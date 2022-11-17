ENEOS : Notice of Results and Completion of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
[Translation]
November 17, 2022
To whom it may concern:
Company Name:
ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
Representative:
Saito Takeshi
Representative Director, President
Code number:
5020;
TSE Prime Market/
NSE Premier Market
Contact person:
Yokoyama Sho, Group Manager,
Investor Relations Group,
Investor Relations Department
(Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)
Notice of Results and Completion of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Acquisition of Treasury Shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with
Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") would like to provide notification of interim progress on the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.
The acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022 has been completed as a result of the following acquisition.
1.
Class of shares acquired
Company common shares
2.
Total number of shares acquired
23,430,800 shares
3.
Total value of shares acquired
11,452,654,460 yen
4. Term of acquisition
From November 1, 2022 to November 16, 2022
5.
Method of Acquisition
Market purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement
on Purchase of Treasury Shares
(Reference)
1. Details of Resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022
(1)
Class of shares to be acquired
Company common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be acquired
300 million shares (upper limit)
(ratio to number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) 9.30%)
(3)
Total value of shares to be acquired
100 billion yen (upper limit)
(4) Term of Acquisition
From May 16, 2022 to December 30, 2022
(5)
Method of Acquisition
Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting
Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares
2. Accumulated total number of shares acquired in accordance with the Board of Directors' resolution above (as of November 16, 2022)
