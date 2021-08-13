Log in
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
ENEOS : Presentation（959KB）

08/13/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Security Code Tokyo 5020

August 13, 2021

FY2021 1Q Financial Results

Tanaka Soichiro Senior Vice President

Agenda

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 1Q / Business Environment

p. 4

p. 2

2

Overview of FY 2021 1Q Financial Results

p. 6

70

17

Reference

p. 15

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 1Q / Business Environment

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2021 1Q

Highlights of the Financial Results

FY2021 1Q Operating Income(Excl. Inventory Valuation Effects) ¥74.5bn (vs.FY20/1Q - ¥8.7bn

Increase in profits of Oil & Natural Gas E&P and Metals Segments due mainly to a rise in resource prices

Decrease in energy segment profits owing to deterioration of domestic petroleum product and export margins, and other

FY2021 1Q (Actual)

Full-Year Forecast

Key Factors

Crude Oil (Dubai)$/B

Copper (LME) ¢/lb

Exchange Rate ¥/$

Operating Income

Operating Income

Excl. Inventory Valuation Effects

Energy

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

Metals

Other

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

FY20/1Q(Actual)FY21/1Q(Actual)Changes

31

67

+36

242

440

+198

108

109

+1

(JPY billion)

21.0

162.0

+141.0

83.2

74.5

- 8.7

43.8

7.5

- 36.3

0.7

15.3

+14.6

19.2

40.8

+21.6

19.5

10.9

- 8.6

- 4.9

97.6

+102.5

Announced May 2021

60

340

105

230

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Crude Oil (Dubai), Copper (LME), Exchange Rate

Business Environment

Crude Oil (Dubai)

Copper (LME)

Exchange Rate

$/B

2019

2020

80

2021

60

40

20

0

April

SeptemberOctober

¢/lb

/ton

2019

2020

2021

450

9,912

400

8,819

110

350

7,716

300

6,614

105

250

5,512

200

4,409

100

April

SeptemberOctober

¥/$

2019

2020

2021

AprilSeptemOctoberr

Rise due to expectations of economic recovery resulting from steady vaccination progress against COVID-19

Remains in high price range due to economic recovery and expectations of increase in copper demand in China

The weak yen trend has continued since the beginning of the year, reaching 110 yen/$ in June

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 04:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
