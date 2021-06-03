Log in
    EFX   CA29269R1055

ENERFLEX LTD.

(EFX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/03 02:41:46 pm
8.38 CAD   +1.82%
02:29pENERFLEX  : Peter's & Co. 50 Years of Energy Conference Presentation
PU
05/19ENERFLEX LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06ENERFLEX  : Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James After Q1 Miss
MT
Enerflex : Peter's & Co. 50 Years of Energy Conference Presentation

06/03/2021 | 02:29pm EDT
CARBON CAPTURE UTILIZATION

AND STORAGE PERSPECTIVES

Peters & Co. Conference

June 3, 2021

Forward Looking Statements Advisory

This presentation is issued by Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex" or the "Company"). This presentation is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and should not be construed to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Enerflex.

This presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to management's expectations about future events, results of operations and the Company's future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "objective" and "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this presentation includes (without limitation) forward-looking information pertaining to: anticipated financial performance; future capital expenditures, including the amount and nature thereof; bookings and backlog; oil and gas prices and the impact of such prices on demand for Enerflex products and services; development trends in the oil and gas industry; seasonal variations in the activity levels of certain oil and gas markets; business prospects and strategy; expansion and growth of the business and operations, including market share and position in the energy service markets; the ability to raise capital; the ability of existing and expected cash flows and other cash resources to fund investments in working capital and capital assets; expectations regarding future dividends; expectations and implications of changes in government regulation, laws and income taxes; and other such matters. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances.

All forward-looking information in this presentation is subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and which may affect the Company's operations, including, without limitation: the impact of economic conditions including volatility in the price of oil, gas, and gas liquids, interest rates and foreign exchange rates; industry conditions including supply and demand fundamentals for oil and gas, and the related infrastructure including new environmental, taxation and other laws and regulations; business disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to continue to build and improve on proven manufacturing capabilities and innovate into new product lines and markets; increased competition; insufficient funds to support capital investments required to grow the business; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; political unrest; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. While the Company believes that there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking information and statements included in this presentation, as a result of such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The forward-looking information included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. For an augmented discussion of the risk factors and uncertainties that affect or may affect Enerflex, the reader is directed to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Enerflex's most recently filed Annual Information Form, as well as Enerflex's other publicly filed disclosure documents, available through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included in this presentation is made as of the date of this presentation and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation and its contents should not be construed, under any circumstances, as investment, tax or legal advice. Any person accepting delivery of this presentation acknowledges the need to conduct their own thorough investigation into Enerflex before considering any investment in its securities. More complete information pertaining to Enerflex, in particular historical financial information, can be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or at the Company's website (www.enerflex.com).

All figures in Canadian funds unless otherwise indicated.

2

Enerflex at a Glance

$1 BN Revenue

2 K Employees

3 Manufacturing Plants

57 Operating Locations

17 Countries

Manufacturing Facility

Operating Location

EFX-owned Infrastructure

3

Enerflex Delivers Modular Process Solutions

Solutions

  • Gas Compression
  • Gas Processing Plants
  • Refrigeration Solutions
  • Cryogenic Plants
  • Distributed Power Gen
  • CO2 Facilities

Business Lines

Engineered Systems

Customized modular process solutions

Integrated Turnkey ("ITK")

Turnkey Engineered Systems, with local construction and installation

Asset Ownership

Any solution

on a rental basisRecurring

Revenues

After-Market Services

Installation, commissioning, O&M, and parts and

support for all products

4

We Have Deep Experience in Energy Transition Technologies

Enerflex Firsts

1982

1st e-Comp plant

1983

1st CCUS plant

2002

1st Hydrogen plant

2003

1st RNG plant

2021

Today

Enerflex Cumulative

Energy Transition Projects

150 CCUS projects

5 million tpy CO2 capacity

2 million hp Electric drive compression

200,000 hp Hydrogen compression

10 RNG facilities

5

Disclaimer

Enerflex Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 18:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 922 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2021 28,5 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2021 246 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 738 M 609 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,22 CAD
Last Close Price 8,23 CAD
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc E. Rossiter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sanjay Bishnoi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen James Savidant Chairman
Robert Stephen Boswell Independent Director
Herbert Stanley Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERFLEX LTD.25.46%612
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED62.44%49 585
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28.84%21 665
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY26.00%20 329
NOV INC.27.02%6 813
TECHNIPFMC PLC5.21%4 457