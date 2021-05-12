Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/07
490.2 JPY   +0.47%
12:28aENEOS  : Presentation（2,359KB）
PU
12:28aENEOS  : Supplementary Information（3,179KB）
PU
05/10ENEOS  : Japan's Eneos to restart Sendai refinery in second half of May
RE
ENEOS : Presentation（2,359KB）

05/12/2021 | 12:28am EDT
Security Code Tokyo 5020

May 12, 2021

FY2020 Financial Results

Ota Katsu yuki Representative Director, President Tanaka Soichiro Senior Vice President

Agenda

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2020 and Forecast for FY2021

Forecast of the Second Medium-Term Management Plan

2

Progress of the Second Medium-Term Management Plan

7

Business Environment

107

Financial Results for FY2020

Forecast for FY2021

Reference

  1. 2 p. 4
  1. 10 p. 20 p. 24
  1. 32 p. 39

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2020 and Forecast for FY2021

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Highlight of the Plan

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2020 and Forecast for FY2021

FY2020

FY2019(Actual)

FY2020(Actual)

VS. FY2019

Operating income

¥96.7billion

¥215.5 billion

¥118.8 billion

(Actual)

excl. inventory valuation effects

Net income attributable

-¥187.9billion

¥114.0billion

+¥301.9billion

to owners of the parent

  • Profit increased due to steady domestic petroleum product margins(including time - lag), a rise in copper prices, absence of impairment loss in E&P, and cost reduction, partly offset by a decline in sales volume caused by COVID -19
  • Decided and executed restructuring of refineries and plants to improve production efficiency.

FY2020(Actual)

FY2021(Forecast)

VS. FY2020

FY2021

Operating income

¥215.5 billion

¥230.0 billion

¥14.5 billion

excl. inventory valuation effects

(Forecast)

Net income attributable

¥114.0 billion

¥140.0 billion

+¥26.0 billion

to owners of the parent

  • Operating income is estimated to be ¥230billion, an increased of ¥14.5billion from FY2020, as a result of a recovery in crude oil prices and the absence of a one time loss associated with restructuring of refineries and plants while limited recovery in sales volume and deterioration in petroleum product margins due to the absence of a positive time-lag that occurred in FY2020 is expected.

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Forecast of the Second Medium-Term Management Plan

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
