ENEOS : Q&A（109KB）

ENEOS Holdings (5020) - Analysts' Meeting Q&A for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022
Date & time: Friday, February 10, 2023 (17:30 - 18:30)
Attendees: 90
Principal questions
In your full-year forecast for operating income excluding inventory valuation effects of 220 billion yen, how much of the decline is the result of impacts from the negative time lag and troubles in the Energy Business? What are your thoughts looking ahead to the level of profit in FY2023?
The impact of the time lag during this fiscal period is approximately minus 70 billion yen, while the impact of refinery troubles is roughly minus 60 billion yen. Looking ahead to FY2023, we expect a certain level of improvement with respect to refinery troubles, and if you include the reversal in opportunity costs such as the decline in exports, we feel that there is room for a large rebound in profit.
It seems that the cause of the refinery troubles is something structural. I would like to ask about the background behind the company's response and its confidence in short-term corrective measures.
For structural issues such as the aging of facilities and on-site workers being younger than before, it is difficult to get results with short-term measures. However, with our initiatives over the past few years, we are seeing some significant improvements. Currently, we are seeing very few instances of trouble caused by operators, and we recognize that not all of these issues will take time to get under control. On the other hand, for issues that can only be addressed during periodic repairs, we need to deal with these over the medium to long term. With the safe operation of our production facilities as the top priority, we will plan and execute countermeasures, dividing them up by time frame, including ultra-short-term,short-term,medium-term, and long-term measures. Going forward, we will make use of the advice from cooperating companies and outside experts as we thoroughly handle each issue on an individual basis.
With respect to advanced materials (functional materials, thin film materials) in the Metals Business, it appears that you have factored in a decline in sales in the full-year forecast. Has your view on the long-term growth trend changed at all? Will this impact the new plant construction?
Our outlook is for a year-on-year decline in sales of both functional materials and thin-film materials in 4Q based on factors including the economic slowdown due to the lockdowns in China as well as inventory adjustments in the supply chain, among other factors. However, we think this downward trend in sales will turn around in 2H FY2023, and our outlook is that demand will continue to grow over the medium to long term in conjunction with advances in the data society. Regarding the construction of the new plant in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, we are examining the situation and considering cautiously what will be the best way forward.
The net debt-equity ratio has deteriorated as of the end of 3Q. In your next medium-term management plan, will you change from the policy taken in the current medium-term management plan to a policy of having no choice but to endure a bit of deterioration in the financial condition in order to increase ROE?
The net debt-equity ratio at the end of 3Q is 0.98x, and appears to have deteriorated, but this is primarily due to temporary seasonal factors such as the accumulation of kerosene inventory as well as advance payment of tax for FY2023. Excluding these factors, the net debt-equity ratio at the end of the fiscal year will be around 0.8x, which was our initial target value, and we also expect further improvement if we consider the equity characteristics of hybrid bonds. There has been no change to our original policy pursuing both financial soundness and higher ROE in a balanced manner, and our financial condition is not holding us back as we look ahead to the next medium-term management plan.
It appears that you reduced capital investment based on the downward revisions, but will this be a temporary measure? Or has there been a change in your thinking about the use of cash based on the refinery troubles and/or the status of your considerations regarding the next medium-term management plan?
The reduction in capital investment was a decision based on operating cash flow and our financial condition, and there has been no change to our basic approach from before. Going forward, we will continue to flexibly increase or decrease investment to a certain extent in accordance with our operating cash flow and financial condition. If our refinery troubles get resolved and we are able to smoothly generate cash, we will make the necessary investments while keeping a close watch to make sure that our investments are not excessive.
