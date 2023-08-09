Enerflex Ltd. is a global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions. It delivers natural gas processing, compression, power generation, refrigeration, cryogenic, and producing water solutions. The Company's segments include North America (NAM), Latin America (LATAM), and the Eastern Hemisphere. The NAM segment comprised of operations in Canada and the United States of America. The LATAM segment comprised of operations in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is comprised of operations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company's energy infrastructure product line includes infrastructure solutions under contract for natural gas processing, compression, produced water, and electric power equipment. Its after-market services product line provides after-market mechanical services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment