    5020   JP3386450005

ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.

(5020)
Japanese firms say tanker pilot shows coal to hydrogen plan feasible

03/08/2022 | 08:14am EST
World's first hydrogen tanker to ship test cargo from Australia to Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) and other Japan-based firms said on Tuesday that a pilot project to transport hydrogen produced from brown coal in Australia to Japan in the world's first liquefied hydrogen tanker had proven technically feasible.

While hydrogen is widely touted as a fuel of the future with zero carbon emissions, it requires intensive energy input, with renewables to produce "green hydrogen". Critics say emissions from brown coal derived hydrogen are twice that of natural gas.

The A$500 million ($364 million) project, led by KHI and backed by the governments of Japan and Australia in an effort to cut carbon emissions, was originally due to ship its first cargo a year ago but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Electric Power Development (J-Power), which is in charge of producing the project's hydrogen, said it has tested using biomass with coal to help offset CO2 emissions while it aims to implement carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) in the future to make hydrogen that is completely CO2-free.

The KHI-built Suiso Frontier tanker eventually left Australia this year on Jan. 25 and arrived in Kobe, western Japan, a month later, the consortium said, adding it had unloaded its cargo of hydrogen by the end of February.

"The demonstration covered from production and transport to loading and storage proved that the technological foundations have been laid for the future use of hydrogen as an energy source in the same way as liquefied natural gas (LNG)," Motohiko Nishimura, KHI's executive officer, told reporters.

KHI aims to replicate its success as a major LNG tanker producer with hydrogen, which is seen as critical by Japan to decarbonise industries that rely on coal, gas and oil and to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, while Australia aims to become a major exporter of the fuel.

"Equipment and facilities that can be operated safely is also a game-changing technology for the clean energy business," KHI's Nishimura said.

In addition to KHI and J-Power, the consortium includes Shell's Japanese unit, Iwatani Corp, Marubeni, Eneos Holdings and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

The partners did not disclose a cost structure for the project, saying it was aimed at proving feasibility and safety. KHI said it aims to build a much larger hydrogen vessel in mid-2020s and to commercialize the business in the early 2030s.

($1 = 1.3727 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -2.74% 1843 Delayed Quote.24.10%
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. -5.36% 448.2 Delayed Quote.10.06%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -16.26% 9.63 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
IWATANI CORPORATION -3.64% 5290 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -4.37% 1949 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -7.71% 8260 Delayed Quote.29.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 126.82 Delayed Quote.67.11%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.74% 213.8403 Delayed Quote.34.48%
WTI 0.97% 122.26 Delayed Quote.68.45%
Sales 2022 10 522 B 91 124 M 91 124 M
Net income 2022 329 B 2 847 M 2 847 M
Net Debt 2022 2 186 B 18 932 M 18 932 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,63x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 1 521 B 13 171 M 13 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 40 753
Free-Float 95,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 473,60 JPY
Average target price 545,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Tsutomu Sugimori Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuyuki Ohta Manager-Accounting
Yasushi Yatabe Secretary, Director, EVP, Head-Finance & Personnel
Hiroko Ota Independent Outside Director
Yoshiiku Miyata Independent Outside Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.10.06%13 171
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.38%368 831
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.08%315 582
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.43%184 910
BP PLC9.38%91 813
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.68%78 176