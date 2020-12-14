Financial Statements for Fiscal 2019(IFRS) with Independent Auditor's Report（1,844KB） ※ENEOS Holdings : From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020

Consolidated Financial Statements ENEOS Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Year ended March 31, 2020 with Independent Auditor's Report - 1 -

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Millions of Yen) As of As of Notes March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8, 21 398,573 385,434 Trade and other receivables 9, 21 1,020,570 1,363,974 Inventories 10 1,181,688 1,590,207 Other financial assets 21 61,963 47,184 Other current assets 20 183,673 198,851 2,846,467 3,585,650 Assets held for sale 11, 15 32,094 1,737 Total current assets 2,878,561 3,587,387 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11, 13, 14 3,724,861 3,381,642 Goodwill 12, 14 185,730 196,482 Intangible assets 12, 13, 14 345,371 345,800 Investments accounted for using the equity method 37 407,207 403,241 Other financial assets 21 343,342 422,597 Other non-current assets 19 8,802 7,662 Deferred tax assets 20 117,418 133,000 Total non-current assets 5,132,731 4,890,424 Total assets 8,011,292 8,477,811 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 2 -

Consolidated statements of financial position (continued) (Millions of Yen) As of As of Notes March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16, 21 1,343,909 1,852,441 Bonds and borrowings 17, 21, 31 914,781 644,288 Income taxes payable 18,275 28,016 Other financial liabilities 21 30,647 18,867 Lease liabilities 13, 21, 31 70,595 - Provisions 18 13,174 40,413 Other current liabilities 13, 16 320,446 348,301 2,711,827 2,932,326 Liabilities directly related to assets held for sale 15, 18 5,748 - Total current liabilities 2,717,575 2,932,326 Non-current liabilities Bonds and borrowings 17, 21, 31 1,386,065 1,573,705 Liabilities for retirement benefits 19 272,124 274,206 Other financial liabilities 21 32,075 37,027 Lease liabilities 13, 21, 31 445,244 - Provisions 18 165,994 152,269 Other non-current liabilities 13 51,873 105,518 Deferred tax liabilities 20 232,434 282,944 Total non-current liabilities 2,585,809 2,425,669 Total liabilities 5,303,384 5,357,995 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent Common stock 22 100,000 100,000 Capital surplus 22 1,138,884 1,222,193 Retained earnings 22 982,786 1,272,960 Treasury stock 22 (6,003) (29,698) Other components of equity 22 95,379 152,385 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 2,311,046 2,717,840 Non-controlling interests 396,862 401,976 Total equity 2,707,908 3,119,816 Total liabilities and equity 8,011,292 8,477,811 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 3 -

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Millions of Yen) Year ended Year ended Notes March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Continuing operations Revenue 7, 24 10,011,774 11,129,630 Cost of sales 25 9,245,604 9,909,694 Gross profit 766,170 1,219,936 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25 829,323 816,260 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity 15,868 46,060 method 7, 37 Other operating income 27 76,970 193,512 Other operating expenses 27 142,746 106,165 Operating profit (loss) 7 (113,061) 537,083 Finance income 26 12,116 7,018 Finance costs 26 34,819 35,484 Profit (loss) before tax (135,764) 508,617 Income tax expense 28 36,971 151,466 Profit (loss) for the year (172,735) 357,151 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent (187,946) 322,319 Non-controlling interests 15,211 34,832 Profit (loss) for the year (172,735) 357,151 (Yen) Profit (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings (loss) per share 30 (57.86) 95.36 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 30 (57.86) 95.32 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 4 -

