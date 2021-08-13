ENEOS : Supplementary Information（4,429KB）
August 13, 2021
Supplementary Information
ー ENEOS Group ー
Overview of the ENEOS Group
2
Financial Results
Financial Results Data
4
Business Environment and Data
Metals Segment
Energy Segment
Functional Materials/Thin Film Materials/Tantalum
Petroleum Products and Petrochemicals Business
11
and Niobium Business Global Market Share of Our
Overseas Business Projects
24
Principal Products and Applications
Electric Power Business
25
Copper Business
- Electricity and City Gas
Caserones Copper Mine (Chile)
- Power Generation Business
26
Worldwide Copper Cathodes Supply & Demand
Material Business
Earnings Structure of Copper Smelting and Refining
- High Performance Materials
27
Business
- Lubricants
29
Resource Recycling Initiatives
Oil and Natural Gas E&P Segment
Metals Group Affiliates
Business Areas
Sales Volume and Reserves of
Principal Oil and Natural Gas E&P Projects
Principal Individual E&P Project Overview
The ENEOS Group's Reserve Standards
1
Overview of the ENEOS Group
Aiming to develop into one of the most prominent and internationally-competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia
Market share of domestic sales of petroleum products
approx.
50 ％
No. 1 in Japan
Petrochemicals Supply Capacity
Paraxylene
*1
million
No. 1 in Asia
3.62 tons/year
No. 1 in Asia
1.64
Propylene
million
tons/year
Power Generation Capacity
1.59
GW
126 MW
Renewable Energy
(as of Jun. 30, 2021)
*1 External sales basis
JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration
Crude oil and natural gas production
(project company basis)
125 thousandbarrels/day
Crude oil equivalent (FY2020 actual)
JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Equity entitled copper mine production
194 thousand tons/year
contained in copper concentrate (FY2020 actual)
Domestic refined copper production capacity
450 thousandtons/year
Functional Materials and Thin Film Materials Products with world No.1 market shares
Listed subsidiaries
NIPPO
2
3
Financial Results Data / IFRS
FY2020
FY2021
1Q
Full Year
Full
1Q
Full Year
Actual
Actual
Actual
Forecast
(JPY billion)
(Announced in May)
Net Sales
1,546.2
7,658.0
2,224.1
9,500.0
Energy
1,195.8
5,998.5
1,769.5
7,900.0
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
22.7
112.4
41.5
150.0
Metals
221.7
1,092.1
310.7
1,060.0
Other
106.0
455.0
102.4
390.0
Operating Income (Loss)
21.0
254.2
162.0
260.0
Energy
(18.4)
121.1
95.0
105.0
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
0.7
2.8
15.3
45.0
Metals
19.2
78.1
40.8
60.0
Other
19.5
52.2
10.9
50.0
Finance Income (Loss)
(6.4)
(23.3)
(4.8)
(20.0)
Energy
(0.8)
(4.6)
(1.3)
(6.0)
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
(2.4)
(10.4)
(1.7)
(5.5)
Metals
(2.9)
(6.1)
(1.2)
(6.0)
Other
(0.3)
(2.2)
(0.6)
(2.5)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(4.9)
114.0
97.6
140.0
Energy
(20.6)
63.6
65.1
67.0
Oil and Natural Gas E&P
(4.6)
(35.5)
5.8
17.5
Metals
12.8
64.5
22.7
34.5
Other
7.5
21.4
4.0
21.0
Capex
1
59.1
325.7
83.2
470.0
Depreciation and Amortization
58.8
249.7
62.2
270.0
4
1 Excl. IFRS 16 leases
