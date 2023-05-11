ENEOS : Notice Regarding Formulation of ENEOS Group Third Medium-Term Management Plan（148KB）

May 11, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Representative: Saito Takeshi Representative Director, President Code number: 5020; TSE Prime Market/ NSE Premier Market Contact person: Eguchi Sayuri, Group Manager, Investor Relations Group, Investor Relations Department (Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice Regarding Formulation of ENEOS Group Third Medium-Term Management Plan

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (President: Saito Takeshi; "ENEOS Holdings") announces that it passed a resolution for its Third Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023-FY2025) at its board of directors meeting today.

The business environment surrounding us has reached an unprecedented turning point. While the direction of the social scenario in 2040 envisioned in our previous Long-Term Vision remains unchanged, changes toward a decarbonized and recycling-oriented society, such as the Japanese government's declaration that Japan will realize carbon neutrality by 2050, are further accelerating. Amid such world trends, we recognize the key theme is how to resolve the issues of energy transition.

Under these circumstances, in order for the ENEOS Group to continue to be a company that is needed by society in future years, we have established a new Long-Term Vision in which we will take on the challenge of achieving both a stable supply of energy and materials and the realization of a carbon-neutral society. This Long-Term Vision expresses our resolution to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and aim for maximizing our corporate value by fulfilling our present responsibility-providing a stable supply of energy and materials-and continue to fulfill this responsibility in the future through the transition.

As we take on this difficult challenge, the ENEOS Group has set "supporting 'today's normal,' taking the lead for 'tomorrow's normal'" as our new commitment to realizing the ENEOS Group Philosophy and positioned the Third Medium-Term Management Plan as the key period which will determine the success or failure of the transition toward the Long-Term Vision.