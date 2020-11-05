Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Enerflex Ltd.    EFX   CA29269R1055

ENERFLEX LTD.

(EFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enerflex : Third Quarter 2020 Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:52pm EST

COMPANY OVERVIEW

November 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ADVISORY

This presentation is issued by Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex" or the "Company"). This presentation is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and should not be construed to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Enerflex.

This presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to management's expectations about future events, results of operations and the Company's future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "objective" and "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this presentation includes (without limitation) forward-looking information pertaining to: anticipated financial performance; future capital expenditures, including the amount and nature thereof; bookings and backlog; oil and gas prices and the impact of such prices on demand for Enerflex products and services; development trends in the oil and gas industry; seasonal variations in the activity levels of certain oil and gas markets; business prospects and strategy; expansion and growth of the business and operations, including market share and position in the energy service markets; the ability to raise capital; the ability of existing and expected cash flows and other cash resources to fund investments in working capital and capital assets; expectations regarding future dividends; expectations and implications of changes in government regulation, laws and income taxes; and other such matters. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances.

All forward-looking information in this presentation is subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and which may affect the Company's operations, including, without limitation: the impact of economic conditions including volatility in the price of oil, gas, and gas liquids, interest rates and foreign exchange rates; industry conditions including supply and demand fundamentals for oil and gas, and the related infrastructure including new environmental, taxation and other laws and regulations; business disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to continue to build and improve on proven manufacturing capabilities and innovate into new product lines and markets; increased competition; insufficient funds to support capital investments required to grow the business; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; political unrest; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. While the Company believes that there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking information and statements included in this presentation, as a result of such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The forward-looking information included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. For an augmented discussion of the risk factors and uncertainties that affect or may affect Enerflex, the reader is directed to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Enerflex's most recently filed Annual Information Form, as well as Enerflex's other publicly filed disclosure documents, available through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included in this presentation is made as of the date of this presentation and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation and its contents should not be construed, under any circumstances, as investment, tax or legal advice. Any person accepting delivery of this presentation acknowledges the need to conduct their own thorough investigation into Enerflex before considering any investment in its securities. More complete information pertaining to Enerflex, in particular historical financial information, can be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or at the Company's website (www.enerflex.com).

All figures in Canadian funds unless otherwise indicated.

2

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

Marc Rossiter

Sanjay Bishnoi

David Izett

President & CEO

SVP, Chief Financial Officer

SVP, General Counsel

Greg Stewart

Patricia Martinez

Phil Pyle

President, USA

President, Latin America

President, International

3

Transforming Natural Gas to Meet The World's Energy Needs

PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF VALUE CREATION

Complementary product lines and regions driving balanced revenue growth.

Investing in recurring revenue sources to increase and stabilize margins.

Strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation through the cycles.

Proud history dating back to 1980.

ENERGY ACCESS IS FUNDAMENTAL TO SOCIAL PROGRESS

5

CONSUMPTION TRACKS GDP GROWTH

Global Gross Domestic Product trillion 2010 US dollars

Global Aggregate Energy Consumption

('000 bcf equivalent)

300

250

200

150

100

HistoryProjections

non-OECD

High Economic

Growth

Reference

Low Economic Growth

High Economic Growth

Reference

1,000

History

Projections

non-OECD

800

600

400

50OECD

0

Low Economic Growth

200

OECD

0

2010

2020

2030

2040

2050

2010

2020

2030

2040

2050

World energy consumption rises over 40% between 2020 and 2050 in the EIA's Reference case

6

GLOBAL ENERGY DEMAND SATISFIED BY A DIVERSE FUEL MIX

Projected Global Energy Consumption

('000 bcf equivalent per year)

Natural gas is the world's fastest growing source of fossil fuel

Global natural gas

consumption is projected to increase by over 40% from 2020 to 2050

1000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

134.7

+42%

(~ 57,000 bcf)

191.4

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

2045

2050

Liquids

Natural Gas

Coal

Nuclear

Renewables

7

Source: EIA International Energy Outlook 2019.

WITH GAS CONSUMPTION INCREASING ACROSS ALL SECTORS…

Over time, natural gas use is expected to accelerate from increased industrial activity, natural gas-fired electricity generation, and transportation fueled by compressed and liquefied

natural gas

8

Source: EIA International Energy Outlook 2019, Case: Reference.

