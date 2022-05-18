Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/18 02:00:00 am EDT
509.60 JPY   -0.66%
03:42aJapan to tender 4.7 mln barrels oil from national reserve on June 10
RE
05/16Eneos' FY22 Profit Skyrockets 371% on Lower Operating Expenses, Economic Activity Rebound
MT
05/13ENEOS Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 300,000,000 shares, representing 9.31% for ¥100,000 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to tender 4.7 mln barrels oil from national reserve on June 10

05/18/2022 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry said on Wednesday it will hold an auction on June 10 to sell 750,000 kilolitres, or 4.7 million barrels, of oil from its national reserve as a part of a release coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to cool prices.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in April that Japan would release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the IEA-led coordinated release.

Six million barrels will come from privately held reserves and 9 million barrels from state reserves, the ministry has said.

Japan had about 470 million barrels of petroleum reserves at the end of January, or 236 days of domestic consumption, comprising state reserves, private reserves held by local refiners' tanks and a joint crude oil storage scheme with producing countries.

The ministry last week sold about 760,000 kilolitres (4.8 million barrels) of Kuwaiti Hout crude from state reserves through a tender.

At the second tender to be held next month, Japan will sell about 370,000 kl (2.3 million barrels) of oil from the Tomakomai-tobu tank in northern island of Hokkaido, 250,000 kl (1.6 million barrels) from the Onahama tank in eastern Japan, and 130,000 kl (0.8 million barrels) from the Okinawa tank in southern Japan.

The supply will be available to the winning bidders on July 20 or later.

The June auction will be the last round for the release from state reserves, an official at the ministry said.

Japan's top refiner ENEOS, which won the auction last week, will load 160,000 kl between June 20 and Sept. 30 from Kiire tank and another 320,000 kl during Aug. 11 to Sept. 17 from Kamigoto, the ministry's official and trade sources said.

Chinaoil, another winner, will be loading 280,000 kl between June 20 and Sept. 30 from Shirashima, they said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COOL COMPANY LTD. 1.90% 91.99 Real-time Quote.0.00%
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. -0.66% 509.6 Delayed Quote.19.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.34% 113.07 Delayed Quote.44.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.73% 611.257 Real-time Quote.48.68%
WTI 0.33% 113.947 Delayed Quote.47.74%
All news about ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
03:42aJapan to tender 4.7 mln barrels oil from national reserve on June 10
RE
05/16Eneos' FY22 Profit Skyrockets 371% on Lower Operating Expenses, Economic Activity Rebou..
MT
05/13ENEOS Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 300,000,000 shares, representing 9..
CI
05/13TRANSCRIPT : ENEOS Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/13ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022, Paya..
CI
05/13ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 20..
CI
05/13ENEOS Holdings, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/09Japan to take time phasing out Russian oil imports, says PM Kishida
RE
05/06Japan Index Sees Mixed Trade; Mitsui Shares Rise 5% on Record FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
05/06Japan to import Australia crude for power sector - sources, data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 836 B 83 775 M 83 775 M
Net income 2022 463 B 3 579 M 3 579 M
Net Debt 2022 2 056 B 15 898 M 15 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,19x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 1 647 B 12 736 M 12 736 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 40 753
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 513,00 JPY
Average target price 563,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Takeshi Saito President & Representative Director
Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel
Hideki Shiina Chief Development Officer, EVP & Head-IT Strategy
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.19.22%12 736
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.53%383 131
CHEVRON CORPORATION48.30%339 932
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.49%210 930
BP PLC27.46%98 985
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.89%73 598