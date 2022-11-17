Advanced search
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:57 2022-11-17 am EST
469.80 JPY   -0.66%
01:09aEneos : Notice of Results and Completion of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
11/11Eneos' Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit Climbs 18% as Revenue Surges
MT
11/09Eneos : Notification of Revision to the Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year 2022
PU
ENEOS : Notice of Results and Completion of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
197,432,000 shares
99,999,980,240 yen
1

[Translation]

November 17, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Saito Takeshi

Representative Director, President

Code number:

5020;

TSE Prime Market/

NSE Premier Market

Contact person:

Yokoyama Sho, Group Manager,

Investor Relations Group,

Investor Relations Department

(Tel.: +81-3-6257-7075)

Notice of Results and Completion of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with

Article 165.2 of the Companies Act)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") would like to provide notification of interim progress on the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, as modified and applied in accordance with Article 165.3 of the Companies Act as below.

The acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022 has been completed as a result of the following acquisition.

1.

Class of shares acquired

Company common shares

2.

Total number of shares acquired

23,430,800 shares

3.

Total value of shares acquired

11,452,654,460 yen

4. Term of acquisition

From November 1, 2022 to November 16, 2022

5.

Method of Acquisition

Market purchase in accordance with Entrusting Agreement

on Purchase of Treasury Shares

(Reference)

1. Details of Resolution of Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Company common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired

300 million shares (upper limit)

(ratio to number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares) 9.30%)

(3)

Total value of shares to be acquired

100 billion yen (upper limit)

(4) Term of Acquisition

From May 16, 2022 to December 30, 2022

(5)

Method of Acquisition

Market Purchase in accordance with Entrusting

Agreement on Purchase of Treasury Shares

2. Accumulated total number of shares acquired in accordance with the Board of Directors' resolution above (as of November 16, 2022)

(1) Total number of shares acquired

(2) Total value of shares acquired

End

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
