Enerflex : First Quarter 2022 Presentation

May 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the respective management expectations about future events, results of operations and the future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects of Enerflex Ltd. (Enerflex), Exterran Corporation (Exterran), or the surviving entity resulting from the combination (transaction) of a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Enerflex with Exterran (the combined entity).

All forward-looking information in this presentation is subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and which may affect Enerflex's operations, including, without limitation: the satisfaction of closing conditions to the transaction in a timely manner, if at all; receipt of all necessary regulatory and/or competition approvals on terms acceptable to Enerflex and Exterran; the impact of economic conditions including volatility in the price of oil, gas, and gas liquids, interest rates and foreign exchange rates; industry conditions including supply and demand fundamentals for oil and gas, and the related infrastructure including new environmental, taxation and other laws and regulations; business disruptions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to continue to build and improve on proven manufacturing capabilities and innovate into new product lines and markets; increased competition; insufficient funds to support capital investments required to grow the business; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; political unrest; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Enerflex. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. While Enerflex believes that there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking information and statements included in this presentation, as a result of such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ and such differences could be material from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The forward-looking information included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the completion and related timing for completion of the transaction; the ability of Enerflex and Exterran to timely receive any necessary regulatory, shareholder, stock exchange, lender, or other third-party approvals to satisfy the closing conditions of the transaction; interloper risk; the ability to complete the transaction on the terms contemplated by Enerflex and Exterran or at all; the ability of the combined entity to realize the anticipated benefits of, and synergies from, the transaction and the timing and quantum thereof; consequences of not completing the transaction, including the volatility of the share prices of Enerflex and Exterran, negative reactions from the investment community and the required payment of certain costs related to the transaction; actions taken by government entities or others seeking to prevent or alter the terms of the transaction; potential undisclosed liabilities unidentified during the due diligence process; the accuracy of the pro forma financial information of the combined entity; the interpretation of the transaction by tax authorities; the success of business integration and the time required to successfully integrate; the focus of management's time and attention on the transaction and other disruptions arising from the transaction; the ability to maintain desirable financial ratios; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital, generally, and on acceptable terms, if at all; the ability to utilize tax losses in the future; the ability to maintain relationships with partners and to successfully manage and operate integrated businesses; risks associated with technology and equipment, including potential cyberattacks; the occurrence of unexpected events such as pandemics, war, terrorist threats and the instability resulting therefrom; risks associated with existing and potential future lawsuits, shareholder proposals and regulatory actions; and those factors referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enerflex's annual information form and Exterran's Form 10-K, each for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in Enerflex's management's discussion and analysis and Exterran's Form 10-Q, each for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, located on SEDAR and EDGAR respectively. In addition, the effects and impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid decline in global energy prices and the length of time to significantly reduce the global threat of COVID-19 on Enerflex's, Exterran's, and the combined entity's respective businesses, the global economy and markets are unknown and cannot be reasonably estimated at this time and could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included in this presentation is made as of the date of this presentation and, other than as required by law, Enerflex disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation and its contents should not be construed, under any circumstances, as investment, tax or legal advice. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation contains information that may constitute future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (FOFI) about Enerflex, Exterran and the combined entity's prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may provide to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Enerflex, Exterran or the combined entity's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. Enerflex and Exterran have included FOFI in this presentation in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the combined entity's future operations and management's current expectations regarding the combined entity's future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. FOFI contained herein was made as of the date of this presentation. Unless required by application laws, Enerflex and Exterran do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any FOFI statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This presentation is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In connection with the proposed transaction, Enerflex and Exterran will file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including a Registration Statement containing a proxy statement/prospectus on appropriate form of registration statement regarding each of Enerflex and Exterran, respectively, and an information circular regarding Exterran. After the Registration Statement has become effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to Exterran stockholders. The information circular will be mailed to Enerflex shareholders. Both the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and information circular will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED AND ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR, AS APPLICABLE, CAREFULLY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement, the preliminary proxy statement, the information circular, and other relevant materials in connection with the transaction (when they become available) and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov and with SEDAR may be obtained free of charge from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The documents filed by Enerflex with the SEC and SEDAR may also be obtained free of charge at Enerflex's investor relations website athttps://www.enerflex.com/investors/index.php. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Enerflex upon written request to Enerflex Ltd., Attn: Investor Relations, Suite 904, 1331 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2G 0K3 or by calling +1.403.387.6377. The documents filed by Exterran with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge at Exterran's investor relations website athttps://www.exterran.com/EXTN. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Exterran upon written request to investor.relations@Exterran.com or by calling +1.281.836.7000.

