116 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 753
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 431,30 JPY
Average target price 586,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Ohta President & Representative Director
Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Yoshiiku Miyata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.16.44%12 109
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.03%258 332
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.84%224 402
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.14%200 235
BP PLC32.59%88 747
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.34%75 822