Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ENEOS Holdings, Inc.    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019(IFRS) with Independent Auditor's Report（1,844KB） ※ENEOS Holdings : From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020

12/14/2020 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Statements

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Year ended March 31, 2020

with Independent Auditor's Report

- 1 -

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of Yen)

As of

As of

Notes

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8, 21

398,573

385,434

Trade and other receivables

9, 21

1,020,570

1,363,974

Inventories

10

1,181,688

1,590,207

Other financial assets

21

61,963

47,184

Other current assets

20

183,673

198,851

2,846,467

3,585,650

Assets held for sale

11, 15

32,094

1,737

Total current assets

2,878,561

3,587,387

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11, 13, 14

3,724,861

3,381,642

Goodwill

12, 14

185,730

196,482

Intangible assets

12, 13, 14

345,371

345,800

Investments accounted for using the equity method

37

407,207

403,241

Other financial assets

21

343,342

422,597

Other non-current assets

19

8,802

7,662

Deferred tax assets

20

117,418

133,000

Total non-current assets

5,132,731

4,890,424

Total assets

8,011,292

8,477,811

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

Consolidated statements of financial position (continued)

(Millions of Yen)

As of

As of

Notes

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16, 21

1,343,909

1,852,441

Bonds and borrowings

17, 21, 31

914,781

644,288

Income taxes payable

18,275

28,016

Other financial liabilities

21

30,647

18,867

Lease liabilities

13, 21, 31

70,595

-

Provisions

18

13,174

40,413

Other current liabilities

13, 16

320,446

348,301

2,711,827

2,932,326

Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale

15, 18

5,748

-

Total current liabilities

2,717,575

2,932,326

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

17, 21, 31

1,386,065

1,573,705

Liabilities for retirement benefits

19

272,124

274,206

Other financial liabilities

21

32,075

37,027

Lease liabilities

13, 21, 31

445,244

-

Provisions

18

165,994

152,269

Other non-current liabilities

13

51,873

105,518

Deferred tax liabilities

20

232,434

282,944

Total non-current liabilities

2,585,809

2,425,669

Total liabilities

5,303,384

5,357,995

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Common stock

22

100,000

100,000

Capital surplus

22

1,138,884

1,222,193

Retained earnings

22

982,786

1,272,960

Treasury stock

22

(6,003)

(29,698)

Other components of equity

22

95,379

152,385

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

2,311,046

2,717,840

Non-controlling interests

396,862

401,976

Total equity

2,707,908

3,119,816

Total liabilities and equity

8,011,292

8,477,811

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended

Year ended

Notes

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Continuing operations

Revenue

7, 24

10,011,774

11,129,630

Cost of sales

25

9,245,604

9,909,694

Gross profit

766,170

1,219,936

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25

829,323

816,260

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity

15,868

46,060

method

7, 37

Other operating income

27

76,970

193,512

Other operating expenses

27

142,746

106,165

Operating profit (loss)

7

(113,061)

537,083

Finance income

26

12,116

7,018

Finance costs

26

34,819

35,484

Profit (loss) before tax

(135,764)

508,617

Income tax expense

28

36,971

151,466

Profit (loss) for the year

(172,735)

357,151

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(187,946)

322,319

Non-controlling interests

15,211

34,832

Profit (loss) for the year

(172,735)

357,151

(Yen)

Profit (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic earnings (loss) per share

30

(57.86)

95.36

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

30

(57.86)

95.32

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneos Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:13aENEOS : Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019(IFRS) with Independent Auditor's Re..
PU
04:09aENEOS : Integrated Report 2020（8,234KB）
PU
04:09aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL 2019 : From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
PU
12/07Japanese companies form industry group to support hydrogen supply chain
RE
12/01Japan says reached oil storage deal with Kuwait
RE
11/30ENEOS : Q&a（118kb）
PU
11/25ENEOS : Announcement on Issuance of ENEOS Green Bonds (Unsecured Straight Bonds)..
PU
11/20Japan oil refiners chief expects OPEC+ to delay plan to boost output in Janua..
RE
11/12Eneos' Fiscal First-Half Profit Slips 49% as Revenue Slides
MT
11/11ENEOS : Supplementary Information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 454 B 71 647 M 71 647 M
Net income 2021 104 B 998 M 998 M
Net Debt 2021 1 947 B 18 711 M 18 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 1 132 B 10 892 M 10 879 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 40 983
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 521,11 JPY
Last Close Price 352,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Ohta President & Representative Director
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Mutsutake Otsuka Independent Outside Director
Hiroji Adachi Director, EVP & Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.-29.20%10 892
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.23%185 197
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.74%172 698
BP PLC-41.63%73 280
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.01%71 561
NESTE OYJ88.97%54 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