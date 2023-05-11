Advanced search
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
499.90 JPY   +4.06%
12:24aEneos : Third Medium-Term Management Plan（3,323KB）
12:24aEneos : Presentation（894KB）
12:24aEneos : Supplementary Information（2,793KB）
ENEOS : Third Medium-Term Management Plan（3,323KB）

05/11/2023 | 12:24am EDT
Security Code

5020

May 11, 2023

ENEOS Group

FY2023 - FY2025

Third Medium-Term Management Plan

Mission

Harnessing the Earth's power for the common good and for the day-to-day life of each individual,

we will contribute to the development of our communities and help to ensure a vibrant future

through creation and innovation in energy, resources, and materials.

Our Five Core Values

As a member of the communitySupporting day-to-day lifeFor a vibrant future

High ethical standards

Focus on customers

Taking on challenges

Based on our core principles of

We strive to meet the

Taking changes in stride,

integrity and fairness,

expectations and evolving needs

we rise to the challenge of

we conduct all of our business

of our valued customers and of

creating new value while seeking

activities in accordance with

society as a whole through

innovative solutions

our high ethical standards.

the stable provision of products

for today and tomorrow.

and services while creating

new value as only we can.

Health, safety, and environment

We give the highest priority to health, safety and environmental initiatives, which are vital to the well-being of all living things.

Moving forward

Looking to the future, we continue to grow, both as individuals and as a company, through the personal and professional development of each and every employee.

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contents

0Commitment to Realizing the Group Philosophy

1Positioning of Long-Term Vision and Third Medium-Term Management Plan

2. Third Medium-Term Management Plan

1Review of Second Medium-Term Management Plan

2Change in Group Management Structure

3Basic Policy of Third Medium-Term Management Plan

4Financial Targets and Non-Financial Targets

5Investment Plan

6Shareholder Returns

3Third Medium-Term Management Plan

Priority measures based on the Basic Policy

4. Carbon Neutrality Plan (excerpt)

2

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Commitment to Realizing the Group Philosophy

Supporting "today's normal,"

taking the lead for "tomorrow's normal"

We continue to support everyday life with tireless efforts and strong leadership.

We take action for positive change and continue to take on challenges, while pursuing every possible combination of the strengths of diverse people, technologies, and ideas.

"Today's normal" in our day-to-day lives―its presence is anything but ordinary.

From the time when "today's normal" life was not ordinary, the ENEOS Group has always been a frontrunner, committed to developing and

supplying energy and materials essential to the everyday life of each age.

Now, we aim to achieve "tomorrow's normal," a decarbonized, recycling- oriented society, where next-generation energy, materials and services are essential.

We will continue to take the lead in creating and innovating "tomorrow's normal" to be a corporate group that is trusted by and indispensable to

society.

4

1 Positioning of Long-Term Vision and Third Medium-Term Management Plan

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 385 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2023 122 B 907 M 907 M
Net Debt 2023 2 932 B 21 788 M 21 788 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 4,58%
Capitalization 1 353 B 10 056 M 10 056 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 41 852
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 480,40 JPY
Average target price 542,86 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Takeshi Saito President & Representative Director
Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel
Hideki Shiina Director, EVP & Chief Development Officer
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.7.79%10 069
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.32%441 251
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.66%191 799
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION40.85%110 373
BP PLC2.57%107 928
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.68%47 070
