Corporate Overview
Vertically integrated platform that has successfully delivered innovative, modular energy solutions across the globe for over 40 years
North
America
Eastern
Hemisphere
Latin
America
Enerflex Geographies
Relative Natural Gas Production Growth Forecast (2020 to 2050) (1)
Trading symbols
TSX: EFX
NYSE: EFXT
Common shares outstanding (2)
123.9MM
Quarterly dividend
$0.025/share
Operating locations
90+
Countries
25+
Percentage of gross margin from
~65%
recurring sources (3)
Engineered Systems backlog (2)(4)
$1.4B
(1)
Source: Wood Mackenzie (November 2022).
(2)
As at June 30, 2023.
(3)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023.
(4)
Non-IFRS measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Advisory Statements" of this presentation.
Market Leader in Modular Energy Solutions
Business strategically designed to combine the stability of the energy infrastructure sector with the torque of the manufacturing sector
Energy Infrastructure
- Critical energy infrastructure that Enerflex owns, operates, and maintains under contract to enable its customers' upstream operations
- Nearly 2MM horsepower of compression and 25+ gas plants worldwide
After-market Services
- Installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance, and parts
- Global support for all product lines
Engineered Systems
- Sale of customized modular natural gas-handling,low-carbon, and carbon capture solutions
- Expanded capabilities enable deeper removal of NGLs, oil processing technology, and produced water treatment applications
Illustrative Gross Margin by Product Line
across Industry Cycles
Gross Margin % (1)
10-20%
$
Gross Margin % (1)
MarginGross
20-25%
Gross Margin % (1)
55-65%
2013 2014 2015 2016 Industry2017 Cycles2018 2019
2020 2021 2022
Energy Infrastructure
After-market Services
Engineered Systems
(1) Gross margin percentage before depreciation and amortization. Non-IFRS measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by
other issuers. Refer to "Advisory Statements" of this presentation.
Pursuing Energy's Full Potential…
Delivering on the Company's vision by executing near-term strategic priorities to generate long-term shareholder value
Technical Excellence in
Profitable Growth through
Counterparty, Geographic,
Modular Energy Solutions
and Product Line Diversity
Transforming Energy
for a Sustainable Future
Financial Discipline and
Sustainable Returns
Strength
to Shareholders
Near-term Strategic Priorities
1 Maximize cash flow generation
2 Integrate Exterran and optimize
3 Grow distributable cash flow to
for post-acquisition deleveraging
business for long-term success
support an attractive capital
allocation framework
… by Capitalizing on Robust Macro Trends
Enerflex is strategically positioned to enable the energy transition as the demand for natural gas grows in the Company's key operating regions
Total Energy Supply (1)
Global Natural Gas Demand by Region (2)
(exajoule)
(bcm)
800
600
400
200
0
202020302040
Oil Natural Gas Traditional Use of Biomass Coal Nuclear
5,000
3,750
Middle East (3)
2,500
Latin America (4)
North America
1,250
Europe
Asia Pacific
2050
0
2020
2030
2040
2050
Renewables
(1)
Source: International Energy Agency (2022) World Energy Outlook 2022 (January 2023). Stated Policies Scenario presented.
(2)
Source: Wood Mackenzie (November 2022).
(3)
Includes Africa, Russia, and Caspian.
(4)
Includes Caribbean.
