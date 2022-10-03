Advanced search
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58 2022-10-03 am EDT
475.30 JPY   +2.19%
Eneos : Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares（PDF：146.0 KB）
PU
09/29Japan oil refinery capacity has be cut further as demand falls -PAJ head
RE
09/29ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
ENEOS : Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares（PDF：146.0 KB）

10/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
[Translation]

October 3, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name: ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Representative: Saito Takeshi

Representative Director, President

Code number: 5020;

TSE Prime Market/

NSE Premier Market

Contact person: Yokoyama Sho Group Manager, Investor Relations Group Investor Relations Department

(Telephone Number: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice of Interim Progress on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with

Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") would like to provide notification of interim progress on the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.

1.

Class of shares acquired

Company common shares

2.

Total number of shares acquired

22,470,100 shares

3.

Total value of shares acquired

11,432,696,110 yen

4. Term of acquisition

From September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

5.

Method of Acquisition

Market purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement

on Purchase of Treasury Shares

(Reference)

1. Details of Resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Company common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired

300 million shares (upper limit)

(ratio to number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) 9.30%)

(3)

Total value of shares to be acquired

100 billion yen (upper limit)

(4) Term of Acquisition

From May 16, 2022 to December 30, 2022

(5)

Method of Acquisition

Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting

Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares

2. Accumulated total number of shares acquired in accordance with the Board of Directors' resolution above (as of September 30, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

144,592,000 shares

(2)

Total value of shares acquired

74,198,927,260 yen

End

1

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
