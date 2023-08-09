ENERFLEX LTD. REPORTS STRONG SECOND-QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

CALGARY, Alberta, August 9, 2023 -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Enerflex's solid second-quarter 2023 operational results underscore the sustainability of our three core business lines being executed on a global scale. The two business lines that comprise our recurring revenues, Energy Infrastructure and After-market Services, both expanded their margins compared to the first quarter of 2023. Our Engineered Systems business line booked an additional $322 million in new orders in the quarter, including several energy transition-related initiatives, resulting in a backlog of $1.4 billion," said Marc Rossiter, Enerflex's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter represents the second full quarter of Enerflex's operations as a combined global business following the acquisition of Exterran, with synergy capture and operations tracking to plan. We are hard at work executing the global backlog and operating our assets at high levels of utilization, while simultaneously restructuring and streamlining our operations and systems to establish a sustainable, profitable enterprise. We remain focused on reducing our overall leverage and continue to expect our bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio to be 2.5 times at year-end."

OVERVIEW

Enerflex reported solid Q2/2023 financial results that included revenue of $777 million and a gross margin of $147 million or 18.9% of revenue. Revenue generation was strong across all segments compared to Q1/2023. The Eastern Hemisphere segment revenue decreased from Q1/2023 due to non-cash finance lease revenue recorded in Q1/2023.

non-cash finance lease revenue recorded in Q1/2023. The Company continues to focus on expanding gross margins and reducing overall costs. Through YTD 2023, the After-market Services gross margin percentage has increased by over 500 basis points from YTD 2022, and the Engineered Systems gross margin percentage is up 400 basis points over the same time frame.

After-market Services gross margin percentage has increased by over 500 basis points from YTD 2022, and the Engineered Systems gross margin percentage is up 400 basis points over the same time frame. Enerflex delivered $142 million of adjusted earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") (1) in Q2/2023, compared to $123 million in Q1/2023 as a result of strong business performance and an expanded Energy Infrastructure portfolio.

in Q2/2023, compared to $123 million in Q1/2023 as a result of strong business performance and an expanded Energy Infrastructure portfolio. Enerflex executed on a $32 million capital expenditure program in Q2/2023, with approximately $12 million of growth capital expenditures directed at customer-sanctioned Energy Infrastructure projects. Enerflex continues to prioritize a conservative balance sheet and absolute debt reduction.

customer-sanctioned Energy Infrastructure projects. Enerflex continues to prioritize a conservative balance sheet and absolute debt reduction. Total long-term debt decreased by $50 million during Q2/2023; however, net debt increased by $38 million from the end of Q1/2023 primarily due to an increase in net working capital associated with the growth of the After- market Services business in North America and the timing of cash flows in the Engineered Systems business. Enerflex's bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.8 times (2) as at June 30, 2023.

long-term debt decreased by $50 million during Q2/2023; however, net debt increased by $38 million from the end of Q1/2023 primarily due to an increase in net working capital associated with the growth of the After- market Services business in North America and the timing of cash flows in the Engineered Systems business. Enerflex's bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.8 times as at June 30, 2023. Enerflex is reaffirming its full-year 2023 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA, bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio, and synergies. Guidance for expected growth capital expenditures is being introduced, and guidance for the Company's non-discretionary expenses is being updated to account for higher anticipated net working capital levels as the business grows, and higher estimated cash taxes in 2023.

full-year 2023 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA, bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio, and synergies. Guidance for expected growth capital expenditures is being introduced, and guidance for the Company's non-discretionary expenses is being updated to account for higher anticipated net working capital levels as the business grows, and higher estimated cash taxes in 2023. Enerflex is just over nine months into the integration of Exterran Corporation ("Exterran") and continues to actively integrate and streamline its global operations. As previously announced, Enerflex plans to consolidate its global manufacturing capacity from five facilities to three. This, in addition to other activities aimed at reducing costs and focusing Enerflex's efforts on the best possible regions and assets, will reduce the Company's long-term cost structure.