…SUPPORTING A LESS CARBON-INTENSIVE WORLD…

Pounds of CO2 emitted per thousand cubic feet

Up to

49%

229

206

215 214

fewer CO2 emissions

vs. other

fossil fuels1

161

157

139

117

Coal

Coal

Coal

Coal

Diesel & Gasoline Propane

Natural

(Anth.)

(Bit.)

(Lig.)

(Sub-

Heating

Gas

bit.)

Oil

Core products support a global transition

toward lower carbon fuel sources

Ancillary products support decarbonization

Flare gas recapture

CO2 sequestration

Biogas to Electric

Power

Electric drive compression

9

1 Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

…INCLUDING DURING AN ENERGY TRANSITION

Electricity generation from selected fuels (AEO2020 Reference case)

billion kilowatthours

6,000 2019

history projections

5,000

4,000

36%

Natural gas

37%

3,000

38%

Renewables

19%

2,000

1,000

19%

12%

Nuclear

24%

13%

0

Coal

2010

2020

2030

2040

2050

Global energy demand will

continue to grow, primarily in the

form of electricity

Demand will likely be satisfied by a growing baseload of greener energy sources

Natural gas and renewables are projected to dominate market share to 2050

10

1 Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, AOE2020 Reference case.

POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

ALL PRODUCED GAS REQUIRES COMPRESSION AND PROCESSING

('000 bcf)

+57

200

191.4

Projected

150

consumption increase

134.7

of ~57,0001 bcf by

2050 requires $billions

100

of compression,

processing, and

maintenance

50

investments

0

2020

2050

12

1 Based on EIA International Energy Outlook 2019, Case: Reference.

GLOBAL LEADER IN DELIVERING NATURAL GAS SOLUTIONS

Business Overview*

Revenue:

$1,393 MM

Employees:

~2,100

Operating Locations:

57

Manufacturing Facilities:

3

Countries:

17

Fleet HP:

~715,000

0

90

Manufacturing Facility

Operating Location

bcf/d

bcf/d**

Owned, Operated and

Maintained Gas Infrastructure

*Trailing twelve-months for the period ended September 30, 2020.

13

** 2019 Global Production = 385 bcf/day.

COMPLEMENTARY OFFERINGS ON A GLOBAL SCALE

Engineered Systems

Customized offerings for: Gas Compression, Gas Processing Plants, refrigeration solutions, Cryogenic Plants, Electric Power Generation, CO2 facilities

Integrated Turnkey ("ITK")

Turnkey Engineered Systems, with local construction and installation capabilities

Asset Ownership

Any product on a leased or Build-Own-Operate- Maintain ("BOOM") basis in all target markets

After-Market Services

Installation, commissioning, O&M, after-market services, and parts support for all products

Vertically Integrated

platform

Focused on growth and maintenance of produced gas volumes

Recurring

Revenues

14

SOLUTIONS FROM THE WELLHEAD TO PIPELINE

DIVERSIFICATION STRATEGY

Complementary offerings of diversified product lines in diversified geographies

Vertically Integrated

platform provides

differentiation

Focused on growth and

maintenance of gas production volumes

USA

Canada

ROW

Engineered

Systems

AMS

Asset Ownership

16

ADDITIONAL FOCUS ON RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH

Recurring revenues stabilize financial

performance

Higher margins versus manufacturing

Strategic goal of generating

≥ 50% of revenue from recurring sources

Asset Ownership

Any product on a leased or Build-Own-Operate-

Maintain ("BOOM") basis in all target markets

After-Market Services

Installation, commissioning, O&M, after-market services, and parts support for all products

17

WHAT IS ASSET OWNERSHIP?

Products engineered, built, and ownedby Enerflex

Contracted revenues provide valuable source of stable, predictable revenues and profits

1

2

Leased to Customers for

Asset Ownership

varying durations on a

=

take-or-pay basis

Contract Compression

+

BOOM

4 3

May include long-term operations & maintenance component

18

RATIONALE FOR ASSET OWNERSHIP

Asset ownership stabilizes and balances financial performance against a cyclical manufacturing business

C$ in millions

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Engineered Systems Bookings

Trailing 12-Month EBITDA*

19

* Normalized for Goodwill impairments.

