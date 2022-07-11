Enerflex : 2021 Amended & Restated

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (AMENDED AND RESTATED)
July 11, 2022
The Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex" or "the Company") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the cautionary statement regarding forward looking information in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this report.
The financial information reported herein has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
The MD&A focuses on information and key statistics from the audited consolidated financial statements, and considers known risks and uncertainties relating to the oil and gas services sector. This discussion should not be considered all-inclusive, as it excludes possible future changes that may occur in general economic, political, and environmental conditions. Additionally, other elements may or may not occur which could affect industry conditions and/or Enerflex in the future. Additional information relating to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management Information Circular, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Amendment and Restatement of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Subsequent to the issuance of the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company identified a reclassification that required the restatement of amounts within the Statement of Cash Flows. Users of the Company's financial statements should note that the adjustments do not change the Company's overall cash position, and do not impact the Company's Statement of Financial Position, the Company's Statement of Earnings, or earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") calculations.
The amendment and restatement is the result of a material weakness noted in the operation of the control over review of financial statement presentation and disclosure, primarily related to the Statement of Cash Flows. This MD&A and the associated audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 have been amended and restated for this reclassification.
Full details of the numerical amendments can be found in Note 36 of the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, while a fulsome description of the material weakness and remediation steps can be found in the "Internal Control over Financial Reporting" section of this MD&A.
Enerflex is a single-source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment with related in-house engineering and mechanical services expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon and other gas handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas- lift compression, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power equipment serving the natural gas production industry.
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Company has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint operations, operate in Canada, the United States of America ("USA"), Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Through Enerflex's owned natural gas infrastructure, the Company transforms over 3.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, globally.
Enerflex has fabrication and workshop facilities in Calgary, Alberta; Houston, Texas; and Brisbane, Queensland; that supply custom fabricated and standard equipment to customers worldwide. Enerflex is one of the leading suppliers of natural gas compression within the rental market in Canada, the USA, Latin America, and the Middle East, with a global rental fleet of approximately 800,000 horsepower. The Company is a highly-qualified service provider with industry-certified mechanics and technicians strategically situated across a network of 53 service locations in Canada, the USA, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Enerflex operates three business segments: USA, Rest of World ("ROW"), and Canada. Each regional business segment has three main
product lines: Engineered Systems, Service, and Energy Infrastructure (formerly Rentals). A summary of the business segments and product lines is included below:
USA
The Engineered Systems product line consists of custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications from Enerflex's manufacturing facility located in Houston, Texas. In addition, the Company engineers, designs, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, energy transition solutions, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions. Retrofit provides re-engineering,re-configuration, and re- packaging of compressors for various field applications.
The Service product line provides mechanical services and parts, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry in the USA. The Company packages CAT engines and is also a Platinum Tier Gas Compression Solution Provider of INNIO Waukesha, providing worldwide access to parts and service for both products. Enerflex's USA service branches are located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
The Energy Infrastructure product line provides natural gas compression equipment rentals to oil and natural gas customers in the USA under its Contract Compression operations, primarily operating in the Permian and SCOOP/STACK formations utilizing a fleet of low- to high-horsepower packages. These compressor packages are typically used in wellhead, gas-lift and natural gas gathering systems, and other applications primarily in connection with natural gas and oil production. In addition, power generation rental solutions are also available in the USA region. The Energy Infrastructure product line in the USA operates out of the Houston, Texas head office facility along with branches in West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
REST OF WORLD
The Rest of World segment deploys products typically fabricated by Enerflex's Engineered Systems division in Houston, Texas.
The Latin America region, with locations in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, provides Engineered Systems products, including integrated turnkey natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions, with local construction and installation capabilities. The Service product line in the region focuses on after-market services, parts, and components, as well as operations, maintenance, and overhaul services. The Energy Infrastructure product line provides natural gas compression and processing equipment for rent to oil and gas customers in the region. Enerflex has several operating Build-Own-Operate-Maintain ("BOOM") facilities of varying size and scope in this region, providing customers with alternate solutions to meet their natural gas compression, processing, and electric power needs. These BOOM facilities can be treated as either operating or finance leases.
The Middle East/Africa ("MEA") region, through its operations in Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE, provides engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, and power generation equipment, as well as rentals, after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, power generation, and processing facilities in the region. The Energy Infrastructure product line provides natural gas compression, power generation, and processing equipment for rent to oil and gas customers in the region. Enerflex has several BOOM facilities of varying size and scope in this region providing customers with alternate solutions to meet their natural gas compression, processing, and electric power needs. These BOOM facilities can be treated as either operating or finance leases.
