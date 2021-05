Eneos also said it had restarted its Sendai refinery in northern Japan after it was hit by an earthquake.

The 135,000-barrel per day (bpd) Sakai refinery was shut down on Tuesday, Eneos said in an update on refinery operations.

Also on Tuesday, the company restarted its 145,000 bpd Sendai refinery, after it was shut down automatically during an earthquake earlier this month.

