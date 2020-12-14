Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019(IFRS) with Independent Auditor's Report（1,844KB） ※ENEOS Holdings : From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
Consolidated Financial Statements
ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Year ended March 31, 2020
with Independent Auditor's Report
- 1 -
ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Notes
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8, 21
398,573
385,434
Trade and other receivables
9, 21
1,020,570
1,363,974
Inventories
10
1,181,688
1,590,207
Other financial assets
21
61,963
47,184
Other current assets
20
183,673
198,851
2,846,467
3,585,650
Assets held for sale
11, 15
32,094
1,737
Total current assets
2,878,561
3,587,387
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11, 13, 14
3,724,861
3,381,642
Goodwill
12, 14
185,730
196,482
Intangible assets
12, 13, 14
345,371
345,800
Investments accounted for using the equity method
37
407,207
403,241
Other financial assets
21
343,342
422,597
Other non-current assets
19
8,802
7,662
Deferred tax assets
20
117,418
133,000
Total non-current assets
5,132,731
4,890,424
Total assets
8,011,292
8,477,811
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 2 -
Consolidated statements of financial position (continued)
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Notes
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16, 21
1,343,909
1,852,441
Bonds and borrowings
17, 21, 31
914,781
644,288
Income taxes payable
18,275
28,016
Other financial liabilities
21
30,647
18,867
Lease liabilities
13, 21, 31
70,595
-
Provisions
18
13,174
40,413
Other current liabilities
13, 16
320,446
348,301
2,711,827
2,932,326
Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale
15, 18
5,748
-
Total current liabilities
2,717,575
2,932,326
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
17, 21, 31
1,386,065
1,573,705
Liabilities for retirement benefits
19
272,124
274,206
Other financial liabilities
21
32,075
37,027
Lease liabilities
13, 21, 31
445,244
-
Provisions
18
165,994
152,269
Other non-current liabilities
13
51,873
105,518
Deferred tax liabilities
20
232,434
282,944
Total non-current liabilities
2,585,809
2,425,669
Total liabilities
5,303,384
5,357,995
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Common stock
22
100,000
100,000
Capital surplus
22
1,138,884
1,222,193
Retained earnings
22
982,786
1,272,960
Treasury stock
22
(6,003)
(29,698)
Other components of equity
22
95,379
152,385
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
2,311,046
2,717,840
Non-controlling interests
396,862
401,976
Total equity
2,707,908
3,119,816
Total liabilities and equity
8,011,292
8,477,811
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended
Year ended
Notes
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Continuing operations
Revenue
7, 24
10,011,774
11,129,630
Cost of sales
25
9,245,604
9,909,694
Gross profit
766,170
1,219,936
Selling, general and administrative expenses
25
829,323
816,260
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity
15,868
46,060
method
7, 37
Other operating income
27
76,970
193,512
Other operating expenses
27
142,746
106,165
Operating profit (loss)
7
(113,061)
537,083
Finance income
26
12,116
7,018
Finance costs
26
34,819
35,484
Profit (loss) before tax
(135,764)
508,617
Income tax expense
28
36,971
151,466
Profit (loss) for the year
(172,735)
357,151
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(187,946)
322,319
Non-controlling interests
15,211
34,832
Profit (loss) for the year
(172,735)
357,151
(Yen)
Profit (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic earnings (loss) per share
30
(57.86)
95.36
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
30
(57.86)
95.32
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:08:02 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
All news about ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2021
7 454 B
71 647 M
71 647 M
Net income 2021
104 B
998 M
998 M
Net Debt 2021
1 947 B
18 711 M
18 711 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,9x
Yield 2021
6,24%
Capitalization
1 132 B
10 892 M
10 879 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,41x
EV / Sales 2022
0,37x
Nbr of Employees
40 983
Free-Float
96,3%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
521,11 JPY
Last Close Price
352,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target
58,9%
Spread / Average Target
47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
30,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.