Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/20 04:00:00 pm
8.25 CAD   -1.32%
01/20/2022 | 05:01pm EST

Enerflex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on February 23, 2022
GL
2021ENERFLEX LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Enerflex Downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC
MT
Enerflex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on February 23, 2022

01/20/2022 | 05:01pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of products and services to the global energy industry, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results after the market closes on February 23, 2022. These results will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com.

Analysts, investors, members of the media, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. MST to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results and operating highlights.

To participate, please call toll free 1.844.231.9067 or 1.703.639.1277. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. The audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section on February 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MST.

The conference will include an operations review by Marc Rossiter, President and Chief Executive Officer, a review of financial results by Sanjay Bishnoi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and a question and answer period.

A replay of the teleconference will be available on February 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. MST until 11:00 a.m. MST on March 3, 2022. Please call 1.855.859.2056 or 1.404.537.3406 and enter conference ID 1488358.

About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali 
President & Chief Executive OfficerSenior Vice President & Chief Financial OfficerDirector, Strategy, Risk, and Investor Relations
Tel:  403.387.6325Tel: 403.236.6857Tel:  403.717.4953


