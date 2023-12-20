We expect no material impact from the above on our consolidated earnings for the period ending March 31, 2024.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JX Metals Corporation (President: Hayashi Yoichi) and Marubeni Corporation (President: Kakinoki Masumi) today agreed that JX Metals Corporation will transfer 20% shares of Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. (President: Hori Kazuhiro), of which JX Metals Corporation holds 67.8%, and 3.27% interest of Los Pelambres Copper Mine, of which JX Metals Corporation indirectly holds 15.79%, to Marubeni Corporation.

Notice regarding transfer of partial shares in Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. (change in consolidated

December 20, 2023

JX Metals Corporation

Structural Reform of JX Metals' Base Businesses

JX Metals Corporation (President: Hayashi Yoichi; "the Company") today agreed with Marubeni Corporation

(President: Kakinoki Masumi; "Marubeni") on the transfer to Marubeni of 20% of shares in Pan Pacific Copper

Co., Ltd. (President: Hori Kazuhiro, "PPC"), in which the Company has a 67.8% shareholding, as well as 3.27%1 of the interests in the Los Pelambres Copper Mine, in which the Company has an indirect share of 15.79%.

In its mineral resources business and smelting and refining business, the Company has long partnered with Marubeni, which has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the copper resource business, in areas including joint investment in the Los Pelambres Copper Mine and dealings with PPC, which handles raw materials procurement and sales in the Company's copper smelting and refining business. The Company positions the mineral resources business and the smelting and refining business as its "Base Businesses" that strengthen supply chains and support growth in "Focus Businesses" such as semiconductor materials. "Base Businesses" are also significant from the perspective of the realization of a sustainable society by promoting resource circulation and decarbonization. Solidifying the partnership with Marubeni through this transfer is expected to generate synergy in various areas, such as leveraging Marubeni's networks to expand the clientele and enhancing resilience in raw materials procurement. This will enable the Company's Base Businesses to become even more competitive.

In conjunction with this transfer, PPC (revenue: 1,133.2 billion yen; interest-bearing debts: 195.4 billion yen)2 is expected to switch from a consolidated subsidiary to an equity-method affiliate. As a result, consolidated revenue of Focus Businesses, which are positioned at the core of the Company's growth strategy, will increase significantly as a proportion of overall revenue, and the ratio of consolidated operating profit to revenue will also rise sharply. In addition, consolidated interest-bearing debts will reduce considerably, leading to a major improvement in the JX Metals Group's profitability and financial standing.

The Company will continue to accelerate efforts to reinforce its Base Businesses and improve its capital efficiency, as well as to promote initiatives to realize the Sustainable Copper Vision and resource circulation. At the same time, it will take proactive and flexible measures to further expand focus businesses at the core of its growth strategy and realize the JX Metals Group's long-term vision for 2040.

Notes:

13.06% of shares in Nippon LP Resources B.V., which has a 25% shareholding in Minera Los Pelambres. Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (non-consolidated).

For reference:

1. Marubeni overview

1. Marubeni overview

Head office 4-2 Ohtemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Kakinoki Masumi, President and CEO Capital 263.3 billion yen

