12:28aENEOS  : Presentation（2,359KB）
PU
12:28aENEOS  : Supplementary Information（3,179KB）
PU
05/10ENEOS  : Japan's Eneos to restart Sendai refinery in second half of May
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENEOS : Supplementary Information（3,179KB）

05/12/2021 | 12:28am EDT
Security Code Tokyo 5020

May 12, 2021

Supplementary Information

ENEOS Group

Contents

Overview of the ENEOS Group

Financial Results

Financial Results Data

Business Environment and Data

Energy Segment

Petroleum Products and Petrochemicals Business

Overseas Business Projects

Electric Power Business

  • Electricity and City Gas
  • Renewable Energy Material Business
  • High Performance Materials
  • Lubricants

Oil and Natural Gas E&P Segment

Business Areas

Business Activities

Sales Volume and Reserves of

Principal Oil and Natural Gas E&P Projects

Production Schedule of Principal E&P Projects

Principal Individual E&P Project Overview

The ENEOS Group's Reserve Standards

2

4

11

24

25

  1. 1
    16
  2. 17

29 18

31

32

33

34

35

46

Metals Segment

Functional Materials / Thin Film Materials / Tantalum

and Niobium Business Principal Products and Applications

Copper Business

Caserones Copper Mine (Chile)

Worldwide Copper Cathodes Supply & Demand

Earnings Structure of Copper Smelting and Refining Business

Recycling and Environmental Services

Metals Group Affiliates

48

50

51

52

53

54

55

Reference

Our Long-Term Vision and Medium-Term Management Plan are in the link below

https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english/company/system/plan.html

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Overview of the ENEOS Group

Aiming to develop into one of the most prominent and comprehensive energy, resources and materials company groups in Asia

Market share of domestic sales

of petroleum products

approx.50

No. 1 in Japan

Petrochemicals Supply Capacity

Paraxylene

*1

million

No. 1 in Asia

3.62 tons/year

Propylene

million

No. 1 in Asia

1.64 tons/year

Power Generation Capacity

1.59GW

125thousand kW

Renewable Energy

(as of Mar. 31, 2021)

*1 External sales basis

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration

Crude oil and natural gas production

(project company basis) 125 thousandbarrels/day

Crude oil equivalent (FY2020 actual)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Equity entitled copper mine production

194 thousand tons/year

contained in copper concentrate (FY2020 actual)

Refined copper production capacity

450 thousandtons/year

Electronic Materials

Products with world No.1 market shares

Listed subsidiaries

NIPPO

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Financial Results

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Financial Results Data / IFRS

Financial Summary IFRS

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Full

Full Year

Full Year

Full Year

(JPY billion)

Actual

Actual

Forecast

Net Sales

10,011.8

7,658.0

9,500.0

Energy

8,419.4

5,998.5

7,900.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

133.4

112.4

150.0

Metals

1,004.4

1,092.1

1,060.0

Others

454.6

455.0

390.0

Operating Income (Loss)

(113.1)

254.2

260.0

Energy

(162.8)

121.1

105.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

2.8

45.0

(38.8)

Metals

44.6

78.1

60.0

Other

43.9

52.2

50.0

Finance Income (Loss)

(22.7)

(23.3)

(20.0)

Energy

(4.0)

(4.6)

(6.0)

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

(5.8)

(10.4)

(5.5)

Metals

(15.7)

(6.1)

(6.0)

Other

2.8

(2.2)

(2.5)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(187.9)

114.0

140.0

Energy

(162.6)

63.6

67.0

Oil and Natural Gas E&P

(62.4)

(35.5)

17.5

Metals

16.6

64.5

34.5

Other

20.5

21.4

21.0

Capex

352.6

325.7

470.0

Depreciation and Amortization

266.5

249.7

270.0

Copyright © ENEOS Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 735 B 71 058 M 71 058 M
Net income 2021 143 B 1 310 M 1 310 M
Net Debt 2021 1 750 B 16 073 M 16 073 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 1 604 B 14 788 M 14 736 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 40 983
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 579,60 JPY
Last Close Price 499,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Ohta President & Representative Director
Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.32.34%14 984
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION46.99%264 935
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.35%211 257
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.98%166 614
BP PLC19.54%90 370
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.88%80 916