CONTRACT COMPRESSION

Contract Compression = leasing of

necessary upstream gas

compression infrastructure

Demand is driven by both new production and maintenance of existing volumes

Take-or-pay arrangements

oriented toward customer opex

20

STRONG U.S. CONTRACT COMPRESSION FUNDAMENTALS

US Contract Compression Market1 (million horsepower)

Changing field conditions

16.0

14.0

12.0

History Projections

require continual equipment modification, making rental an attractive alternative to

7.6%

10.0CAGR

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025

Wellhead

Gas-Lift

Gathering

Processing

purchasing

Demand is expected to grow over the long term from both the maintenance and growth of produced gas volumes

21

1 Spears & Associates Inc., October 2020.

CAPTURING OPPORTUNITIES IN A SUPPORTIVE MARKET

>160% 81%

Growth of US fleet from

USA contract

~130,000 hp to

compression fleet

> 350,000 hp since 2017

utilization %1

Low 39%

High 44%

Mid 17%

Diversified horsepower profile across contract compression fleet2

1 Average utilization for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

22

2 High ≥ 801 horsepower; Mid = 251 - 800 horsepower; Low ≤ 250 horsepower.

BUILD-OWN-OPERATE-MAINTAIN

BOOM

Build-Own-

Operate-Maintain

Engineering

Fabrication

Installation

Operations &

&

Maintenance

& Design

Commissioning

Any Engineered System or

ITK product on a Build- Own-Operate-Maintain ("BOOM") basis in all target markets

Larger scale compression and processing facilities

Longer-term contracts vs.

contract compression

Take-or-pay arrangements

23

BOOM PORTFOLIO CONTINUES TO GROW

Early Production

Compression

Compression

Facility, USA

Facility,

Oman

2009

2014

Compression

Facility, USA

Compression

Facility, Bahrain

Compression

Facility, Oman

Processing and

Compression

Facility, Oman

Compression

Facility, Oman

Early

Development

Facility, Oman

Gas Compression

Facility, Colombia

2018

UPGN Processing

Facility, Brazil

Field Depletion

Compression

Facility, Oman

Compression

Gas Gathering

Facility,

Argentina

Facility, Colombia

2020

UPGN Processing

Facility, Brazil

Gas Compression

Facility, Brazil

24

PRIORITY TO GROW RECURRING REVENUES

Recurring Revenue

C$ in millions

$600

$500

$400

$321.0 $323.5

$300

$200 262.2 284.2

$100

$0 58.8 39.3

+8%

CAGR1

$596.9

$570.3

$537.2

$521.1

$486.4

$471.5

$461.7

$375.0

394.6

363.8

384.6

298.7

345.1

387.9

308.2

325.4

202.3

206.4

172.8

176.0

152.6

153.5

98.4

49.6

Recurring revenue

growth through Recurringorganicrevenueinvestmenthas grownandbystrategic$250 millionM&A (8% CAGR1) since 2011

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 TTM Q3

Asset Ownership Revenue

Service Revenue

2020

25

1 Compound annual growth rate period from 2011 - 2019 inclusive.

ASSET OWNERSHIP RISKS

01 CreditCounterparty

03 PerformanceAsset

02

Well and/or

basin

dynamics

Risks mitigated when paired with financial + basin due diligence and Enerflex AMS

26

OPTIMIZED PLATFORM POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

1

3

VERTICAL INTEGRATION

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Differentiated global

Manufacturing cash

platform with product

flows fund investment

line synergies

in Asset Ownership

platform

DIVERSE OFFERINGS

VALUE CREATION

Growing all product

Growing profitability

offerings in all

while maintaining

geographies - We are

strong returns

where the gas is

2

4

27

COMMITTED TO SAFETY

2019 Global Consolidated Safety Record:1

0.09 0.55 0.28

LTI

TRIR

MVIR

Total # of Lost

Total Recordable

Motor Vehicle

Time Incidents

Injury Rate per

Incidents per

per 200,000

200,000 exposure

1,000,000 km

exposure hours.

hours.

driven.

2019 Target = 0.00

2019 Target = 0.62

2019 Target = 0.25

28

1 As at December 31, 2019.

ENHANCING AND STRENGTHENING COMMUNITIES

Corporate citizenship through

wellness and community

development initiatives is an integral part of Enerflex's vision

29

FOCUSED REGIONAL PRESENCE

UNITED STATES

Enerflex Manufacturing Facility

Enerflex Operating

0 bcf/d

25 bcf/d

Location

USA1

Eng. Systems

$556 MM

Service

$163 MM

Rental

$ 89 MM

Total Revenue

$808 MM

Fleet: ~350,000 HP Average Fleet Utilization: 81%2

% of Consolidated Revenues1

Canada 21.7%

USA

ROW 58.0% 20.3%

Gas infrastructure demand driven by gas production from US shale plays

Enerflex is positioned to grow its asset ownership and after- market services platforms in key plays

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020.

