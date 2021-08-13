Log in
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
ENEOS : Supplementary Information（4,429KB）

08/13/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Security Code

Tokyo 5020

August 13, 2021

Supplementary Information

ENEOS Group

Contents

Overview of the ENEOS Group

2

Financial Results

Financial Results Data

4

Business Environment and Data

Metals Segment

Energy Segment

Functional Materials/Thin Film Materials/Tantalum

Petroleum Products and Petrochemicals Business

11

and Niobium Business Global Market Share of Our

Overseas Business Projects

24

Principal Products and Applications

Electric Power Business

25

Copper Business

- Electricity and City Gas

Caserones Copper Mine (Chile)

- Power Generation Business

26

Worldwide Copper Cathodes Supply & Demand

Material Business

Earnings Structure of Copper Smelting and Refining

- High Performance Materials

27

Business

- Lubricants

29

Resource Recycling Initiatives

Oil and Natural Gas E&P Segment

Metals Group Affiliates

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

Business Areas

Sales Volume and Reserves of

Principal Oil and Natural Gas E&P Projects

Principal Individual E&P Project Overview

The ENEOS Group's Reserve Standards

32

33

34 Reference

45 Our Long-TermVision and Medium-TermManagement Plan are in the link below https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english/company/system/plan.html

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Overview of the ENEOS Group

Aiming to develop into one of the most prominent and internationally-competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia

Market share of domestic sales of petroleum products

approx.50

No. 1 in Japan

Petrochemicals Supply Capacity

Paraxylene

*1

million

No. 1 in Asia

3.62 tons/year

No. 1 in Asia

1.64

Propylene

million

tons/year

Power Generation Capacity

1.59 GW

126 MW

Renewable Energy

(as of Jun. 30, 2021)

*1 External sales basis

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration

Crude oil and natural gas production

(project company basis)

125 thousandbarrels/day

Crude oil equivalent (FY2020 actual)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Equity entitled copper mine production

194 thousand tons/year

contained in copper concentrate (FY2020 actual)

Domestic refined copper production capacity

450 thousandtons/year

Functional Materials and Thin Film Materials Products with world No.1 market shares

Listed subsidiaries

NIPPO

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Financial Results

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Financial Summary IFRS

Financial Results Data / IFRS

FY2020

FY2021

1Q

Full Year

Full

1Q

Full Year

Actual

Actual

Actual

Forecast

(JPY billion)

(Announced in May)

Net Sales

1,546.2

7,658.0

2,224.1

9,500.0

Energy

1,195.8

5,998.5

1,769.5

7,900.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

22.7

112.4

41.5

150.0

Metals

221.7

1,092.1

310.7

1,060.0

Other

106.0

455.0

102.4

390.0

Operating Income (Loss)

21.0

254.2

162.0

260.0

Energy

(18.4)

121.1

95.0

105.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

0.7

2.8

15.3

45.0

Metals

19.2

78.1

40.8

60.0

Other

19.5

52.2

10.9

50.0

Finance Income (Loss)

(6.4)

(23.3)

(4.8)

(20.0)

Energy

(0.8)

(4.6)

(1.3)

(6.0)

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

(2.4)

(10.4)

(1.7)

(5.5)

Metals

(2.9)

(6.1)

(1.2)

(6.0)

Other

(0.3)

(2.2)

(0.6)

(2.5)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(4.9)

114.0

97.6

140.0

Energy

(20.6)

63.6

65.1

67.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

(4.6)

(35.5)

5.8

17.5

Metals

12.8

64.5

22.7

34.5

Other

7.5

21.4

4.0

21.0

Capex

1

59.1

325.7

83.2

470.0

Depreciation and Amortization

58.8

249.7

62.2

270.0

4

1 Excl. IFRS 16 leases

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 04:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 720 B 88 029 M 88 029 M
Net income 2022 214 B 1 934 M 1 934 M
Net Debt 2022 1 633 B 14 791 M 14 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 1 527 B 13 838 M 13 828 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 40 753
Free-Float 95,1%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Ohta President & Representative Director
Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.28.40%13 682
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.56%247 028
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.79%198 903
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.65%181 112
BP PLC22.33%87 264
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.05%71 552