The Australia region is headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland with additional locations in Queensland, Western Australia, and New Zealand providing after-market services, equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. The Brisbane facility also packages power generation equipment for use across the region.
The Asia region, with locations and operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, provides Engineered Systems, as well as after-market services and parts through the Company's local operations.
Through its location in the United Kingdom, the Company provides customized compression, processing, and high-end refrigeration solutions in the Europe region.
As a Platinum Tier Gas Compression Solution Provider of INNIO Waukesha engines, the Company provides factory-direct access to Waukesha engines and parts in its Rest of World regions. This region also packages CAT engines and parts.
CANADA
The Engineered Systems product line is comprised of compression, process, energy transition, and electric power solutions. Enerflex provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications. It also engineers, designs, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. Enerflex provides integrated turnkey ("ITK") power generation, gas compression, and processing facilities. Retrofit solutions provide re-engineering,re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications. Enerflex has a manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta and retrofit facilities in Calgary, Grand Prairie, and Red Deer, Alberta.
The Service product line provides after-market mechanical service and parts distribution. As a Platinum Tier Gas Compression Solution Provider of INNIO Waukesha, the Company has worldwide factory-direct access to Waukesha engines and parts. In addition, Enerflex is also the authorized distributor and service provider of INNIO's Jenbacher gas engines and parts in Canada. The Company also packages CAT and MAN engines and parts. The Service product line operates out of service branches located in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.
The Energy Infrastructure product line provides reciprocating and rotary screw natural gas compression packages ranging from 50 horsepower to 2,000 horsepower, as well as electric power equipment for rent to customers.
ENGINEERED SYSTEMS
The Engineered Systems product line is comprised of four product offerings: compression, process, energy transition, and electric power. Enerflex is able to combine one or more of these product offerings into an integrated turnkey solution, including civil works, piping and structural fabrication, and electrical, instrumentation, controls, and automation, as well as installation and commissioning. Enerflex's ITK offering allows customers to simplify their supply chain, eliminate interface risk, and reduce the concept-to- commissioning cycle time of major projects.
Compression packages are offered from 20 horsepower to 10,000 plus horsepower and ranging from low specification field compressors to high specification process compressors for onshore and offshore applications. The Company also provides retrofit solutions which includes re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications. Processing equipment includes dehydration and liquids recovery, refrigeration and cryogenic processing, oil and natural gas separators, and amine sweetening to remove H2S or CO2. For electric power, a typical power generation unit is comprised of a natural gas reciprocating engine driver, a generator, and control devices.
Facilities dedicated to the Engineered Systems product line occupy approximately 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Canada and approximately 315,000 square feet of manufacturing space in the USA. In addition, the Company has approximately 40,000 square feet of shop space in Australia that is devoted to retrofit, service, and overhaul activities.
SERVICE
Enerflex's Service division provides after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, and technical services to our global customers. The product line operates through an extensive network of branch offices and generally provides its services at the customer's wellsite location using trained technicians and mechanics. Enerflex is a Platinum Tier Gas Compression Solution Provider of INNIO Waukesha, which allows the Company to package and service Waukesha engines for its customers worldwide. Additionally, the Company is an authorized distributor and service provider of INNIO's Jenbacher gas engines and parts in Canada. Enerflex is also the authorized distributor for Altronic, a leading manufacturer of electric ignition and control systems, in all of its operating regions. Enerflex's after-market service and support business includes distribution and remanufacturing facilities, with 53 outlets situated in active natural gas producing areas, over 400 service vehicles, hundreds of skilled mechanics, and a sizable inventory of original equipment manufacturer parts from key manufacturers.
ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE
The Energy Infrastructure product line includes a variety of rental and leasing alternatives for natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment. The rental fleet is deployed across Canada, the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Bahrain, and Oman, and provides comprehensive contract operations services to customers in each of those regions. In addition to Enerflex's asset fleet, this product line provides customers with trained personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies to meet their natural gas compression, processing, and power generation needs, as well as designing, sourcing, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment owned by the Company necessary to provide these services. The Energy Infrastructure product line encompasses a fleet of natural gas compressors totalling approximately 800,000 horsepower on rent or available for rent globally.
