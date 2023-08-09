Q2
Enerflex is in a position of unparalleled strength following the transformational acquisition of Exterran in 2022. Guided by our strategic plan and our Vision of Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future, we are stronger, more capable, and more resilient than ever before. Our growing global footprint and expanded product and service solutions, paired with our skilled and passionate workforce, has us poised to continue meeting the dynamic needs of the evolving energy industry. Our future is bright.
CONTENTS
- News Release
1144Management's Discussion and Analysis
34 Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
58 Directors and Executives
59 Shareholder Information
ENERFLEX LTD. REPORTS STRONG SECOND-QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS
NEWS RELEASE
CALGARY, Alberta, August 9, 2023 -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
"Enerflex's solid second-quarter 2023 operational results underscore the sustainability of our three core business lines being executed on a global scale. The two business lines that comprise our recurring revenues, Energy Infrastructure and After-market Services, both expanded their margins compared to the first quarter of 2023. Our Engineered Systems business line booked an additional $322 million in new orders in the quarter, including several energy transition-related initiatives, resulting in a backlog of $1.4 billion," said Marc Rossiter, Enerflex's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter represents the second full quarter of Enerflex's operations as a combined global business following the acquisition of Exterran, with synergy capture and operations tracking to plan. We are hard at work executing the global backlog and operating our assets at high levels of utilization, while simultaneously restructuring and streamlining our operations and systems to establish a sustainable, profitable enterprise. We remain focused on reducing our overall leverage and continue to expect our bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio to be 2.5 times at year-end."
OVERVIEW
- Enerflex reported solid Q2/2023 financial results that included revenue of $777 million and a gross margin of $147 million or 18.9% of revenue. Revenue generation was strong across all segments compared to Q1/2023. The Eastern Hemisphere segment revenue decreased from Q1/2023 due to non-cash finance lease revenue recorded in Q1/2023.
- The Company continues to focus on expanding gross margins and reducing overall costs. Through YTD 2023, the After-market Services gross margin percentage has increased by over 500 basis points from YTD 2022, and the Engineered Systems gross margin percentage is up 400 basis points over the same time frame.
- Enerflex delivered $142 million of adjusted earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA")(1) in Q2/2023, compared to $123 million in Q1/2023 as a result of strong business performance and an expanded Energy Infrastructure portfolio.
- Enerflex executed on a $32 million capital expenditure program in Q2/2023, with approximately $12 million of growth capital expenditures directed at customer-sanctioned Energy Infrastructure projects. Enerflex continues to prioritize a conservative balance sheet and absolute debt reduction.
- Total long-term debt decreased by $50 million during Q2/2023; however, net debt increased by $38 million from the end of Q1/2023 primarily due to an increase in net working capital associated with the growth of the After- market Services business in North America and the timing of cash flows in the Engineered Systems business. Enerflex's bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.8 times(2) as at June 30, 2023.
- Enerflex is reaffirming its full-year 2023 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA, bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio, and synergies. Guidance for expected growth capital expenditures is being introduced, and guidance for the Company's non-discretionary expenses is being updated to account for higher anticipated net working capital levels as the business grows, and higher estimated cash taxes in 2023.
- Enerflex is just over nine months into the integration of Exterran Corporation ("Exterran") and continues to actively integrate and streamline its global operations. As previously announced, Enerflex plans to consolidate its global manufacturing capacity from five facilities to three. This, in addition to other activities aimed at reducing costs and focusing Enerflex's efforts on the best possible regions and assets, will reduce the Company's long-term cost structure.
- Non-IFRSmeasure that is not a standardized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRSMeasures" of this news release for the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in Enerflex's current financial statements to which such non-IFRS measure relates.
- Non-IFRSmeasure that is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRSMeasures" of this news release.
SUMMARY RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
$ millions, except percentages, per share amounts,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
and ratios
2023
2023
2022(1)
2023
2022(1)
Revenue
776.7
825.0
372.1
1,601.7
695.1
Gross margin
147.2
160.7
63.6
307.8
117.2
Gross margin percentage
18.9%
19.5%
17.1%
19.2%
16.9%
Selling and administrative expenses ("SG&A")
99.6
115.8
43.3
215.4
90.2
Operating income
47.5
44.9
20.2
92.4
27.1
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
48.3
93.2
("EBIT")(2)
44.9
20.9
28.0
Earnings before finance costs, income taxes,
111.2
219.2
depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA")(2)
108.0
42.9
72.0
Net earnings (loss)
(2.8)
13.5
13.4
10.7
13.0
Per share(3)
(0.02)
0.11
0.15
0.09
0.14
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
142.2
122.8
47.8
264.9
82.7
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(4.0)
(2.6)
21.1
(6.5)
(1.6)
Capital expenditures and expenditures for finance
32.4
98.6
leases
66.2
26.0
58.6
Distributable cash flow(2)
51.6
55.5
22.5
107.1
43.0
Long-term debt
1,408.3
1,458.8
346.0
1,408.3
346.0
Net debt(2)
1,234.1
1,196.3
198.9
1,234.1
198.9
Bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio(4)
2.8(5)
2.9(5)
1.4
2.8(5)
1.4
Return on capital employed ("ROCE")(2)(6)
1.0%
(0.1)%
3.7%
1.0%
3.7%
Engineered Systems bookings(2)
322.0
516.6
313.3
838.6
550.2
Engineered Systems backlog(2)
1,429.9
1,541.6
737.0
1,429.9
737.0
- Comparative figures represent Enerflex's results prior to the closing of its acquisition of Exterran that closed on October 13, 2022 (the "Transaction"), and therefore do not reflect pre-acquisition historical data from Exterran.
- Non-IFRSmeasure that is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRSMeasures" of this news release for the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in Enerflex's current financial statements to which such non-IFRS measure relates.
- Based on weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- Non-IFRSmeasure that is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Non-IFRSMeasures" of this news release.
- Calculated in accordance with the Company's debt covenants, which permit: (a) the inclusion of Exterran's bank-adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended for the respective periods; and (b) a maximum ratio of 4.5:1.
- Calculated using the trailing 12 months for the respective periods, and do not include pre-acquisition historical data from Exterran.
Enerflex's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes (the "financial statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, can be accessed on the Company's website at www.enerflex.comand under the Company's SEDAR+ and EDGAR profiles at www.sedarplus.caand www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively.
Q2/2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
- Enerflex generated $777 million of revenue in Q2/2023, with continued strong performance from recurring businesses and North American Engineered Systems. The Eastern Hemisphere segment revenue decreased relative to Q1/2023 due to $64 million in non-cash finance lease revenue recorded in Q1/2023.
- Gross margin in Q2/2023 totalled $147 million, or 18.9% of revenue, compared to $161 million, or 19.5% of revenue, in Q1/2023.
- Gross margins for Energy Infrastructure and After-market Services strengthened to 33.0% and 20.0%, respectively, from Q1/2023 levels of 30.5% and 18.5%, respectively.
- The gross margin for Engineered Systems decreased to 12.4% from 15.5% in Q1/2023, reflecting the impact of delays on certain in-flight projects.
