    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:47 2023-05-11 am EDT
500.00 JPY   +4.08%
Eneos : Third Medium-Term Management Plan（3,323KB）
PU
Eneos : Presentation（894KB）
PU
Eneos : Supplementary Information（2,793KB）
PU
ENEOS : Presentation（894KB）

05/11/2023 | 12:24am EDT
Security Code

5020

May 11, 2023

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

FY2022 Financial Results and FY2023 Forecast

Agenda

Highlights of Financial Results and Forecast

P 3

Business Environment

P 6

Financial Results for FY2022

P 9

Forecast for FY2023

P 16

Reference

P 25

2

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Highlights of Financial Results and Forecast

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Highlights of Financial ResultsFY2022 Actual

4

FY2022 Financial ResultsApr. 2022 - Mar. 2023

  • Inventory ValuationYoY -¥335.5bn due to reversal of positive inventory valuation impact in the last year
  • Operating Profit excl. inventory valuationYoY-¥169.1bn due to a decline in profits of energy and metals segments
    • EnergyWhile there were profit contributions such as improvement in clean oil margins, export margins1 and the elastomers business acquired in FY2022, profits decreased due to a reversal of large positive time-lag2 in the previous year, deterioration of petrochemicals market conditions, impairment loss in Electric Power business, etc.
  • Natural Gas E&P While profits decreased owing to the sale of the U.K. business, profits increased due mainly to a rise in resource prices and the weak yen
  • Metals While there was improvement owing to the weak yen, profits decreased due mainly to the valuation loss

associated with the decision to sell the Caserones Copper Mine, a decline in copper price, etc.

1 Real basis margins excluding time-lag 2 FY2021: Positive FY2022: Negative

¥bn

FY2021 Actual

Changes

FY2022 Actual

M a i n I n d e x

Operating Income

785.9

-504.6

281.3

Inventory valuation

370.3

-335.5

34.8

Net Income

537.1

-393.3

143.8

Attributable to

owners of the parent

Exchange rate

¥/$

Crude Oil

$/B

(Dubai)

Copper Price

(LME) ¢/lb

FY2021 Actual FY2022 Actual

112

135

78

93

440

388

Operating Income

415.6

-169.1

246.5

Quarterly Profit / Loss of Energy Segment

Excl. inventory valuation

1,6

0

¥bn

Operating Income

150.0

excl. time-lag

Energy

107.2

-91.0

16.2

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

97.0

17.0

114.0

00

Operating Profit

Metals

158.2

-89.5

68.7

-150,6

0.0

Time-lag

(included number

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Other

53.2

-5.6

47.6

FY2022

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Highlights of ForecastFY2023 Forecast

5

FY2023 ForecastApr. 2023 - Mar. 2024

  • Operating Income excl. inventory valuation: Predicting increase of ¥93.5bn in profits due mainly to improvement in energy business
  • EnergyWhile expecting a decline in export market, predicting significant increase in profits due to volume increase of exports

and improvement in production efficiency owing to recovery of refinery operation, elimination of negative time-lag1 in the previous year

  • Oil & Natural Gas E&P: Predicting decrease in profits due mainly to expectation of a decline in resource prices and higher expenses
  • Metals: While expecting a decline in copper price, predicting increase in profits owing to a reversal of the Caserones valuation loss recorded in the previous year, etc.

1 FY2022: Negative FY2023: None

¥bn

FY2022 Actual

Changes

FY2023 Forecast

Main Index

Operating Income

281.3

Inventory valuation

34.8

Excl. inventory valuation

Group Consolidated

246.5

58.7

-34.8

93.5

340.0

0.0

340.0

Exchange rate

¥/$

Crude Oil

$/B

(Dubai)

Copper Price

(LME) ¢/lb

FY2022 Actual FY2023 Forecast

135

130

93

80

388

360

Energy

16.2

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

114.0

Metals

68.7

Other

47.6

Net Income

96.6

Attributable to

owners of the parent

143.8

-64.0

21.3

-7.6

+83.4

160.0

50.0

90.0

40.0

180.0

CDU Utilization Rate 2

100% 2 Utilization rate excl. refineries undergoing periodic maintenance

Utilization Rate

60

FY20213

FY2022

FY2023

3 Incl. a planned slow-down of refinery operations (decrease of utilization rate) due to a demand decrease in FY2021 (COVID-19 effects)

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
