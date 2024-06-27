Enerflex Ltd. is a Canada-based integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, delivering natural gas processing, compression, power generation, refrigeration, cryogenic, and produced water solutions. The Company's North America segment is engaged in manufacturing natural gas infrastructure under contract, refrigeration, processing, and electric power equipment, including custom and standard compression packages and modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems and produced water treatment services. Its Latin America segment operates its energy infrastructure assets under take-or-pay contracts, providing after-market services. The Company's Eastern Hemisphere segment operates its energy infrastructure assets under take-or-pay contracts, manufacturing, after-market services, including parts and components, as well as operations, maintenance, and overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment