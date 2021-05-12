ENEOS : Supplementary Information（3,179KB）

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 7 735 B 71 058 M 71 058 M Net income 2021 143 B 1 310 M 1 310 M Net Debt 2021 1 750 B 16 073 M 16 073 M P/E ratio 2021 11,2x Yield 2021 4,40% Capitalization 1 604 B 14 788 M 14 736 M EV / Sales 2021 0,43x EV / Sales 2022 0,36x Nbr of Employees 40 983 Free-Float 96,3% Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 579,60 JPY Last Close Price 499,60 JPY Spread / Highest target 28,1% Spread / Average Target 16,0% Spread / Lowest Target -7,93% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Katsuyuki Ohta President & Representative Director Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. 32.34% 14 984 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 46.99% 264 935 CHEVRON CORPORATION 26.35% 211 257 RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -2.98% 166 614 BP PLC 19.54% 90 370 CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 19.88% 80 916