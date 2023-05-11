Advanced search
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:54 2023-05-11 am EDT
500.30 JPY   +4.14%
ENEOS : Supplementary Information（2,793KB）

05/11/2023 | 12:24am EDT
Security Code

Tokyo 5020

May 11, 2023

Supplementary Information

Contents

Overview of the ENEOS Group

Financial Results

Financial Results Data

Business Environment and Data

Energy Segment

Petroleum Products and Petrochemicals Business

Power Generation Business

  • Power Source Structure & Power Source Development Plan
  • Expansion of Renewable Energy Generation Capacity

Materials Business

  • High Performance Materials
  • (Reference) Elastomers Business
  • Lubricants

Oil and Natural Gas E&P Segment

Business Areas

Sales Volume and Reserves of

Principal Oil and Natural Gas E&P Projects

Principal Individual E&P Project Overview

The ENEOS Group's Reserve Standards

2

4

Metals Segment

Functional Materials/Thin Film Materials/Tantalum

8 and Niobium Business

Copper Business

  1. Caserones Copper Mine (Chile)
    Worldwide Copper Cathode Supply & Demand
  1. Earnings Structure of Copper Smelting
  2. and Refining Business
  3. Resource Recycling Initiatives Metals Group Affiliates

22

23

24 Reference

33 Our Long-Term Vision and Medium-Term Management Plan can be accessed through the link below https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english/company/system/plan.html

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Overview of the ENEOS Group

Aiming to develop into one of the most prominent and internationally-

competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia

Market share of domestic sales

of petroleum products 1

approx.50

No. 1 in Japan

Petrochemicals Supply Capacity

Paraxylene

million

No. 1 in Asia

3.23 tons/year

2

Propylene

million

No. 1 in Asia

1.64 tons/year

Power Generation Capacity

2.39

878 MW

Incl. Renewable Energy

GW

(as of Mar. 31, 2023)

1 Sum of gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and fuel oil A sales volume 2 External sales basis

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration

Crude oil and natural gas production

(project company basis)

thousand

86.0 barrels/day

Crude oil equivalent (FY2022 actual)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Equity entitled copper mine production

200 thousand tons/year

contained in copper concentrate (FY2022 actual)

Domestic refined copper production capacity

450 thousand tons/year

Functional Materials and Thin Film Materials

Products with world No.1 market shares

Subsidiaries

NIPPO

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Financial Results

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Financial Results Data / IFRS

Financial Summary IFRS

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

(¥bn)

Actual

Actual

Forecast

Net Sales

10,921.8

15,016.6

13,400.0

Energy

8,935.0

12,711.0

11,400.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

243.1

201.0

160.0

Metals

1,293.0

1,637.8

1,460.0

Other

450.7

466.8

380.0

Operating Income

785.9

281.3

340.0

Energy

477.5

51.0

160.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

97.0

114.0

50.0

Metals

158.2

68.7

90.0

Other

53.2

47.6

40.0

Finance Income

- 14.1

-23.9

-30.0

Energy

- 4.5

-15.6

-14.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

- 7.9

-0.4

-6.0

Metals

5.7

-5.2

-13.0

Other

- 7.4

-2.7

3.0

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

537.1

143.8

180.0

Energy

342.0

45.1

98.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

85.1

51.9

10.0

Metals

93.1

36.5

73.0

Other

16.9

10.3

-1.0

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

(Excl. inventory valuation)

239.1

96.6

180.0

Capex

498.2

490.9

636.0

Depreciation and Amortization1

252.2

269.7

264.0

1 Excl. IFRS 16 leases

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
