ENEOS : Presentation（959KB）

Highlights of the Financial Results

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 1Q

FY2021 1Q： Operating Income(Excl. Inventory Valuation Effects) ¥74.5bn (vs.FY20/1Q - ¥8.7bn）

Increase in profits of Oil & Natural Gas E&P and Metals Segments due mainly to a rise in resource prices

Decrease in energy segment profits owing to deterioration of domestic petroleum product and export margins, and other