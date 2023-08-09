Enerflex Ltd. Corporate Presentation

A u g u s t 2 0 2 3

Corporate Overview

Vertically integrated platform that has successfully delivered innovative, modular energy solutions across the globe for over 40 years

North

America

Eastern

Hemisphere

Latin

America

Enerflex Geographies

Relative Natural Gas Production Growth Forecast (2020 to 2050) (1)

Trading symbols

TSX: EFX

NYSE: EFXT

Common shares outstanding (2)

123.9MM

Quarterly dividend

$0.025/share

Operating locations

90+

Countries

25+

Percentage of gross margin from

~65%

recurring sources (3)

Engineered Systems backlog (2)(4)

$1.4B

(1)

Source: Wood Mackenzie (November 2022).

(2)

As at June 30, 2023.

2

(3)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023.

(4)

Non-IFRS measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Advisory Statements" of this presentation.

Market Leader in Modular Energy Solutions

Business strategically designed to combine the stability of the energy infrastructure sector with the torque of the manufacturing sector

Energy Infrastructure

  • Critical energy infrastructure that Enerflex owns, operates, and maintains under contract to enable its customers' upstream operations
  • Nearly 2MM horsepower of compression and 25+ gas plants worldwide

After-market Services

  • Installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance, and parts
  • Global support for all product lines

Engineered Systems

  • Sale of customized modular natural gas-handling,low-carbon, and carbon capture solutions
  • Expanded capabilities enable deeper removal of NGLs, oil processing technology, and produced water treatment applications

Illustrative Gross Margin by Product Line

across Industry Cycles

Gross Margin % (1)

10-20%

$

Gross Margin % (1)

MarginGross

20-25%

Gross Margin % (1)

55-65%

2013 2014 2015 2016 Industry2017 Cycles2018 2019

2020 2021 2022

Energy Infrastructure

After-market Services

Engineered Systems

(1) Gross margin percentage before depreciation and amortization. Non-IFRS measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by

3

other issuers. Refer to "Advisory Statements" of this presentation.

Pursuing Energy's Full Potential…

Delivering on the Company's vision by executing near-term strategic priorities to generate long-term shareholder value

Technical Excellence in

Profitable Growth through

Counterparty, Geographic,

Modular Energy Solutions

and Product Line Diversity

Transforming Energy

for a Sustainable Future

Financial Discipline and

Sustainable Returns

Strength

to Shareholders

Near-term Strategic Priorities

1 Maximize cash flow generation

2 Integrate Exterran and optimize

3 Grow distributable cash flow to

for post-acquisition deleveraging

business for long-term success

support an attractive capital

allocation framework

4

… by Capitalizing on Robust Macro Trends

Enerflex is strategically positioned to enable the energy transition as the demand for natural gas grows in the Company's key operating regions

Total Energy Supply (1)

Global Natural Gas Demand by Region (2)

(exajoule)

(bcm)

800

600

400

200

0

202020302040

Oil Natural Gas Traditional Use of Biomass Coal Nuclear

5,000

3,750

Middle East (3)

2,500

Latin America (4)

North America

1,250

Europe

Asia Pacific

2050

0

2020

2030

2040

2050

Renewables

(1)

Source: International Energy Agency (2022) World Energy Outlook 2022 (January 2023). Stated Policies Scenario presented.

(2)

Source: Wood Mackenzie (November 2022).

5

(3)

Includes Africa, Russia, and Caspian.

(4)

Includes Caribbean.

