June 2024

Enerflex Ltd. Corporate Presentation

All amounts presented in US Dollars unless otherwise stated

Enerflex at a Glance

Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future

Percentage of gross margin before

Engineered Systems backlog (2)(4)

D&A from recurring sources(3) (4)

$1.3B

55-65%

  1. Source: Wood Mackenzie (April 2024).
  2. As at March 31, 2024.
  3. Guidance for 2024.
  4. Non-IFRSmeasure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to "Advisory Statements" of this presentation.

Committed to delivering the fuel of the future creating shareholder value as

we meet demand

Eastern Hemisphere

North

America

Latin

America

Enerflex Geographies

Relative Natural Gas Production

Growth Forecast (2020 to 2050) (1)

Compelling

Shareholder

Value Proposition

Differentiated global platform strategically positioned to harness robust global natural gas and

Global Market Leader in

Natural Gas and Energy

Transition Solutions

Strategically located where the resource is, with all product lines designed to deliver on the world's energy needs, including energy transition expertise

energy transition fundamentals

Differentiated global platform features

Vertically Integrated synergistic product lines across the energy value chain

Financial Strength and Discipline

Deleveraging plan de-risked through recurring business lines, large Engineered Systems backlog, and robust market fundamentals

Disciplined investments focused

Returns-focusedon profitability, financial strength, and generating strong returns

Executing Strategic Priorities to Drive Shareholder Value

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

1

Maximize free cash flow to reduce leverage.

Bank-adjusted net debt-to- EBITDA ratio of 2.2x (1)(2) at the end of Q1/24.

2

Complete the integration of Exterran and optimize business across product lines and capabilities.

3

Pay sustainable base dividend and generate strong cash flow to drive medium to long-term shareholder returns.

1)

Non-IFRS measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar non-IFRS measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to Enerflex's management discussion and

analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 available under the electronic profile of the company on SEDAR+.

2)

Calculated in accordance with the Company's debt covenants, which permit: (a) the inclusion of Exterran's bank-adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended for the respective period; and (b) a maximum of 4.0:1.

Positioned to Capitalize on Growing Demand for Natural Gas

  • Global demand for natural gas is forecasted to grow by 15% over the next decade(1)
  • U.S. and Canadian supply will need to grow by ~25% to meet this demand(2)

Global Natural Gas Demand by Region (Bcf/d)(1)

U.S. and Canada Gas Production (Bcf/d)(2)

500

400

Europe

Asia Pacific

300

Africa & Caspian

200

Latin America (3)

Middle East (4)

100

North America

0

2023

2025

2027

2029

2031

2033

1)

Wood Mackenzie (May 2024).

2)

Wood Mackenzie (May 2024), Peters & Co. Limited (May 2024), RBCCM Canadian Natural Gas: Going Global Imagining the Montney in 2030, CER Energy Future 2023, Spears: The Upstream Gas Compression Market (April 2024) & Enerflex Estimates.

3)

Includes Caribbean.

4)

Includes Africa and Caspian.

Demand for Enerflex's Services in North America will Continue to Grow

U.S. and Canada Gas Supply & Compression Outlook(1)

160

75

U.S.

Canada

Total Installed Compression HP

(Bcf/d)Production

140

70

120

65

(MM)HP

Canada Gas

100

60

Installed

80

55

&

U.S.

60

50

40

45

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033

Incremental Demand for Compression & Processing

>25 Bcf/d

=

>10 MM HP

growth in U.S. and Canada

of additional compression

gas supply (2023 - 2033)(1)

required to meet gas supply

growth(1)

Majority of Larger HP Compression in U.S. is Purchased(2)

Type of Compression

% of Fleet Rented

MM)

25.0

80%

70%

20.0

(HP

60%

Compression

15.0

50%

% Rented

40%

10.0

30%

5.0

20%

Installed

10%

-

0%

Wellhead

Gas-Lift

Gathering

Processing

  1. Wood Mackenzie (May 2024), Peters & Co. Limited (May 2024), RBCCM Canadian Natural Gas: Going Global Imagining the Montney in 20230, CER Energy Future 2023, Spears: The Upstream Gas Compression Market (April 2024) & Enerflex Estimates.
  2. Spears: The Upstream Gas Compression Market (April 2024).

LNG Developments Support Growth in Gas Supply from U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada LNG Export Capacity by Project (Bcf/d) (2018 - 2028)(1)

30

Fast LNG

Cedar LNG

Woodfibre

25

LNG Canada

Rio Grande

Corpus Christi

20

Port Arthur

Plaquemines

15

Golden Pass

Calcasieu Pass

10

Freeport

Cameron

Corpus Christi

5

Elba Island

Cove Point

Sabine Pass

LNG export capacity from U.S. and Canada

is expected to double

14 Bcf/d

expected to be added to North America LNG export capacity by 2028(1)

14 Bcf/d

Existing LNG export capacity, all

of which is in the U.S. (1)

-

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028+

  1. Source: EIA and company press releases.

Electrical Power Provides Optionality for U.S. Gas Demand

Data Center Power Demand (TWh)(1)

Potential Incremental Demand from Data Centers (Bcf/d)(2)

1,200

Actual

Forecast

6.0

1,000

5.0

800

4.0

600

3.0

400

2.0

200

1.0

-

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

US Ex-AI

US AI

RoW ex-AI

RoW AI

Base Case

Bull Base

13%

36 Bcf/d

CAGR in Data Center Power Demand (2023 - 2030)(1)

Consumed for Electric Power in the U.S. (40% of Total Demand)(3)

  1. Masanet et al. (2020), Cisco, IEA, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research.
  2. Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research; Wood Mackenzie (May 2024).

3) EIA.

Market Leader in Modular Energy Solutions

Serving the growing need for natural gas and energy transition solutions through a differentiated and vertically integrated suite of products and services

Energy Infrastructure

After-market Services

Engineered Systems

Critical energy infrastructure that Enerflex owns, operates, and maintains under contract to enable its customers' upstream operations

Full after-market installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance, and parts

Sale of customized modular natural gas-handling,low-carbon, and carbon capture solutions

Premier Diversified Customer Base

Top 10 customers that are NOC or

Average relationship with top 10

Investment Grade(1)

customers(1)

80%

15+ years

Strong creditworthy counterparties

Low revenue concentration risk

Total Revenue from top customer

top 10 customers account for(1)

accounts for(1)

~30%

~5%

Diversified customer base with long-standing

relationships

1) Year ended December 31, 2023.

