SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - The oil tanker Hafnia Nile, which caught fire after a collision with another vessel off Singapore, was carrying naphtha loaded from the company's energy park in Huelva, Spain, the Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa said.

"Cepsa was informed by shipowner Hafnia about a collision involving one of their vessels near the island of Pedra Branca in the South China Sea," Cepsa's spokesperson said in a statement late on Saturday.

"We are in constant contact with the shipowner and local authorities and have offered our full support and collaboration."

Cepsa did not comment on the quantity or status of the cargo.

The Hafnia Nile, a 74,000-deadweight-tons capacity Panamax tanker, was carrying about 300,000 barrels of naphtha, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG. Naphtha is a raw material for making petrochemicals.

Traders said the cargo has been sold to Japan's top refiner, Eneos. Eneos said it does not comment on individual transactions.

The tanker's collision with the Sao Tome and Principe-flagged tanker Ceres I and fires on both vessels were reported early on Friday about 55 km (35 miles) northeast of the Singaporean island of Pedra Branca, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

Malaysia's coast guard said on Saturday that the Ceres I, a very large crude carrier supertanker, had left the location of the accident and was believed to have turned off its tracking system.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Ahmad Ghaddar and Trixie Yap; Editing by William Mallard)