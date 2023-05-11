ENEOS : Supplementary Information（2,793KB）

|
May 11, 2023
Supplementary Information
Contents
Overview of the ENEOS Group
Financial Results
Financial Results Data
Business Environment and Data
Energy Segment
Petroleum Products and Petrochemicals Business
Power Generation Business
-
Power Source Structure & Power Source Development Plan
-
Expansion of Renewable Energy Generation Capacity
Materials Business
-
High Performance Materials
-
(Reference) Elastomers Business
-
Lubricants
Oil and Natural Gas E&P Segment
Business Areas
Sales Volume and Reserves of
Principal Oil and Natural Gas E&P Projects
Principal Individual E&P Project Overview
The ENEOS Group's Reserve Standards
2
4
Metals Segment
Functional Materials/Thin Film Materials/Tantalum
8 and Niobium Business
Copper Business
-
Caserones Copper Mine (Chile)
Worldwide Copper Cathode Supply & Demand
-
Earnings Structure of Copper Smelting
-
and Refining Business
-
Resource Recycling Initiatives Metals Group Affiliates
22
23
24 Reference
33 Our Long-Term Vision and Medium-Term Management Plan can be accessed through the link below https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english/company/system/plan.html
|
|
1
Overview of the ENEOS Group
Aiming to develop into one of the most prominent and internationally-
competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market share of domestic sales
|
|
|
|
|
of petroleum products 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
approx.50％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. 1 in Japan
|
|
|
|
Petrochemicals Supply Capacity
|
|
|
|
Paraxylene
|
|
million
|
|
|
|
No. 1 in Asia
|
|
3.23 tons/year
|
2
|
|
|
Propylene
|
|
million
|
|
|
|
No. 1 in Asia
|
|
1.64 tons/year
|
|
|
|
Power Generation Capacity
|
|
|
|
2.39
|
|
878 MW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incl. Renewable Energy
|
|
|
|
|
GW
|
|
|
|
|
(as of Mar. 31, 2023)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Sum of gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and fuel oil A sales volume 2 External sales basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration
Crude oil and natural gas production
(project company basis)
thousand
86.0 barrels/day
Crude oil equivalent (FY2022 actual)
JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Equity entitled copper mine production
200 thousand tons/year
contained in copper concentrate (FY2022 actual)
Domestic refined copper production capacity
450 thousand tons/year
Functional Materials and Thin Film Materials
Products with world No.1 market shares
Subsidiaries
NIPPO
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Results Data / IFRS
|
Financial Summary IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
FY2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
(¥bn)
|
Actual
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,921.8
|
|
15,016.6
|
|
13,400.0
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
8,935.0
|
|
|
12,711.0
|
|
11,400.0
|
|
|
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
|
|
243.1
|
|
|
201.0
|
|
160.0
|
|
|
Metals
|
|
1,293.0
|
|
|
1,637.8
|
|
1,460.0
|
|
|
Other
|
|
450.7
|
|
|
466.8
|
|
380.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
785.9
|
|
|
281.3
|
|
340.0
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
477.5
|
|
|
51.0
|
|
160.0
|
|
|
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
|
|
97.0
|
|
114.0
|
50.0
|
|
|
Metals
|
|
158.2
|
|
68.7
|
90.0
|
|
|
Other
|
|
53.2
|
|
47.6
|
40.0
|
|
|
Finance Income
|
|
- 14.1
|
|
|
-23.9
|
|
-30.0
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
- 4.5
|
|
|
-15.6
|
|
-14.0
|
|
|
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
|
|
- 7.9
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
-6.0
|
|
|
Metals
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
-5.2
|
|
-13.0
|
|
|
Other
|
|
- 7.4
|
|
|
-2.7
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
537.1
|
|
|
143.8
|
|
180.0
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
342.0
|
|
|
45.1
|
|
98.0
|
|
|
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
|
|
85.1
|
|
|
51.9
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Metals
|
|
93.1
|
|
|
36.5
|
|
73.0
|
|
|
Other
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Excl. inventory valuation)
|
|
239.1
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
180.0
|
|
|
Capex
|
|
498.2
|
|
|
490.9
|
|
636.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization1
|
|
252.2
|
|
|
269.7
|
|
264.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Excl. IFRS 16 leases
|
|
4
|
