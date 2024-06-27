June 2024
Enerflex Ltd. Corporate Presentation
All amounts presented in US Dollars unless otherwise stated
Enerflex at a Glance
Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future
TSX
NYSE
EFX
EFXT
Common shares
Annual dividend
CAD$0.10
outstanding(2)
124 MM
/share
Percentage of gross margin before
Engineered Systems backlog (2)(4)
D&A from recurring sources(3) (4)
$1.3B
55-65%
- Source: Wood Mackenzie (April 2024).
- As at March 31, 2024.
- Guidance for 2024.
- Non-IFRSmeasure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Advisory Statements" of this presentation.
Committed to delivering the fuel of the future creating shareholder value as
we meet demand
Eastern Hemisphere
North
America
Latin
America
Enerflex Geographies
Relative Natural Gas Production
Growth Forecast (2020 to 2050) (1)
2
Compelling
Shareholder
Value Proposition
Differentiated global platform strategically positioned to harness robust global natural gas and
Global Market Leader in
Natural Gas and Energy
Transition Solutions
Strategically located where the resource is, with all product lines designed to deliver on the world's energy needs, including energy transition expertise
energy transition fundamentals
Differentiated global platform features
Vertically Integrated synergistic product lines across the energy value chain
Financial Strength and Discipline
Deleveraging plan de-risked through recurring business lines, large Engineered Systems backlog, and robust market fundamentals
Disciplined investments focused
Returns-focusedon profitability, financial strength, and generating strong returns
3
Executing Strategic Priorities to Drive Shareholder Value
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
1
Maximize free cash flow to reduce leverage.
Bank-adjusted net debt-to- EBITDA ratio of 2.2x (1)(2) at the end of Q1/24.
2
Complete the integration of Exterran and optimize business across product lines and capabilities.
3
Pay sustainable base dividend and generate strong cash flow to drive medium to long-term shareholder returns.
1)
Non-IFRS measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to Enerflex's management discussion and
analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 available under the electronic profile of the company on SEDAR+.
4
2)
Calculated in accordance with the Company's debt covenants, which permit: (a) the inclusion of Exterran's bank-adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended for the respective period; and (b) a maximum of 4.0:1.
Positioned to Capitalize on Growing Demand for Natural Gas
- Global demand for natural gas is forecasted to grow by 15% over the next decade(1)
- U.S. and Canadian supply will need to grow by ~25% to meet this demand(2)
Global Natural Gas Demand by Region (Bcf/d)(1)
U.S. and Canada Gas Production (Bcf/d)(2)
500
400
Europe
Asia Pacific
300
Africa & Caspian
200
Latin America (3)
Middle East (4)
100
North America
0
2023
2025
2027
2029
2031
2033
1)
Wood Mackenzie (May 2024).
2)
Wood Mackenzie (May 2024), Peters & Co. Limited (May 2024), RBCCM Canadian Natural Gas: Going Global Imagining the Montney in 2030, CER Energy Future 2023, Spears: The Upstream Gas Compression Market (April 2024) & Enerflex Estimates.
3)
Includes Caribbean.
5
4)
Includes Africa and Caspian.
Demand for Enerflex's Services in North America will Continue to Grow
U.S. and Canada Gas Supply & Compression Outlook(1)
160
75
U.S.
Canada
Total Installed Compression HP
(Bcf/d)Production
140
70
120
65
(MM)HP
Canada Gas
100
60
Installed
80
55
&
U.S.
60
50
40
45
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033
Incremental Demand for Compression & Processing
>25 Bcf/d
=
>10 MM HP
growth in U.S. and Canada
of additional compression
gas supply (2023 - 2033)(1)
required to meet gas supply
growth(1)
Majority of Larger HP Compression in U.S. is Purchased(2)
Type of Compression
% of Fleet Rented
MM)
25.0
80%
70%
20.0
(HP
60%
Compression
15.0
50%
% Rented
40%
10.0
30%
5.0
20%
Installed
10%
-
0%
Wellhead
Gas-Lift
Gathering
Processing
- Wood Mackenzie (May 2024), Peters & Co. Limited (May 2024), RBCCM Canadian Natural Gas: Going Global Imagining the Montney in 20230, CER Energy Future 2023, Spears: The Upstream Gas Compression Market (April 2024) & Enerflex Estimates.
- Spears: The Upstream Gas Compression Market (April 2024).
6
LNG Developments Support Growth in Gas Supply from U.S. and Canada
U.S. and Canada LNG Export Capacity by Project (Bcf/d) (2018 - 2028)(1)
30
Fast LNG
Cedar LNG
Woodfibre
25
LNG Canada
Rio Grande
Corpus Christi
20
Port Arthur
Plaquemines
15
Golden Pass
Calcasieu Pass
10
Freeport
Cameron
Corpus Christi
5
Elba Island
Cove Point
Sabine Pass
LNG export capacity from U.S. and Canada
is expected to double
14 Bcf/d
expected to be added to North America LNG export capacity by 2028(1)
14 Bcf/d
Existing LNG export capacity, all
of which is in the U.S. (1)
-
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028+
- Source: EIA and company press releases.
7
Electrical Power Provides Optionality for U.S. Gas Demand
Data Center Power Demand (TWh)(1)
Potential Incremental Demand from Data Centers (Bcf/d)(2)
1,200
Actual
Forecast
6.0
1,000
5.0
800
4.0
600
3.0
400
2.0
200
1.0
-
0.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
US Ex-AI
US AI
RoW ex-AI
RoW AI
Base Case
Bull Base
13%
36 Bcf/d
CAGR in Data Center Power Demand (2023 - 2030)(1)
Consumed for Electric Power in the U.S. (40% of Total Demand)(3)
- Masanet et al. (2020), Cisco, IEA, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.
- Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research; Wood Mackenzie (May 2024).
3) EIA.
8
Market Leader in Modular Energy Solutions
Serving the growing need for natural gas and energy transition solutions through a differentiated and vertically integrated suite of products and services
Energy Infrastructure
After-market Services
Engineered Systems
Critical energy infrastructure that Enerflex owns, operates, and maintains under contract to enable its customers' upstream operations
Full after-market installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance, and parts
Sale of customized modular natural gas-handling,low-carbon, and carbon capture solutions
9
Premier Diversified Customer Base
Top 10 customers that are NOC or
Average relationship with top 10
Investment Grade(1)
customers(1)
80%
15+ years
Strong creditworthy counterparties
Low revenue concentration risk
Total Revenue from top customer
top 10 customers account for(1)
accounts for(1)
~30%
~5%
Diversified customer base with long-standing
relationships
1) Year ended December 31, 2023.
10
