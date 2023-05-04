Enerflex : First-Quarter Company Update Message
May 04, 2023
First-Quarter Company Update Message
Check out our latest Company video, where our CEO, Marc Rossiter speaks to Enerflex's first quarter results and focus for the remainder of the year. Additionally, you can hear the Spanish version from Enerflex's Latin America President, Mauricio Meineri.
Marc Rossiter, CEO
Spanish Version - Mauricio Meineri, President Latin America
Disclaimer
Enerflex Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 19:02:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
2 966 M
2 184 M
2 184 M
Net income 2023
120 M
88,4 M
88,4 M
Net Debt 2023
1 132 M
833 M
833 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,98x
Yield 2023
1,29%
Capitalization
958 M
705 M
705 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
EV / Sales 2024
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
4 900
Free-Float
99,4%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
7,74 CAD
Average target price
14,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target
83,8%