Enerflex, Exterran and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Exterran's shareholders in connection with the transaction. Information about Exterran's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Exterran's 's securities is set forth in Exterran's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 17, 2021 and may also be obtained free of charge at Enerflex's investor relations website athttps://www.enerflex.com/investors/index.php. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Exterran upon written request to investor.relations@Exterran.com or by calling +1.281.836.7000. You may obtain information about Enerflex's executive officers and directors in Enerflex's Annual Information Form, which was filed with SEDAR on February 24, 2021. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained free of charge at Enerflex's investor relations website at https://www.enerflex.com/investors/index.php. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Enerflex upon written request to Enerflex Ltd., Attn: Investor Relations, Suite 904, 1331 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2G 0K3 or by calling +1 403.387.6377. Additional information regarding the interests of all such Exterran directors and officers in the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy statement relating to such transaction when it is filed with the SEC.

Financial measures in this presentation do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in Canada, which are International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These non-IFRS measures include Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures have been described and presented in order to provide shareholders, potential investors and analysts with additional measures for assessing the performance of Enerflex, Exterran and, where applicable, the pro forma expectations of the combined entity, as applicable, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted gross margin is a non-IFRS measure defined as gross margin excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization. The historical costs of assets may differ if they were acquired though acquisition or constructed, resulting in differing depreciation. Adjusted gross margin is useful to present the operating performance of the business before the impact of depreciation that may not be comparable across assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure defined as net earnings or loss before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, non-cash impairments or impairment reversals on non-current assets, unrealized gains or losses on mark to market commodity transactions, equity-settled share-based compensation, other income/expenses, and certain items that are considered unique in nature, including restructuring costs and transaction costs. Management of Enerflex believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the results of each issuer's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed and the impacts of foreign exchange, taxation, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and other non-cash charges that add volatility to financial results (such as impairment expenses, share-based compensation, and other transactions that are unique in nature). A quantitative reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure is incorporated by reference herein and can be found under the heading "Adjusted EBITDA" of Enerflex's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, which is available under Enerflex's profile atwww.sedar.com

Net debt is a non-IFRS measure defined as short- and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is a commonly used non-IFRS measures to assess overall indebtedness and capital structure. Net debt is a non-IFRS measure to assess overall indebtedness and capital structure. See under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" of Enerflex's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, which is available under Enerflex's profile atwww.sedar.com.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure defined as cash from operating activities in a period adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, non-cash items (including interest expense and current tax expense) and non-normal course inflows (including proceeds on the disposition of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") and rental equipment), less cash items (interest paid, cash taxes paid, work-in-progress related to finance leases, additions to PP&E, maintenance capital expenditures, growth capital expenditures, and dividends) and non-normal course outflows. Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure used in to assist in measuring a company's ability to finance its capital programs and meet its financial obligations. A quantitative reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure is incorporated by reference herein and can be found under the heading "Free Cash Flow" of Enerflex's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, which is available under Enerflex's profile atwww.sedar.com.

Transforming Natural Gas to Meet The World's Energy Needs

PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF VALUE CREATION

• Focused on growth, maintenance, and handling of produced gas volumes.

• Complementary product lines and regions driving balanced revenue growth.

• Investing in recurring revenue sources to increase and stabilize margins.

• Strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation through the cycles.

• Proud history dating back to 1980.