31

1 Trailing twelve-months for the period ended September 30, 2020.

2 For the three months ended September 30, 2020.

REST OF WORLD - LATIN AMERICA

Rest of World1

Eng. Systems

$ 29 MM

Service

$144 MM

Rental

$110 MM

Total Revenue $283 MM

Fleet: ~310,000 HP

% of Consolidated Revenues1

Canada 21.7%

USA

ROW 58.0%

20.3%

Enerflex Operating Location

0 bcf/d

4 bcf/d

Enerflex BOOM Assets

Regional gas production is

TBD

expected to grow by approximately 80% by 2040

Continued success with ITK, BOOM, and recurring revenue projects is expected to lead Enerflex's growth

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020.

32

1Trailing twelve-months for the period ended September 30, 2020.

REST OF WORLD - MIDDLE EAST / AFRICA

Rest of World1

Eng. Systems

$ 29 MM

% of Consolidated Revenues1

Service

$144 MM

Rental

$110 MM

Enerflex Operating Location

Total Revenue $283 MM

Canada

Fleet: ~310,000 HP

Enerflex BOOM Assets

21.7%

USA

ROW 58.0%

20.3%

0 bcf/d

23 bcf/d

TheTBDMiddle East accounts for > 35% of the world's proven gas reserves*

  • 100,000 horsepower of owned and installed gas compression and processing facilities

Positioned for growth in key markets including Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait

*Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020.

33

1Trailing twelve-months for the period ended September 30, 2020.

CANADA

Canada1

Eng. Systems

$238 MM

Service

$

56 MM

Rental

$

8 MM

Total Revenue $302 MM

Fleet: ~55,000 HP

0 bcf/d

12 bcf/d

% of Consolidated Revenues1

Canada 21.7%

USA

ROW 58.0% 20.3%

Enerflex Manufacturing Facility Enerflex Operating Location

NGL recovery drives infrastructure demand in liquids-rich basins

Petrochemical projects will increase domestic consumption of NGLs

Electric power opportunities remain attractive

Source: Alberta Energy Regulator, 2020.

34

1Trailing twelve-months for the period ended September 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW AND PROSPECTS

REVENUE GROWTH THROUGH COMPLEMENTARY OFFERINGS

C$ in millions

$2,045.4

$1,696.2

$1,629.0

$1,703.3

502.9

$1,501.7

$1,553.4

299.9

$1,405.0

$1,392.6

529.4

494.2

346.8

$1,227.1

418.6

500.4

$1,130.6

301.8

422.8

438.2

444.0

405.2

232.8

355.7

282.6

456.6

397.5 376.4

360.6

431.7

1,195.7

980.5

603.8

761.6

678.2

779.1

808.2

590.4

466.1

422.5

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015

2016 2017 2018

2019 TTM Q3

2020

United States of America

Rest of World

Canada

TTM Q3 2020

2019

15%

19%

10%

26%

59%

71%

Engineered Systems

Service

Rentals

Exposure to several markets protects against spending fluctuations in any one particular segment

36

DISCIPLINED GROWTH THROUGH STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

CAPEX, M&A and ROCE

Product

Organic

Stable

sale cash

Reinvestment

investment

Leads to

Growth +

flows

+ M&A

Returns

C$ in millions

17.5%

$600

$500

13.3%

$400

9.7%

12.2%

9.4%

9.8%

8.8%

8.0%

$300

6.2%

6.1%

$200

$100

$0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016*

2017*

2018*

2019* TTM Q3

2020*

Acquisition

Rental Additions

PP&E Additions

ROCE

~$1.5B reinvested over

the past nine years

  • 90% of growth capex invested in recurring revenue assets

Investments promote

sustained earning power

while maintaining

sector-leading returns

37

* ROCE derived from Adjusted EBIT, the latter calculated using adjusting amounts disclosed in the MD&A.

BUSINESS MIX DRIVES PROFITABILITY…

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Over $100 million increase in EBITDA

C$ in millions

since 2011 coupled with increasing

400.0

16.8%

16.9%

16.3%

EBITDA margins

350.0

13.8%

13.2%

345.8

Supported by an asset ownership

300.0

11.4%

10.9%

platform underpinned by take-or-

pay arrangements

250.0

10.4%

10.4%

200.0

9.0%

225.2

227.5

214.1

193.7

190.3

Revenue and Gross Margin1 by Product Line (TTM Q3 2020)

150.0

176.8

156.8

Revenue

Gross Margin1

127.0

126.9

(C$ in millions)

(C$ in millions)

100.0

50.0

363.8

93.7

-

822.3

179.0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016*

2017*

2018*

2019*

TTM

206.4

113.9

Q3

2020*

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin %

* Adjusted EBITDA as disclosed in the MD&A.

38

1 Gross Margin inclusive of depreciation and amortization.

GROSS MARGIN PROFILE

Revenues (C$ in millions) and Gross Margin %1 by Product Line

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

YTD

YTD

Engineered

Revenue

127.9

398.3

502.5

1,128.7

Systems

Gross Margin %

17.7%

22.0%

19.8%

18.5%

Rentals

Revenue

61.1

60.5

187.6

183.5

Gross Margin %

67.2%

64.5%

64.7%

61.8%

After-Market

Revenue

76.1

85.5

228.1

258.8

Services

Gross Margin %

21.5%

26.3%

22.7%

22.7%

39

1 Gross Margin % is inclusive of depreciation and amortization. See appendix for reconciliation to amounts presented in the MD&A.

POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

Free Cash Flow Before Net Capital Spending*

Net Debt to EBITDA

C$ in millions

300.0

250.0

240.8

200.0

190.4

2.38

150.0

114.2 126.5

136.2

144.7

1.79

105.1

112.8

1.31

100.0

1.19

72.7

1.09

67.4

0.97

50.0

0.30

0.52

-

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TTM

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015 2016** 2017** 2018** 2019**TTM Q3

Q3

(0.31)

(0.70)

2020**

2020

Free cash flows fuel organic and

Balance sheet strength with a bank-

inorganic growth

adjusted net debt to EBITDA of 1.2

*Amounts

presented exclude M&A and net capital spending and are available in the financial statements and accompanying notes for the respective years. See Appendix for

40

reconciliation to Free Cash Flow.

** Calculated using Adjusted EBITDA as disclosed in the MD&A. See Appendix for composition of consolidated borrowings.

DIVIDEND HISTORY

Annually (C$/share)

$0.50

History

Projections

$0.46

$0.45

$0.42

$0.40

$0.38

$0.35

$0.34

$0.34

$0.34

$0.30

$0.28

$0.30

$0.25

$0.24

$0.20

$0.18

$0.15

$0.10

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

The Company has

maintained a

dividend through

the cycles since

2011

41

* Annualized estimated 2020 dividend following March 17, 2020 press release.

IGNITING THE FUTURE OF ENERGY

CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

Balance Sheet strength preserving

liquidity to weather downturns.

Organic growth of Asset Ownership platform in all Regions.

Opportunistic Inorganic growth right assets, right places, right long-term returns.

ADDITIONAL ORGANIC + INORGANIC REINVESTMENT…

Up to 79% increase in EBITDA1 from next

C$ in millions

453.3

$1B of reinvestment

100.0

79%

3-year average EBITDA1

$253.3M

253.3

100.0

Next $1B of CAPEX

$100M

@10x EBITDA multiple

@5x EBITDA multiple

$200M

---------------------------------

$353.3M

$453.3M

3-year avg.

$1B CAPEX

$1B CAPEX

EBITDA1

@ 10x

@ 5x

1 Three-year average adjusted EBITDA for the period of 2017 - 2019 inclusive. See adjusted EBITDA as disclosed in the MD&A.

44

…WITH OPTION TO CONSOLIDATE A FRAGMENTED MARKET

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

US Contract Compression Market

(total horsepower, 000's)

350

US contract compression market consists of 4 to 5 large players and several small players

Roll-up of smaller players may accelerate growth

45

1 Source: Enerflex Ltd.

PIVOT TO RECURRING REVENUES SUPPORTS VALUATION

EV/NTM EBITDA Multiples1:

10.0

9.0

8.0

7.0

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

EFX

Average Pure Play Contract Compression Peer

Implied multiple expansion with continued growth of recurring revenue product lines

46

1 EV/NTM EBITDA multiple for Enerflex and the following companies: Archrock Inc., USA Compression Partners LLC. Source: Bloomberg

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ENERFLEX

  • Current geographic platform provides the foundation for incremental growth in each operating region.
  • Focus remains on profitably growing each of the Engineered Systems, After-MarketServices, and Asset Ownership product lines in all regions.
  • Asset Ownership remains the best opportunity to stabilize earnings through the cycles.

