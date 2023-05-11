ENEOS : Notice Regarding Formulation of ENEOS Group Third Medium-Term Management Plan

May 11, 2023 To whom it may concern: Company Name: ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Representative: Saito Takeshi Representative Director, President Code number: 5020; TSE Prime Market/ NSE Premier Market Contact person: Eguchi Sayuri, Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Investor Relations Department (Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075) Notice Regarding Formulation of ENEOS Group Third Medium-Term Management Plan ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (President: Saito Takeshi; "ENEOS Holdings") announces that it passed a resolution for its Third Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023-FY2025) at its board of directors meeting today. The business environment surrounding us has reached an unprecedented turning point. While the direction of the social scenario in 2040 envisioned in our previous Long-Term Vision remains unchanged, changes toward a decarbonized and recycling-oriented society, such as the Japanese government's declaration that Japan will realize carbon neutrality by 2050, are further accelerating. Amid such world trends, we recognize the key theme is how to resolve the issues of energy transition. Under these circumstances, in order for the ENEOS Group to continue to be a company that is needed by society in future years, we have established a new Long-Term Vision in which we will take on the challenge of achieving both a stable supply of energy and materials and the realization of a carbon-neutral society. This Long-Term Vision expresses our resolution to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and aim for maximizing our corporate value by fulfilling our present responsibility-providing a stable supply of energy and materials-and continue to fulfill this responsibility in the future through the transition. As we take on this difficult challenge, the ENEOS Group has set "supporting 'today's normal,' taking the lead for 'tomorrow's normal'" as our new commitment to realizing the ENEOS Group Philosophy and positioned the Third Medium-Term Management Plan as the key period which will determine the success or failure of the transition toward the Long-Term Vision.

In order to earn even greater trust from our stakeholders, the ENEOS Group, as a leading company creating tomorrow's normal, practices management with sufficient awareness of capital cost and capital efficiency. 1. Basic Policy of the Third Medium-Term Management Plan (1) Strengthening the solid earnings base By executing internal business process re-engineering with "autonomy" as a keyword, the ENEOS Group will realize better profit and asset efficiency without exception, thereby aiming to improve profits by a cumulative total of 100 billion yen during the period of the Third Medium-Term Management Plan. Furthermore, the ENEOS Group will generate a stable cash flow through reduction of refinery trouble and enhancement/expansion of growth businesses, and reallocate for the realization of energy transition as shown below (2). Accelerating measures for the realization of energy transition

The ENEOS Group will multilaterally develop business areas where we have strengths, such as renewable energy, SAF, synthetic fuel, hydrogen CCS, forest absorption and recycling, and we aim to establish strategic advantages while being highly resilient to multiple possible future scenarios at present. In addition to necessary investments, we will work to create and strengthen values that do not appear on the balance sheet, such as human resources and technology, and make them into sources generating significant corporate value in the flowering phase. Enhancing the management base The ENEOS Group will place greater emphasis on capital efficiency than ever before and implement portfolio management using ROIC as an indicator. To achieve this, it will change to a new group management structure that enables the managing businesses according to the characteristics of each business, and by strengthening the driving force for promoting human resources and digital strategies, we will develop human resources and infrastructure that can lead a dynamic transition in each business area. Additionally, ENEOS Holdings has decided to start preparation for listing of JX Nippon Mining & Metals, its wholly owned subsidiary, as a measure for strengthening the management base, which is one of the basic policies of the Third Medium-Term Management Plan. For details, please refer to "Commencement of Preparations for Listing of Shares of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation on the Tokyo Stock Exchange" released on May 11, 2023. 2. Management Indicators (1) ROIC (excl. incubation businesses1) : 7 % or higher in FY2025 (2) ROE2 : 10% or higher in FY2025 (3) Net Income (excl. inventory valuation)2 : ¥700.0bn (Cumulative total for FY2023-FY2025) (4) Free Cash Flow : ¥500.0bn (Cumulative total for FY2023-FY2025) (5) Net D/E Ratio : 0.8×or lower (incl. hybrid bonds on a total asset basis) 1 Businesses not suitable for evaluation at present since they are currently in the demonstration stage (hydrogen, synthetic fuels, etc.)

2 Net income attributable to owners of the parent excluding inventory valuation effects (Reference) Key factors FY2023 FY2024 FY2025 Exchange Rate (¥/$) 130 130 130 Crude Oil (Dubai) ($/B) 80 80 80 Copper Price (LME) (¢/lb) 360 360 360 LNG (JKM,＄/MMBTU) 20 20 20 Investment plan (cumulative total for FY2023-FY2025) : ¥1,680.0 billion

(including strategic investment: ¥1,070.0 billion) Shareholder Return Policy Basic Policy

Secure sufficient financial soundness and liquidity to withstand resource price volatility and other business risks and enable procurement of capital for sustained investment in growth.

Based on the above, utilize constant financing to maintain an optimal capital structure and capital costs. Return Policy

Returning profits to shareholders continues to be an important management issue.

With the basic policy of implementing returns reflecting medium-term consolidated performance and forecasts, strive to continue to provide stable dividends. Indication of shareholder return in Medium-Term Management Plan

On average over the three-year period, 50% or more of net income, excluding the impact of inventory valuation effects, will be returned through dividends and share buybacks.

In consideration of the continuation of stable dividends, we will set a minimum dividend of 22 yen per share. Note: Plans, forecasts, strategies and other non-historical facts contained in these materials are forward-looking statements based on information available at the time of preparation and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual figures and indicators related to business performance and management may differ significantly from these forecasts due to changes in the business environment and other factors. In addition, information related to companies other than our company and our group that is described in this document has been derived from public information and other third parties, and we do not guarantee the accuracy of this information.

