Download (2.90MB)

These materials are not to be printed, downloaded or distributed. These materials are only available to QIBs and non -US persons

The Group undertakes no obligation to revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in the Group's expectations or any change in circumstances, events or the Group's plans and strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward-looking statements.

Whilst Energean believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable considering the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Group's control or within the Group's control where, for example, the Group decides on a change of plan or strategy.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil and gas exploration and production business.

Executive summary

Energean PLC (LSE and TASE: ENOG) is a well-established, recognised FTSE-listed independent oil & gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of gas and oil assets in the Mediterranean, with $2.2 billion market cap 1

well-established, recognised FTSE-listed independent oil & gas company focused on the exploration, development and production of gas and oil assets in the Mediterranean, with $2.2 billion market cap The Company's portfolio is comprised of a number of high quality gas-weighted assets, with a strategic focus in the Eastern Mediterranean and 2P reserves of 982 MMboe 2

gas-weighted assets, with a strategic focus in the Eastern Mediterranean and 2P reserves of 982 MMboe Energean's strong credit profile is driven by its producing assets, predominantly focused in Egypt and Italy

These assets have delivered robust operational and financial results with production of 44 kboepd in H1 2021 (71% gas), and with revenues and EBITDAX of $349 million and $141 million respectively to the 9 months ended September 30, 2021

Energean's financial strength is underpinned by its world class assets and large reserve base, centred on the Karish and Tanin gas fields in Israel

First gas from Karish is currently on track to target mid-2022 Successfully issued $2.5bn bond in Q1 2021 Position in Israel further bolstered by existing supply contracts agreements which provide predictable cash flows based on floor pricing or take-or-pay mechanisms

Energean is targeting 200 kboepd of production and targets to generate in excess of $2.0 billion of annual revenues and $1.4 billion of annual EBITDAX following further development and after the Israeli assets are ramped up 3

Reserves portfolio is 70%+ gas-weighted and is targeting stable future cash flows, with 55% of targeted revenues expected to be sold in the future under long-term,fixed-price or floor protected contracts, with an average tenor of 15+ years, insulating the Company from commodity price risk 4

1 FactSet as of 01 November 2021; 2 Pro forma Kerogen acquisition 3The date at which these Group targets are achieved and the level to which these Group targets are delivered, if at all, and the cumulative Israel free cash flow levels are dependent upon all of the following forward looking assumptions for the Israeli projects coming true between now and 2031: (i) we have achieved first gas in Israel by no later than mid-2022, all developments that are sanctioned and planned in Israel are completed on time and within budget and deliver first gas at the planned dates without delay, all our projects in Israel are fully ramped up and producing as expected throughout the period and there is no material production downtime, (ii) gas sales volumes achieve an average of 7.0 Bcm per year throughout the period, all of which is delivered and sold for at least $4.0 mmtbu, (iii) Hydrocarbon liquids volumes achieve more than 10.0 kboepd throughout the period, all of which is sold for at least than $65/bbl, (iv) operating expenditure averages $1.8/boe and Israel G&A is not subject to material increase throughout the period, (v) capital expenditure averages $2.5/boe throughout the period, (vi) there is no material change to the government tax and royalty regime in Israel from the date of this Offering Memorandum; and (vii) royalties payable in relation to the acquisition of the Karish and Tanin leases are paid in line with those specified in original sale and purchase agreement; 4 Refers to our current Israeli GSPAs in place, several of which have counterparty buyers (representing in aggregate, c. 36% of ACQ) that have asserted or notified to preserve contractual rights to terminate (such termination rights arising, in certain cases, excluding in the event of force majeure, as early as Q4 2021) and/or to money damages due to delay to first gas, which rights the Company disputes due to force majeure; one buyer representing 11% of ACQ has served a notice to terminate, which the Company is disputing as invalid and in breach of the relevant contract.