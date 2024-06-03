ENEOS : Notice of Interim Progress on the Share Buyback
June 03, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT
[Translation]
June 3, 2024
To whom it may concern:
Company name:
ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
Representative:
Miyata Tomohide
Representative Director, CEO
Code number:
5020; TSE Prime Market/
NSE Premier Market
Contact person:
Eguchi Sayuri
Group Manager,
Investor Relations Group
Investor Relations Department
(Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075)
Notice of Interim Progress on the Share Buyback
(Buyback of common shares pursuant to Articles of Incorporation in accordance
with Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby provides the interim progress on the share buyback of its common shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified, and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.
1.
Class of shares repurchased
Company common shares
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
18,223,300 shares
3.
Total value of shares repurchased
14,319,126,380 yen
4.
Term of the share buyback
May 16, 2024, to May 31, 2024
5.
Method of the share buyback
Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting
Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares
(Reference)
1. Details of the Share Buyback in Accordance with the Board of Directors' Resolution on May 14, 2024
(1)
Class of shares to be repurchased
Company common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 680 million shares
(Representing up to 22.68% of the total number of issued
shares (excluding treasury shares))
(3)
Total value of shares to be repurchased
Up to 215,897,777,190 yen*
(4)
Term of the share buyback
May 16, 2024, to March 31, 2025
(5)
Method of the share buyback
Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting
Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares
*Total value of shares to be repurchased as notified in the press release "Notice of Results and Termination of the Share Buyback" on May 15, 2024, based on the board of director's resolution on May 14, 2024.
2. Accumulated Total Number of Shares Repurchased in Accordance with the Board of Directors' Resolution
above (as of May 31, 2024)
(1)
Total number of shares repurchased
18,223,300 shares
(2)
Total value of shares repurchased
14,319,126,380 yen
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (formerly JXTG Holdings, Inc.) is a holding company organized around 4 areas of activity:
- refining and distribution of oil products (84.1% of net sales);
- production of non ferrous metal (10%): primarily copper;
- exploration and production of oil and natural gas (1.3%);
- other (4.6%).