ENEOS : Participation in Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an International Alliance for Resolving the Issue of Plastic Waste Worldwide（PDF：186.7 KB）

April 19, 2021

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Participation in Alliance to End Plastic Waste,

an International Alliance for Resolving the Issue of Plastic Waste Worldwide

ENEOS Holdings (President: Ota Katsuyuki) announces its participation in the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), a global non-profit dedicated to address the challenge of plastic waste in the environment.

The Alliance works with government agencies, environmental and economic development NGOs, and civil society around the world. Through programs and partnerships, the Alliance develops projects focusing on four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education & engagement and clean-up. Since its founding in 2019, the Alliance has expanded its membership to over 70 member companies across the plastics value chain as well as partners as of March 2021.

As the first company in Japan's energy industry to participate in the Alliance, we support its efforts to resolve the issue of plastic waste for the development of a sustainable society.

As part of our efforts to realize a recycling-oriented society, we are studying technology for chemical recycling that uses waste plastics as raw materials for petroleum refining and petrochemicals. This initiative is consistent with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 11. Sustainable Cities and Communities, 12. Responsible Consumption and Production, and 14. Life Below Water.

Through our participation in the Alliance, we will contribute to the development of a low-carbon,recycling-oriented society by tackling the issue of waste plastic from a global perspective.

Alliance website https://endplasticwaste.org/

Note: Our strategy (efforts to promote resource recycling through the development of waste plastic recycling technology) is consistent with the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs ).

Public Relations Dept. Public Relations Group 1-1-2 Otemachi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 100-8161 TEL +81-3-6257-7150 www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english