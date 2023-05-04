Advanced search
    EFX   CA29269R1055

ENERFLEX LTD.

(EFX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:18:55 2023-05-04 pm EDT
8.235 CAD   +6.40%
03:03pEnerflex : First-Quarter Company Update Message
PU
12:08pEnerflex Maintained at Outperform by BMO Following Q1 Results; Price Target Raised to C$13.00
MT
10:00aTranscript : Enerflex Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
Enerflex : First-Quarter Company Update Message

05/04/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
May 04, 2023
First-Quarter Company Update Message

Check out our latest Company video, where our CEO, Marc Rossiter speaks to Enerflex's first quarter results and focus for the remainder of the year. Additionally, you can hear the Spanish version from Enerflex's Latin America President, Mauricio Meineri.

Marc Rossiter, CEO
Spanish Version - Mauricio Meineri, President Latin America

Attachments

Disclaimer

Enerflex Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 19:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ENERFLEX LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 966 M 2 184 M 2 184 M
Net income 2023 120 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 132 M 833 M 833 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,98x
Yield 2023 1,29%
Capitalization 958 M 705 M 705 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ENERFLEX LTD.
Duration : Period :
Enerflex Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENERFLEX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,74 CAD
Average target price 14,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target 83,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc E. Rossiter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Lemieux CFO, Treasury & VP-Corporate Development
Kevin J. Reinhart Independent Chairman
Herbert Stanley Marshall Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael A. Weill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERFLEX LTD.-9.37%703
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-15.32%64 525
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.38%27 799
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.12%26 299
NOV INC.-26.71%6 028
TECHNIPFMC PLC5.17%5 661
