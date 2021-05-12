ENEOS : Presentation（2,359KB）

Highlights of Financial Results for FY2020 and Forecast for FY2021
FY2020
FY2019(Actual)
FY2020(Actual)
VS. FY2019
Operating income
¥96.7billion
¥215.5 billion
＋¥118.8 billion
(Actual)
（excl. inventory valuation effects）
Net income attributable
（-¥187.9billion）
（¥114.0billion）
（+¥301.9billion）
to owners of the parent
Profit increased due to steady domestic petroleum product margins(including time - lag), a rise in copper prices, absence of impairment loss in E&P, and cost reduction, partly offset by a decline in sales volume caused by COVID -19
Decided and executed restructuring of refineries and plants to improve production efficiency.
FY2020(Actual)
FY2021(Forecast)
VS. FY2020
FY2021
Operating income
¥215.5 billion
¥230.0 billion
＋¥14.5 billion
（excl. inventory valuation effects）
(Forecast)
Net income attributable
（¥114.0 billion）
（¥140.0 billion）
（+¥26.0 billion）
to owners of the parent
Operating income is estimated to be ¥230billion, an increased of ¥14.5billion from FY2020, as a result of a recovery in crude oil prices and the absence of a one time loss associated with restructuring of refineries and plants while limited recovery in sales volume and deterioration in petroleum product margins due to the absence of a positive time-lag that occurred in FY2020 is expected.