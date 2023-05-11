ENEOS : Presentation（894KB）
May 11, 2023
ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
FY2022 Financial Results
and FY2023 Forecast
Agenda
Highlights of Financial Results and Forecast
Business Environment
Financial Results for FY2022
Forecast for FY2023
Reference
Highlights of Financial Results and Forecast
Highlights of Financial Results
（FY2022 Actual ）
FY2022 Financial Results
（Apr. 2022 - Mar. 2023 ）
Inventory Valuation ：YoY -¥335.5bn due to reversal of positive inventory valuation impact in the last year
Operating Profit excl. inventory valuation ：YoY-¥169.1bn due to a decline in profits of energy and metals segments
Energy ：While there were profit contributions such as improvement in clean oil margins, export margins 1 and the elastomers business acquired in FY2022, profits decreased due to a reversal of large positive time-lag 2 in the previous year, deterioration of petrochemicals market conditions, impairment loss in Electric Power business, etc.
Natural Gas E&P ： While profits decreased owing to the sale of the U.K. business, profits increased due mainly to a rise in resource prices and the weak yen
Metals ： While there was improvement owing to the weak yen, profits decreased due mainly to the valuation loss
associated with the decision to sell the Caserones Copper Mine, a decline in copper price, etc.
1 Real basis margins excluding time-lag 2 FY2021: Positive
➡ FY2022: Negative
（¥bn ）
FY2021 Actual
Changes
FY2022 Actual
Operating Income
785.9
-504.6
281.3
Inventory valuation
370.3
-335.5
34.8
Net Income
537.1
-393.3
143.8
Attributable to
owners of the parent
Exchange
rate
¥/$
Crude Oil
$/B
(Dubai)
Copper Price
(LME)
¢/lb
FY2021 Actual
FY2022 Actual
Operating Income
415.6
-169.1
246.5
Quarterly Profit / Loss of Energy Segment
Excl. inventory valuation
1,6
0
（¥bn ）
Operating Income
150.0
excl. time-lag
Energy
107.2
-91.0
16.2
Oil and Natural Gas E
&P
97.0
＋17.0
114.0
0
0
Operating Profit
Metals
158.2
-89.5
68.7
▲-150 ,6
0.0
Time-lag
(included number
）
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Other
53.2
-5.6
47.6
FY2022
Highlights of Forecast
（FY2023 Forecast ）
FY2023 Forecast
（Apr. 2023 - Mar. 2024 ）
Operating Income excl. inventory valuation: Predicting increase of ¥93.5bn in profits due mainly to improvement in energy business
Energy ：While expecting a decline in export market, predicting significant increase in profits due to volume increase of exports
and improvement in production efficiency owing to recovery of refinery operation, elimination of negative time-lag
1 in the previous year
Oil & Natural Gas E&P: Predicting decrease in profits due mainly to expectation of a decline in resource prices and higher expenses
Metals: While expecting a decline in copper price, predicting increase in profits owing to a reversal of the Caserones valuation loss recorded in the previous year, etc.
1 FY2022: Negative
➡ FY2023: None
Operating Income
281.3
Inventory valuation
34.8
◼ Excl. inventory valuation
Group Consolidated
246.5
Exchange
rate
¥/$
Crude Oil
$/B
(Dubai)
Copper Price
(LME)
¢/lb
FY2022 Actual FY2023 Forecast
Energy
16.2
Oil and Natural Ga
s E&P
114.0
Metals
68.7
Other
47.6
Net Income
96.6
Attributable to
owners of the parent
＋143.8
-64.0
＋21.3
-7.6
+83.4
160.0
50.0
90.0
40.0
180.0
CDU Utilization Rate
2
100 （ % ） 2 Utilization rate excl. refineries undergoing periodic maintenance
Utilization Rate
60
FY2021
3
FY2022
FY2023
3 Incl. a planned slow-down of refinery operations (decrease of utilization rate) due to a demand decrease in FY2021 (COVID-19 effects)
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.