EXECUTING ON A POWERFUL STRATEGY

Proven track record of Creating Shareholder Value

  • Strong balance sheet and free cash flow allows Enerflex to pursue strategic growth opportunities to further expand the business.
  • Revenues derived from complementary product lines and geographies.
  • Improving margins from recurring revenue growth.
  • Sustained value creation characterized by positive ROCE and healthy Free Cash Flow.
  • Proud history dating back to 1980.

48

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATIONS

FREE CASH FLOW

Dec-18

Dec-19

TTM Q3

Dec-11

Dec-12

Dec-13

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

2020

Cash provided by operating activities

134,795

134,208

69,024

64,611

104,173

91,792

179,251

242,868

54,169

82,638

Net change in non-cash working capital and other

48,243

15,531

(28,929)

(61,053)

(55,251)

(41,385)

9,736

38,208

(221,749)

(91,578)

86,552

118,677

97,953

125,664

159,424

133,177

169,515

204,660

275,918

174,216

Add back:

Net finance costs

7,011

5,661

5,518

9,771

15,310

14,056

12,727

19,145

18,578

23,113

Current income tax expense

17,293

22,435

23,256

45,949

32,097

20,742

27,525

20,871

31,720

20,627

Proceeds on the disposal of property, plant and

equipment

22,853

9,205

208

Proceeds on the disposal of rental equipment

6,935

4,454

4,413

Deduct:

Net interest paid

(8,525)

(6,356)

(5,408)

(8,999)

(13,657)

(13,116)

(11,957)

(18,373)

(18,398)

(22,805)

Net cash taxes (paid) received

(25,642)

(16,723)

(26,801)

(34,667)

(39,839)

(15,089)

(31,580)

(2,273)

(29,434)

(18,643)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(16,920)

(46,322)

(16,942)

Additions to rental equipment:

Growth

(102,960)

(208,978)

(175,486)

Maintenance

(12,365)

(8,090)

(11,188)

Dividends paid

(9,266)

(18,606)

(21,798)

(23,499)

(26,804)

(26,921)

(30,066)

(33,676)

(37,548)

(31,832)

Net capital spending

33,993

(32,706)

(17,365)

(32,401)

(166,318)

4,244

(13,159)

Free cash flow

101,416

72,382

55,355

81,818

(39,787)

117,093

123,005

87,897

(8,895)

(54,319)

Free cash flow before net capital spending

67,423

105,088

72,720

114,219

126,531

112,849

136,164

190,354

240,836

144,676

51

GROSS MARGIN PROFILE BY PRODUCT LINE1

52

1 For the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus the prior year period.

GROSS MARGIN PROFILE BY PRODUCT LINE1

53

1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 versus the prior year period.

COMPOSITION OF BORROWINGS

($ Canadian thousands)

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Drawings on Bank Facility1

106,214

121,328

Senior Notes due June 22, 2021

40,000

40,000

Senior Notes due December 15, 20241

155,060

151,374

Senior Notes due December 15, 20271

123,373

120,916

Deferred transaction costs

(2,475)

(3,131)

422,172

430,487

54

1 Includes a US dollar-denominated component and is therefore subject to foreign exchange fluctuations between the US and Canadian dollar.

Disclaimer

Enerflex Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:51:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENERFLEX LTD.
05:52pENERFLEX : Third Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
05:00pENERFLEX : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10/02ENERFLEX : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5 2020
AQ
10/01ENERFLEX : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
AQ
10/01ENERFLEX : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
AQ
08/19ENERFLEX LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06ENERFLEX : Second Quarter 2020 Company Overview Presentation
PU
08/06ENERFLEX : Quarterly Report for the Three Months Ended June 30 2020
PU
08/06ENERFLEX : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Quarterly Dividend, ..
AQ
07/08ENERFLEX : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 180 M 904 M 904 M
Net income 2020 55,8 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2020 366 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
Yield 2020 4,61%
Capitalization 467 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ENERFLEX LTD.
Duration : Period :
Enerflex Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERFLEX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,93 CAD
Last Close Price 5,21 CAD
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc E. Rossiter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen James Savidant Chairman
Sanjay Bishnoi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Stephen Boswell Independent Director
Herbert Stanley Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERFLEX LTD.-57.40%356
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-60.27%22 231
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.06%11 236
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-38.90%10 740
DIALOG GROUP11.01%4 946
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-0.57%4 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group