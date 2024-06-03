[Translation]

June 3, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Miyata Tomohide

Representative Director, CEO

Code number:

5020; TSE Prime Market/

NSE Premier Market

Contact person:

Eguchi Sayuri

Group Manager,

Investor Relations Group

Investor Relations Department

(Telephone: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice of Interim Progress on the Share Buyback

(Buyback of common shares pursuant to Articles of Incorporation in accordance

with Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby provides the interim progress on the share buyback of its common shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified, and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.

1.

Class of shares repurchased

Company common shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

18,223,300 shares

3.

Total value of shares repurchased

14,319,126,380 yen

4.

Term of the share buyback

May 16, 2024, to May 31, 2024

5.

Method of the share buyback

Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting

Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares

(Reference)

1. Details of the Share Buyback in Accordance with the Board of Directors' Resolution on May 14, 2024

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Company common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 680 million shares

(Representing up to 22.68% of the total number of issued

shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3)

Total value of shares to be repurchased

Up to 215,897,777,190 yen*

(4)

Term of the share buyback

May 16, 2024, to March 31, 2025

(5)

Method of the share buyback

Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting

Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares

*Total value of shares to be repurchased as notified in the press release "Notice of Results and Termination of the Share Buyback" on May 15, 2024, based on the board of director's resolution on May 14, 2024.

2. Accumulated Total Number of Shares Repurchased in Accordance with the Board of Directors' Resolution

above (as of May 31, 2024)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

18,223,300 shares

(2)

Total value of shares repurchased

14,319,126,380 yen

