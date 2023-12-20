[Translation]

December 20, 2023

Notice regarding transfer of partial shares in Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. (change in consolidated

subsidiary (sub-subsidiary)) and partial interest of Los Pelambres Copper Mine

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JX Metals Corporation (President: Hayashi Yoichi) and Marubeni Corporation (President: Kakinoki Masumi) today agreed that JX Metals Corporation will transfer 20% shares of Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. (President: Hori Kazuhiro), of which JX Metals Corporation holds 67.8%, and 3.27% interest of Los Pelambres Copper Mine, of which JX Metals Corporation indirectly holds 15.79%, to Marubeni Corporation.

We expect no material impact from the above on our consolidated earnings for the period ending March 31, 2024.

REFERENCE

"Structural Reform of JX Metals' Base Businesses"

December 20, 2023

JX Metals Corporation

Structural Reform of JX Metals' Base Businesses

JX Metals Corporation (President: Hayashi Yoichi; "the Company") today agreed with Marubeni Corporation

(President: Kakinoki Masumi; "Marubeni") on the transfer to Marubeni of 20% of shares in Pan Pacific Copper

Co., Ltd. (President: Hori Kazuhiro, "PPC"), in which the Company has a 67.8% shareholding, as well as 3.27%1 of the interests in the Los Pelambres Copper Mine, in which the Company has an indirect share of 15.79%.

In its mineral resources business and smelting and refining business, the Company has long partnered with Marubeni, which has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the copper resource business, in areas including joint investment in the Los Pelambres Copper Mine and dealings with PPC, which handles raw materials procurement and sales in the Company's copper smelting and refining business. The Company positions the mineral resources business and the smelting and refining business as its "Base Businesses" that strengthen supply chains and support growth in "Focus Businesses" such as semiconductor materials. "Base Businesses" are also significant from the perspective of the realization of a sustainable society by promoting resource circulation and decarbonization. Solidifying the partnership with Marubeni through this transfer is expected to generate synergy in various areas, such as leveraging Marubeni's networks to expand the clientele and enhancing resilience in raw materials procurement. This will enable the Company's Base Businesses to become even more competitive.

In conjunction with this transfer, PPC (revenue: 1,133.2 billion yen; interest-bearing debts: 195.4 billion yen)2 is expected to switch from a consolidated subsidiary to an equity-method affiliate. As a result, consolidated revenue of Focus Businesses, which are positioned at the core of the Company's growth strategy, will increase significantly as a proportion of overall revenue, and the ratio of consolidated operating profit to revenue will also rise sharply. In addition, consolidated interest-bearing debts will reduce considerably, leading to a major improvement in the JX Metals Group's profitability and financial standing.

The Company will continue to accelerate efforts to reinforce its Base Businesses and improve its capital efficiency, as well as to promote initiatives to realize the Sustainable Copper Vision and resource circulation. At the same time, it will take proactive and flexible measures to further expand focus businesses at the core of its growth strategy and realize the JX Metals Group's long-term vision for 2040.

Notes:

  1. 13.06% of shares in Nippon LP Resources B.V., which has a 25% shareholding in Minera Los Pelambres.
  2. Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (non-consolidated).

For reference:

1. Marubeni overview

Head office

4-2 Ohtemachi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Kakinoki Masumi, President and CEO

Capital

263.3 billion yen

Using the broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct

importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic

business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging

Main business

fields including lifestyle, IT solutions, food, agri business, forest products, chemicals,

metals & mineral resources, energy, power, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship,

finance, leasing & real estate business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility,

next generation business development and next generation corporate development.

Total Assets

7,953.6 billion yen (as of March 31, 2023 (consolidated))

Employees

4,340 (Marubeni Group employees: 45,995)

2Information on transfer of PPC shares

(1) PPC overview (as of December 1, 2023 unless otherwise specified)

Head office

The Okura Prestige Tower, 10-4 Toranomon 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Hori Kazuhiro, Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer

Capital

5 billion yen

Date of establishment

October 3, 2000

Purchase of copper concentrates

Main business

Production, outsourcing, and sale of refined copper as well as sulfuric acid,

precious metals, and other by-products of copper smelting

Major shareholders

JX Metals Corporation 67.8%, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. 32.2%

and shareholding ratio

Employees

56

PPC operating results and financial position over the last three years (unit: million yen)

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31,2023

Net assets

65,249

62,804

82,894

Total assets

356,905

450,992

517,119

Revenue

783,936

936,044

1,133,238

Operating profit

2,796

13,704

22,736

Income before income

1,207

10,158

19,052

taxes

Net profit

627

6,935

13,076

(2) Shareholdings before and after transfer

Pre-transfer shareholding

8,018 shares

Shares to be sold

2,365

Sale price

14.5 billion yen

Post-transfer shareholding

5,653 shares (proportion of shares held: 47.8%)

(3) Schedule

Contract date

December 22, 2023

Timing of share transfer

March 2024 (Planning)

3. Information on transfer of interests in the Los Pelambres Copper Mine

(1) Los Pelambres Copper Mine overview (as of December 1, 2023)

Location

Coquimbo Region, Republic of Chile

Started production

January 2000

Mineral reserves

Approx. 6 billion tons (copper grade: 0.50%)

(as of December 31, 2022)

Copper production

275,000 tons / Year

(2022 Results)

Company Name

Before the

After the

transaction

transaction

Antofagasta plc

60.00%

60.00%

Share of interests

the Company

15.79%

12.52%

Marubeni

9.21%

12.48%

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

10.00%

10.00%

Mitsubishi Corporation

5.00%

5.00%

(2)

Shareholdings before and after transfer (Nippon LP Resources)

Pre-transfer shareholding

25,263 shares

Shares to be sold

5,224

Post-transfer shareholding

20,039 shares (proportion of shares held: 50.1%)

Note: Sales price has not been disclosed due to contractual confidentiality obligations related to this

transaction.

(3)

Schedule

Contract date

December 22, 2023

Timing of share transfer

March 2024(Planning)

