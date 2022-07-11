Enerflex : 2021 Amended & Restated

REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (AMENDED AND RESTATED)

July 11, 2022

The Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex" or "the Company") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the cautionary statement regarding forward looking information in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this report.

The financial information reported herein has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The MD&A focuses on information and key statistics from the audited consolidated financial statements, and considers known risks and uncertainties relating to the oil and gas services sector. This discussion should not be considered all-inclusive, as it excludes possible future changes that may occur in general economic, political, and environmental conditions. Additionally, other elements may or may not occur which could affect industry conditions and/or Enerflex in the future. Additional information relating to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management Information Circular, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Amendment and Restatement of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Subsequent to the issuance of the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company identified a reclassification that required the restatement of amounts within the Statement of Cash Flows. Users of the Company's financial statements should note that the adjustments do not change the Company's overall cash position, and do not impact the Company's Statement of Financial Position, the Company's Statement of Earnings, or earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") calculations.

The amendment and restatement is the result of a material weakness noted in the operation of the control over review of financial statement presentation and disclosure, primarily related to the Statement of Cash Flows. This MD&A and the associated audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 have been amended and restated for this reclassification.

Full details of the numerical amendments can be found in Note 36 of the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, while a fulsome description of the material weakness and remediation steps can be found in the "Internal Control over Financial Reporting" section of this MD&A.