  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Japan's Nikkei extends rally on Wall Street gains, Toyota lifts Topix

10/08/2021 | 02:37am EDT
TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose for a second straight session on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street and as investors scooped up bargains after sharp declines this month, while Toyota Motor helped the Topix close higher for the first time in 10 sessions.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.34% higher at 28,048.94, paring gains after a 2.3% jump in early trade as investors awaited industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric to kick off the earnings season later in the day. The broader Topix gained 1.15% to 1,961.85.

For the week, the Nikkei dropped 2.51%, weighed down by concerns about China's economic slowdown and U.S. inflation fears. For the month, the index has lost 4.77%.

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight in a broad-based rally led by Big Tech, as a truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default this month.

"Domestic shares rose because overseas markets advanced, but today's gain was just a rebound from sharp losses," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

With no stock-moving catalyst within Japan, investors are awaiting the new government's policies ahead of the Oct. 31 national lower house election, Kamada said.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would do his utmost to lead Japan out of the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, he flagged chances of tweaking the nation's financial income tax rate, which Kamada said has a negative impact on the local market.

Automakers advanced as the yen weakened against the dollar, with Toyota Motor jumping 2.89% and Honda Motor rising 1.14%.

Eneos, Japan's biggest refiner, closed lower after rising in early trade following a report that said it would buy Japan Renewable Energy, which operates solar and wind power plants, for about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from Goldman Sachs and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. -3.39% 450.6 End-of-day quote.21.65%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.15% 3332 End-of-day quote.15.79%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.58% 1869 End-of-day quote.17.44%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 0.20% 5130 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 807 B 87 644 M 87 644 M
Net income 2022 222 B 1 987 M 1 987 M
Net Debt 2022 1 793 B 16 025 M 16 025 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,50x
Yield 2022 5,02%
Capitalization 1 447 B 12 980 M 12 931 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 753
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 450,60 JPY
Average target price 556,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Ohta President & Representative Director
Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Yoshiiku Miyata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.21.65%12 980
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.16%256 088
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD28.94%217 223
CHEVRON CORPORATION25.14%202 925
BP PLC35.32%92 258
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%79 356