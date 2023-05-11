|
ENEOS : Third Medium-Term Management Plan（3,323KB）
May 11, 2023
ENEOS Group
FY2023 - FY2025
Third Medium-Term Management Plan
Mission
Harnessing the Earth's power for the common good and for the day-to-day life of each individual,
we will contribute to the development of our communities and help to ensure a vibrant future
through creation and innovation in energy, resources, and materials.
Our Five Core Values
As a member of the communitySupporting day-to-day lifeFor a vibrant future
|
High ethical standards
|
Focus on customers
|
Taking on challenges
|
Based on our core principles of
|
We strive to meet the
|
Taking changes in stride,
|
integrity and fairness,
|
expectations and evolving needs
|
we rise to the challenge of
|
we conduct all of our business
|
of our valued customers and of
|
creating new value while seeking
|
activities in accordance with
|
society as a whole through
|
innovative solutions
|
our high ethical standards.
|
the stable provision of products
|
for today and tomorrow.
|
|
and services while creating
|
|
|
new value as only we can.
|
Health, safety, and environment
We give the highest priority to health, safety and environmental initiatives, which are vital to the well-being of all living things.
Moving forward
Looking to the future, we continue to grow, both as individuals and as a company, through the personal and professional development of each and every employee.
Contents
0．Commitment to Realizing the Group Philosophy
1．Positioning of Long-Term Vision and Third Medium-Term Management Plan
2. Third Medium-Term Management Plan
（1）Review of Second Medium-Term Management Plan
（2）Change in Group Management Structure
（3）Basic Policy of Third Medium-Term Management Plan
（4）Financial Targets and Non-Financial Targets
（5）Investment Plan
（6）Shareholder Returns
3．Third Medium-Term Management Plan
－Priority measures based on the Basic Policy－
4. Carbon Neutrality Plan (excerpt)
Commitment to Realizing the Group Philosophy
Supporting "today's normal,"
taking the lead for "tomorrow's normal"
We continue to support everyday life with tireless efforts and strong leadership.
We take action for positive change and continue to take on challenges, while pursuing every possible combination of the strengths of diverse people, technologies, and ideas.
"Today's normal" in our day-to-day lives―its presence is anything but ordinary.
From the time when "today's normal" life was not ordinary, the ENEOS Group has always been a frontrunner, committed to developing and
supplying energy and materials essential to the everyday life of each age.
Now, we aim to achieve "tomorrow's normal," a decarbonized, recycling- oriented society, where next-generation energy, materials and services are essential.
We will continue to take the lead in creating and innovating "tomorrow's normal" to be a corporate group that is trusted by and indispensable to
society.
4
1 Positioning of Long-Term Vision and Third Medium-Term Management Plan
Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
|
