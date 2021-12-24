ENEOS : Notice Concerning Results of Tender Offer for Subsidiary's Shares（PDF：107.8 KB）

December 25, 2021 To whom it may concern: Company Name: ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Representative: Ota Katsuyuki Representative Director, President Securities code: 5020; First Section of the TSE and the NSE Contact: Inoue Ryo Group Manager Investor Relations Group Investor Relations Department (Telephone Number: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice Concerning Results of Tender Offer for Subsidiary's Shares

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announces that the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Execution of Master Agreement Regarding Tender Offer for Subsidiary's Shares and Other Transactions" dated September 7, 2021 (the "September 7, 2021 Press Release") was completed on December 24, 2021. As stated in the September 7, 2021 Press Release, the Company had entered into a master agreement (the "Agreement") regarding the tender offer for the common shares of NIPPO CORPORATION (the "Target Company Shares") and other transactions, with GK Nogizaka Holdings and Aether Holdings GK (hereinafter collectively, "GSSPC"), whose respective shares are all indirectly held by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Tender Offer was commenced on November 12, 2021 by Roadmap Holdings GK (an entity established by GSSPC for the main purpose of acquiring and owning the Target Company Shares through the Tender Offer; "Roadmap").

For the series of future transactions under the Agreement, see "2. Contents of the Transaction" in the September 7, 2021 Press Release.